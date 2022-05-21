Bharatanatyam born from the spirit of resilience

When the pandemic pushed everyone indoors, the havoc and confusion affected the performing arts too. Drawing inspiration from those hard times, and to spread the message of hope and positivity, Bharatanatyam exponent Geeta Chandran has conceived a solo presentation, In Search of Infinity.

Showcasing a few existing pieces, which have been revisited, and some new ones created with the specific idea of seeing us through the pandemic, this dance recital is a display of human strength and ability to fight back. “We are a resilient lot. No doubt the pandemic brought new challenges, but we found innovative ways of dealing with it. We went online with our teaching and had online performances and discussions. We found that there were no boundaries. All my students who had gone abroad were learning from me all over again,” says Chandran, adding, “And it was only through art that we expressed what we felt (during the last two years). So I immersed myself in work and teaching; both of which were gratifying experiences.”

Like the rest of the world, encountering the pandemic, the Padma Shri awardee saw everything to be limiting, forcing one into silos. “And then I found spaces within me which were leading to eternity, ananta, unending. You have a beginning, but you don’t have an end,” explains Chandran, recalling how she “worked a lot during the pandemic”. “And it was wonderful to work without stakes and no deadlines. They are contemplative pieces and invert looking. And I thought I should share the process and the work with live orchestra. Hence I decided to put them all together into a programme. Everything around us is finite, but the space within us is infinite. And we explore that infinity through rasa and pieces created during that time,” she adds.

Showcasing a few existing pieces, which have been revisited, and some new ones created with the specific idea of seeing us through the pandemic, this dance recital is a display of human strength and ability to fight back.

Taking her personal experiences and using metaphors to highlight the emotions, Chandran will use Hindi poet Jai Shankar Prasad’s Beeti Vibhavari Jaag Ri for the first act in her choreography. The poetry is a metaphor for the dark pandemic times that one needs to put aside. She explains: “To make sure that my students don’t go on a downward spiral, we worked on pieces that were about hope and simplicity of the cyclic nature of life. And we focussed on the need to look forward and spread hope and positivity rather than lamenting of the state we are in; something that I too learned during the pandemic.”

Her life during the pandemic — when the Covid cases peaked — also entailed continuously engaging her grandson with stories. This, too, has been translated into one of the choreographic pieces in her performance. “My grandson was boxed in the house rather than running around. We were all attempting to tell him stories, to engage him and keep him usefully occupied,” recalls Chandran, who will capture her maternal feelings with a lullaby wherein Yashoda narrates the story of Rama while putting young Krishna to sleep.

It’s an emotional moment for the Padma Shri awardee to present the show as each piece has a story behind it.

And the concluding dance piece is a call for social tolerance, on a piece written by Swami Annamacharya, chief priest of Tirupati Balaji Temple, calling for samdrishti (impartial view) to human beings who may follow different sets of beliefs. Talk of this, and it takes the dance exponent back to the days of rehearsals, when her musicians journeyed with her throughout the pandemic. She recalls: “It’s an emotional moment for us (to present this recital). Each piece has a little story to it and how we did it mostly online; meeting only when we got a window. It’s really special to be able to finally showcase our work.”

Catch It Live

What: In Search of Infinity

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 21

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jorbagh on Yellow Line and JLN Stadium on Violet Line

Author tweets @AngelaPaljor

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter