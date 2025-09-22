Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Biggest sale of the year! Great Indian Festival is LIVE with home furnishing at up to 80% off

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 04:00 pm IST

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is live with up to 80% off on soft furnishing essentials, including bedsheets, curtains, blankets and cushion covers.

THE HOME STYLE Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Cover(72x78, Pastel Green) , 300 - 350 threadcount View Details checkDetails

₹542

amazonLogo
GET THIS

haus & kinder Pure Cotton King Size Floral Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers for Double Bed 186 TC 108X108 Inches Flat Bed Sheet | Rose Serenity View Details checkDetails

₹1,039

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BSB HOME 3D Printed 144 Tc Microfiber Double Bedsheet with 2 King Size Pillow Covers Breathable View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Story@Home Bedsheet for King Size Bed 240TC Soild Cotton Linen with 2 Pillow Covers, 250 cm X 270 cm, Super Soft Bedsheet for King Size Bed, Navy Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,328

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cloth Fusion Reversible AC Comforter Set Double Bed 220 GSM,Soft Microfibre King Size Quilt Blanket for Winter(90x100 inches, Black & Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COZY FURNISH Summer Single Bed Blanket 144x220CM, Cooling Microfiber Cotton, Lightweight 150GSM AC Comforter, Soft Breathable Floral Print Quilt, Thin Blanket for Summer, Perfect for Gifting, Pink View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

haus & kinder TC 144 100% Cambric Cotton Single Bed Reversible Dohar, AC Blanket, Quilt for Summers & Winter, Soft Lightweight Comforter - 56 X 88 Inch The Ruy Tree, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Divine Casa 120 GSM Microfiber Single Dohar | Soft & Lightweight Throw Blanket | Cozy & Breathable | All-Season Comfort | 210 x 140 CM | Moroccan Pattern | Deep Blue View Details checkDetails

₹519

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ishro home Premium Cushion Cover Set of 5 | Cushion Cover 16 inch x 16 inch – Soft European Standard Fabric, Frill Design, Machine Washable | (5, Sun Garden, 16x16 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Umi Beige 16x16 Inch 2 Pc Decorative Velvet Tassel Fringe Design Throw Pillow Cover 40x40 cm Cushion Cover for Sofa, Living Room, Bed Room or Home Décor View Details checkDetails

₹479

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kaahira Handmade Cotton Macrame Cushion Pillow Cover Boho Home Decor Abstract Pattern 16 x 16 Inch in Off White Color - 1 Pcs (16 x 16) in-250 TC View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yellow Weaves Soft Velvet Fabric Cushion Cover 16 X 16 Inches, Set of 5, (Multicolor), 250 TC View Details checkDetails

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ishro home 3x5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (Crystals, 3x5 fts) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carpet collection Shaggy Rectangular Modern Rug Soft Handwoven Plain California Premium Shag Collection With 4X6 Feet(120 X 180 Cm)Plain Color 5 Cm Pile Height For Living Room|Home And Bedroom,Grey View Details checkDetails

₹3,798

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SWEET HOMES Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Handcrafted Anti-Skid Silk Touch Rectangular Carpet. Size 3X5 Feet, Colour, Ivory Beige View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kuber Industries Hand Woven Braided Carpet Rugs|Round Traditional Spiral Design Jute Door mat|Mat for Bedroom,Living Room,Dining Room,Yoga,60x60 cm,(White) View Details checkDetails

₹265

amazonLogo
GET THIS

House of Quirk Rectangular Dining Table Cover Waterproof For Kitchen Dining, Polyester Table Cloth View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Encasa XO Dining Table Cover Cloth for 4 to 6 Seater | 140x180 cm Cotton Canvas Rectangular Table Cloth | Machine Washable Tablecloth for Indoor & Outdoor Use - Light Beige Solid Color View Details checkDetails

₹1,048

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RUSTIQUE LINENS 100% Cotton | Premium Embroidered Tablecloth | 190 x 150 cm |Medium Dining Table Cover for 6 Seater – Elegant & Washable-Summer Bloom View Details checkDetails

₹1,596

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLOCKS OF INDIA Cotton Hand Block Print Rectangular Table Cloth For 6 Seater Dining Table (60 Inch X 90 Inch) (Pink Buta) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Every festive season calls for a home refresh, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings just the right opportunity. With soft furnishing at up to 80% off, it is the perfect time to add charm and comfort to your living spaces. Think of new bedsheets to brighten the bedroom, fresh curtains to frame your windows, cosy blankets for cooler evenings, and cushion covers that instantly give your sofa a lift.

Transform your home with festive soft furnishing deals on bedsheets, curtains, and cushion covers now live at the Amazon Great Indian Festival.(AI generated)
Transform your home with festive soft furnishing deals on bedsheets, curtains, and cushion covers now live at the Amazon Great Indian Festival.(AI generated)

What makes this sale exciting is the mix of quality and affordability across home decor categories. Whether you want something minimal, classic, or colourful, there are plenty of options to choose from. I find this sale especially useful for selecting essentials that instantly transform the feel of a home.

Bank offers:

  • During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, bank offers extra value on top of the festive discounts.
  • SBI credit and debit card holders can enjoy an instant 10% discount on eligible products, including soft furnishings such as bedsheets, curtains, blankets, and cushion covers.
  • Flexible EMI options are available, making it easier to shop for home decor upgrades without stressing about a one-time payment.

Bedsheets with up to 80% off at the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale

Brighten your bedroom with bedsheets in soft cottons, vibrant colours and chic prints. The Amazon Freedom Festival Sale brings up to 80% off, making it easy to upgrade everyday essentials or festive sets. From minimal classics to bold designs, this is the right moment to refresh your collection with comfort and affordability.

Top deals for you

1.

THE HOME STYLE Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Cover(72"x78", Pastel Green) , 300 - 350 threadcount
2.

haus & kinder Pure Cotton King Size Floral Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers for Double Bed 186 TC 108X108 Inches Flat Bed Sheet | Rose Serenity
3.

BSB HOME 3D Printed 144 Tc Microfiber Double Bedsheet with 2 King Size Pillow Covers Breathable
4.

Story@Home Bedsheet for King Size Bed 240TC Soild Cotton Linen with 2 Pillow Covers, 250 cm X 270 cm, Super Soft Bedsheet for King Size Bed, Navy Blue
Blankets with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale 2025

Cosy evenings call for the right blankets, and the Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 80% off on a wide range. Lightweight throws, snug winter options and all-season favourites are part of the deals. It’s a practical time to add warmth and texture to your space while enjoying budget-friendly prices.

Top deals for you

5.

Cloth Fusion Reversible AC Comforter Set Double Bed 220 GSM,Soft Microfibre King Size Quilt Blanket for Winter(90x100 inches, Black & Grey)
6.

COZY FURNISH Summer Single Bed Blanket 144x220CM, Cooling Microfiber Cotton, Lightweight 150GSM AC Comforter, Soft Breathable Floral Print Quilt, Thin Blanket for Summer, Perfect for Gifting, Pink
7.

haus & kinder TC 144 100% Cambric Cotton Single Bed Reversible Dohar, AC Blanket, Quilt for Summers & Winter, Soft Lightweight Comforter - 56 X 88 Inch The Ruy Tree, Multicolor
8.

Divine Casa 120 GSM Microfiber Single Dohar | Soft & Lightweight Throw Blanket | Cozy & Breathable | All-Season Comfort | 210 x 140 CM | Moroccan Pattern | Deep Blue
Cushion covers with up to 80% off at the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Small changes can create a big impact, and cushion covers are proof. At the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can save up to 80% on stylish designs. From textured fabrics and embroidered pieces to simple patterns, these options instantly uplift sofas, chairs or beds, letting you play with home decor themes affordably.

Top deals for you

9.

ishro home Premium Cushion Cover Set of 5 | Cushion Cover 16 inch x 16 inch – Soft European Standard Fabric, Frill Design, Machine Washable | (5, Sun Garden, 16x16 Inch)
10.

Amazon Brand - Umi Beige 16x16 Inch 2 Pc Decorative Velvet Tassel Fringe Design Throw Pillow Cover 40x40 cm Cushion Cover for Sofa, Living Room, Bed Room or Home Décor
11.

Kaahira Handmade Cotton Macrame Cushion Pillow Cover Boho Home Decor Abstract Pattern 16 x 16 Inch in Off White Color - 1 Pcs (16 x 16) in-250 TC
12.

Yellow Weaves Soft Velvet Fabric Cushion Cover 16 X 16 Inches, Set of 5, (Multicolor), 250 TC
Rugs with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Rugs add depth and comfort to any room, and the Amazon Sale makes them more accessible with up to 80% off. Choose from neutral tones, bold patterns or traditional weaves that bring personality to your floors. With discounts this high, experimenting with textures and styles becomes easier without overspending.

 

Top deals for you

13.

ishro home 3x5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (Crystals, 3x5 fts)
14.

Carpet collection Shaggy Rectangular Modern Rug Soft Handwoven Plain California Premium Shag Collection With 4X6 Feet(120 X 180 Cm)Plain Color 5 Cm Pile Height For Living Room|Home And Bedroom,Grey
15.

SWEET HOMES Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Handcrafted Anti-Skid Silk Touch Rectangular Carpet. Size 3X5 Feet, Colour, Ivory Beige
16.

Kuber Industries Hand Woven Braided Carpet Rugs|Round Traditional Spiral Design Jute Door mat|Mat for Bedroom,Living Room,Dining Room,Yoga,60x60 cm,(White)
Table covers with up to 80% off at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Give your dining area a festive lift with table covers that mix style and protection. At the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can enjoy up to 80% off. From elegant cotton spreads to lively prints, these covers keep furniture safe while making everyday meals and celebrations look more inviting.

Top deals for you

17.

House of Quirk Rectangular Dining Table Cover Waterproof For Kitchen Dining, Polyester Table Cloth
18.

Encasa XO Dining Table Cover Cloth for 4 to 6 Seater | 140x180 cm Cotton Canvas Rectangular Table Cloth | Machine Washable Tablecloth for Indoor & Outdoor Use - Light Beige Solid Color
19.

RUSTIQUE LINENS 100% Cotton | Premium Embroidered Tablecloth | 190 x 150 cm |Medium Dining Table Cover for 6 Seater – Elegant & Washable-Summer Bloom
20.

BLOCKS OF INDIA Cotton Hand Block Print Rectangular Table Cloth For 6 Seater Dining Table (60 Inch X 90 Inch) (Pink Buta)
  • What kind of discounts can I expect on soft furnishing during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

    You can find up to 80% off on bedsheets, blankets, cushion covers, rugs and more, making it the best time to refresh your home decor.

  • Are there any bank offers available during the sale?

    Yes, SBI credit and debit card users get an instant 10% discount. Flexible EMI options are also available for easier payments.

  • Can I find daily deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

    Yes, Amazon updates lightning deals and limited-time discounts regularly, so it’s worth checking Amazon.in for fresh offers every day.

  • Do these discounts apply to all categories or just home furnishing?

    While soft furnishing has major price drops, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale also covers electronics, fashion, kitchen items, and more festive essentials.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
