Best single door cupboards for small rooms: Top 6 picks that will save floor space and add storage
Single door cupboards are a smart way to maximise storage in compact spaces. From kids’ rooms to small bedrooms, they combine function with style.
VIKI Wardrobe | Wooden Almirah for Clothes,Door for Bedroom, 1 Door Wardrobe with Doors (Brussel Walnut, Frosty White - 40D x 40W x 180H) | 1 Year Warranty | DIY View Details
₹5,999
Bniture Wooden Almirah for Clothes, Door for Bedroom, 1 Door Wardrobe Huge Storage Space (42D x 43W x 183H CM) | 3 Year Warranty (Flower Wenge) (Slate Grey) View Details
₹8,564
COUCH CULTURE Adona Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes with 1 Door | Storage Organizer | Storage Cabinet for Kitchen | Multipurpose Almirah for Bedroom, Living Room | 1 Year Warranty - Wenge View Details
Kunjal Furniture Wooden Cupboard for Clothes | sheesham Wood Wardrobe with 1 Drawwer Storage | Solid Wood Large Cupboard Storage Cabinet Natural Colour Finish (Shaker) View Details
₹18,999.99
BLUEWUD Andrie Engineered Wood Single Door Wardrobe/Clothes Storage Rack Organizer Almirah Cupboard with Shelves for Bedroom Home Furniture (Wenge & White) View Details
PIPERCRAFTS Sheesham Wood Wadrobe - Already Assembled - Door Wardrobe Furniture for Clothes, Cupboard Wooden Almirah for Bedroom, Multi Utility Wardrobe - Honey Oak Finish View Details
₹24,499
