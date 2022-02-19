Can you guess what these 100-year-old flapper terms mean?

Oh, to be a flapper during the Roaring Twenties! The term “flapper” refers to a subculture of young Western women who threw caution to the wind, wore their skirts short, piled on the sequins and makeup and danced through the night at jazz bars and clubs in the heady decade after the First World War ended in 1918. They drank and smoked in public, enjoyed the good life, and enjoyed the freedoms that are out of reach for many women even today. There were magazines devoted to their lifestyle. One, called Flapper, featured an unusual glossary in its July 1922 issue. Can you guess what the terms mean?

1. Flapper girls don’t mind a pillowcase (a young man who is full of feathers). But what does feathers, mean?

a. Gifts

b. Flattery

c. Generosity

d. Light conversation

.

2. Young man, we know you’re broke. But try not to be a cellar smeller. This means someone who frequents parties only when there is...

a. An open bar

b. Top quality wine

c. A basement for canoodling

d. A dance floor

.

3. “I’ve got to blouse” simply means “I have to go”. But if your suitor is a rug hopper, it means he…

a. Flits from party to party

b. Never takes you out

c. Jumps when he dances

d. Likes needlework

.

4. Monkey’s eyebrows, kitten’s ankles, goat’s whiskers, cat’s pyjamas, bee’s knees, duck’s quack all mean the same thing. What?

a. Something expensive

b. Someone drunk

c. Something great

d. Something fishy

.

5. A fire bell is a married woman. A fire alarm is a divorced woman. Clearly fire means fun. So what is a fire extinguisher?

a. A priest

b. A chaperone

c. A nun

d. A child

.

6. Stretch your legs out in a cake basket (a limousine) or just catch a dimbox (a taxi) after your party is done. Both rides are better with a cuddle cootie, which means what?

a. A man who takes you for a drive

b. A gang of girls

c. Soft car seats

d. Music for driving

.

7. A half-smoked cigarette is a dincher. But a grubber doesn’t sound like a nice term. Why?

a. They don’t smoke

b. They chew tobacco

c. They smoke cigars

d. They always borrow cigarettes

.

8. Got the moves, boy? If you don’t, the girls will call you ahorse prancer or a corn shredder. What are they referring to?

a. Refusing to dance

b. Dancing on a woman’s feet

c. Solo dancing

d. Dragging your feet

.

9. It could get worse. A woman could just call you a mustard plaster (an unwelcome male who sticks around) or a cancelled stamp. Which means you’re…

a. A wallflower

b. Always broke

c. Gay

d. Married

.

10. Stop being a dingle dangler (one who insists on telephoning). It’s a real wurp (killjoy). What you really want to be is an umbrella, which refers to a young man who…

a. Saves girls in a tight spot

b. Protects them from creeps

c. Any girl can borrow for the evening

d. Opens up easily

.

11. It’s all about youth. Any man who’s over 30, or acts like it, is called Father Time. So who gets called Rock of Ages?

a. A man over 50

b. Anyone who fought in WW1

c. A source of support

d. A woman over 30

.

12. Sounds like you’re being asked a lot of questions, or being Edisoned. Sorry. Last question: What is a finale hopper?

a. A man who arrives after everything is paid for

b. A woman in search of the next party

c. Anyone who leaves clubs early

d. The last party of the 1920s

.

ANSWERS

1. Feathers is light conversation

2. A cellar smeller frequents parties only when there is an open bar

3. A rug hopper never takes you out

4. Monkey’s eyebrows, bee’s knees etc all mean something great

5. A fire extinguisher is a chaperone

6. A cuddle cootie is a man who takes you for a drive

7. A grubber always borrows cigarettes

8. A corn shredder dances on a woman’s feet

9. A cancelled stamp is a wallflower

10. An umbrella is a young man who any girl can borrow for the evening

11. Rock of Ages is a woman over 30

12. A finale hopper is a man who arrives after everything is paid for