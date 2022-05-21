Circle gets the square: The Wknd puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

Did you work that out without paper?

Thus the combined area of the four parts in question is π - 2. And the area of just one of them is (π - 2) / 4 = 0.29 sq inch (approximately).

Thus the area of the square ABCD is √2 x √2 = 2 sq inches.

MA and MB are both 1 inch long. Angle AMB is 90°. Thus by the Pythagoras Theorem, AB = √2 inches.

There are four such “smaller” parts “outside” the square ABCD. They are equal in area. So if we subtract the area of the square from the area of the circle, that will give us the combined area of all four “smaller” parts.

Hint: Find the area of the square. Will it help to draw lines MA and MB? Both are radii of the circle.

Question: What is the area of the smaller part?

The line AB divides the circle into two parts.

Draw a circle with a radius of 1 inch. Call its centre M. Now inscribe a square in this circle, meaning all its four corners are on the circumference of the circle. Going clockwise from top left, the points are A, B, C and D.

A geometric puzzle should ordinarily appear with a diagram. But not this one, because visualising it in your mind is the puzzle. So try it that way first. (Feel free to draw it on paper if you like, but it will become much easier — and far less fun — that way.)

Scroll down for the answer.

Answer:

Area of the circle = π x r2 = π square inches.

