Biggest sale of the year! Great Indian Festival is LIVE with home furnishing at up to 80% off

Every festive season calls for a home refresh, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings just the right opportunity. With soft furnishing at up to 80% off, it is the perfect time to add charm and comfort to your living spaces. Think of new bedsheets to brighten the bedroom, fresh curtains to frame your windows, cosy blankets for cooler evenings, and cushion covers that instantly give your sofa a lift. Transform your home with festive soft furnishing deals on bedsheets, curtains, and cushion covers now live at the Amazon Great Indian Festival.(AI generated)

What makes this sale exciting is the mix of quality and affordability across home decor categories. Whether you want something minimal, classic, or colourful, there are plenty of options to choose from. I find this sale especially useful for selecting essentials that instantly transform the feel of a home.

Bank offers:

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, bank offers extra value on top of the festive discounts.

SBI credit and debit card holders can enjoy an instant 10% discount on eligible products, including soft furnishings such as bedsheets, curtains, blankets, and cushion covers.

Flexible EMI options are available, making it easier to shop for home decor upgrades without stressing about a one-time payment.

Bedsheets with up to 80% off at the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale

Brighten your bedroom with bedsheets in soft cottons, vibrant colours and chic prints. The Amazon Freedom Festival Sale brings up to 80% off, making it easy to upgrade everyday essentials or festive sets. From minimal classics to bold designs, this is the right moment to refresh your collection with comfort and affordability.

Top deals for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Blankets with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale 2025

Cosy evenings call for the right blankets, and the Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 80% off on a wide range. Lightweight throws, snug winter options and all-season favourites are part of the deals. It’s a practical time to add warmth and texture to your space while enjoying budget-friendly prices.

Top deals for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cushion covers with up to 80% off at the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Small changes can create a big impact, and cushion covers are proof. At the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can save up to 80% on stylish designs. From textured fabrics and embroidered pieces to simple patterns, these options instantly uplift sofas, chairs or beds, letting you play with home decor themes affordably.

Top deals for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Rugs with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Rugs add depth and comfort to any room, and the Amazon Sale makes them more accessible with up to 80% off. Choose from neutral tones, bold patterns or traditional weaves that bring personality to your floors. With discounts this high, experimenting with textures and styles becomes easier without overspending.

Top deals for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Table covers with up to 80% off at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Give your dining area a festive lift with table covers that mix style and protection. At the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can enjoy up to 80% off. From elegant cotton spreads to lively prints, these covers keep furniture safe while making everyday meals and celebrations look more inviting.

Top deals for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

8 Best office chairs that provide unparalleled lumbar support; Up to 80% off

5 Best mesh office chairs: Top picks to bring home to your workspace

5 Office chairs for a comfortable work-from-home setup

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: FAQs What kind of discounts can I expect on soft furnishing during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale? You can find up to 80% off on bedsheets, blankets, cushion covers, rugs and more, making it the best time to refresh your home decor.

Are there any bank offers available during the sale? Yes, SBI credit and debit card users get an instant 10% discount. Flexible EMI options are also available for easier payments.

Can I find daily deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale? Yes, Amazon updates lightning deals and limited-time discounts regularly, so it’s worth checking Amazon.in for fresh offers every day.

Do these discounts apply to all categories or just home furnishing? While soft furnishing has major price drops, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale also covers electronics, fashion, kitchen items, and more festive essentials.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.