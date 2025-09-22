Biggest sale of the year! Great Indian Festival is LIVE with home furnishing at up to 80% off
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 04:00 pm IST
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is live with up to 80% off on soft furnishing essentials, including bedsheets, curtains, blankets and cushion covers.
Our Pick
Our Picks
THE HOME STYLE Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Cover(72x78, Pastel Green) , 300 - 350 threadcount View Details
|
₹542
|
|
|
haus & kinder Pure Cotton King Size Floral Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers for Double Bed 186 TC 108X108 Inches Flat Bed Sheet | Rose Serenity View Details
|
₹1,039
|
|
|
BSB HOME 3D Printed 144 Tc Microfiber Double Bedsheet with 2 King Size Pillow Covers Breathable View Details
|
|
|
|
Story@Home Bedsheet for King Size Bed 240TC Soild Cotton Linen with 2 Pillow Covers, 250 cm X 270 cm, Super Soft Bedsheet for King Size Bed, Navy Blue View Details
|
₹1,328
|
|
|
Cloth Fusion Reversible AC Comforter Set Double Bed 220 GSM,Soft Microfibre King Size Quilt Blanket for Winter(90x100 inches, Black & Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
COZY FURNISH Summer Single Bed Blanket 144x220CM, Cooling Microfiber Cotton, Lightweight 150GSM AC Comforter, Soft Breathable Floral Print Quilt, Thin Blanket for Summer, Perfect for Gifting, Pink View Details
|
|
|
|
haus & kinder TC 144 100% Cambric Cotton Single Bed Reversible Dohar, AC Blanket, Quilt for Summers & Winter, Soft Lightweight Comforter - 56 X 88 Inch The Ruy Tree, Multicolor View Details
|
|
|
|
Divine Casa 120 GSM Microfiber Single Dohar | Soft & Lightweight Throw Blanket | Cozy & Breathable | All-Season Comfort | 210 x 140 CM | Moroccan Pattern | Deep Blue View Details
|
₹519
|
|
|
ishro home Premium Cushion Cover Set of 5 | Cushion Cover 16 inch x 16 inch – Soft European Standard Fabric, Frill Design, Machine Washable | (5, Sun Garden, 16x16 Inch) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Umi Beige 16x16 Inch 2 Pc Decorative Velvet Tassel Fringe Design Throw Pillow Cover 40x40 cm Cushion Cover for Sofa, Living Room, Bed Room or Home Décor View Details
|
₹479
|
|
|
Kaahira Handmade Cotton Macrame Cushion Pillow Cover Boho Home Decor Abstract Pattern 16 x 16 Inch in Off White Color - 1 Pcs (16 x 16) in-250 TC View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
Yellow Weaves Soft Velvet Fabric Cushion Cover 16 X 16 Inches, Set of 5, (Multicolor), 250 TC View Details
|
₹569
|
|
|
ishro home 3x5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (Crystals, 3x5 fts) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Carpet collection Shaggy Rectangular Modern Rug Soft Handwoven Plain California Premium Shag Collection With 4X6 Feet(120 X 180 Cm)Plain Color 5 Cm Pile Height For Living Room|Home And Bedroom,Grey View Details
|
₹3,798
|
|
|
SWEET HOMES Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Handcrafted Anti-Skid Silk Touch Rectangular Carpet. Size 3X5 Feet, Colour, Ivory Beige View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Kuber Industries Hand Woven Braided Carpet Rugs|Round Traditional Spiral Design Jute Door mat|Mat for Bedroom,Living Room,Dining Room,Yoga,60x60 cm,(White) View Details
|
₹265
|
|
|
House of Quirk Rectangular Dining Table Cover Waterproof For Kitchen Dining, Polyester Table Cloth View Details
|
|
|
|
Encasa XO Dining Table Cover Cloth for 4 to 6 Seater | 140x180 cm Cotton Canvas Rectangular Table Cloth | Machine Washable Tablecloth for Indoor & Outdoor Use - Light Beige Solid Color View Details
|
₹1,048
|
|
|
RUSTIQUE LINENS 100% Cotton | Premium Embroidered Tablecloth | 190 x 150 cm |Medium Dining Table Cover for 6 Seater – Elegant & Washable-Summer Bloom View Details
|
₹1,596
|
|
|
BLOCKS OF INDIA Cotton Hand Block Print Rectangular Table Cloth For 6 Seater Dining Table (60 Inch X 90 Inch) (Pink Buta) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
