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Decorating a boring room corner? 6 ways to make it look Instagram-worthy without overdoing the decor

From lighting to layout: 6 ways to make home corners look stylish and aesthetic.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 12:42 pm IST
By Adrija Dey
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There may be corners in your room that feel full of potential, but nothing instantly comes to mind when you try to decorate them. Then you scroll through Instagram and see those cute, whimsical nooks that look so put-together and adorable. However, when you try to execute all of the saved posts together, you end up with a scattered, uncoordinated mess.ALSO READ: Want your home to feel ‘lived-in’? Know the top design and decor tips for comfy interiors

Make the boring corners of your home aesthetic. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

This is why these spaces need to be decorated with intention. It is about creating balance, choosing a clear visual mood and ensuring that every corner looks charming without appearing too overdone.

To ace aesthetic decoration, Ashish Raheja, managing director and CEO at Raheja Universal, shared how one can execute such spaces and go about styling them with intention.

“Creating a visually appealing corner at home is no longer about filling a space with decorative elements. Today, the most striking spaces are often the ones that feel effortless, where thoughtful design, natural light, open views, and balanced layouts come together to create moments people naturally gravitate towards and photograph," he said.

So, capturing the perfect aesthetic vibe of the cosy nooks you see on Instagram is not rocket science. As mentioned, the goal should be to make the space feel natural, balanced, and inviting. When even a simple corner is styled properly, it can become visually appealing enough for people to naturally spend time there and click photos.

Find out how to recreate an Instagram-like aesthetic spaces, (Picture credit: AI generated)

Ultimately, the most memorable spaces are not the most decorated ones; they are the ones designed to feel effortless, comfortable, and authentic.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Home / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Decorating a boring room corner? 6 ways to make it look Instagram-worthy without overdoing the decor
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