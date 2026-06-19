Decorating a boring room corner? 6 ways to make it look Instagram-worthy without overdoing the decor

There may be corners in your room that feel full of potential, but nothing instantly comes to mind when you try to decorate them. Then you scroll through Instagram and see those cute, whimsical nooks that look so put-together and adorable. However, when you try to execute all of the saved posts together, you end up with a scattered, uncoordinated mess.ALSO READ: Want your home to feel ‘lived-in’? Know the top design and decor tips for comfy interiors

Make the boring corners of your home aesthetic. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is why these spaces need to be decorated with intention. It is about creating balance, choosing a clear visual mood and ensuring that every corner looks charming without appearing too overdone.

To ace aesthetic decoration, Ashish Raheja, managing director and CEO at Raheja Universal, shared how one can execute such spaces and go about styling them with intention.

“Creating a visually appealing corner at home is no longer about filling a space with decorative elements. Today, the most striking spaces are often the ones that feel effortless, where thoughtful design, natural light, open views, and balanced layouts come together to create moments people naturally gravitate towards and photograph," he said.

So, capturing the perfect aesthetic vibe of the cosy nooks you see on Instagram is not rocket science. As mentioned, the goal should be to make the space feel natural, balanced, and inviting. When even a simple corner is styled properly, it can become visually appealing enough for people to naturally spend time there and click photos.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Raheja shared a brief guide, comprising tips on how to give your space an Instagram-like aesthetic: 1. Let open landscapes become the backdrop Well-landscaped spaces naturally create visually appealing settings without requiring excessive design additions.

Green walkways, shaded sit-outs, water features, and open lawns bring visual balance while allowing the surroundings to stand out.

Spaces that encourage pause and interaction often become the most photographable. 2. Keep rooftop spaces minimal and elevated Clean layouts, subtle lighting, open seating, and uninterrupted skyline views often create a stronger visual impact than heavily decorated settings.

When the view itself becomes part of the design, the space feels more immersive, elegant, and timeless. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raheja shared a brief guide, comprising tips on how to give your space an Instagram-like aesthetic: 1. Let open landscapes become the backdrop Well-landscaped spaces naturally create visually appealing settings without requiring excessive design additions.

Green walkways, shaded sit-outs, water features, and open lawns bring visual balance while allowing the surroundings to stand out.

Spaces that encourage pause and interaction often become the most photographable. 2. Keep rooftop spaces minimal and elevated Clean layouts, subtle lighting, open seating, and uninterrupted skyline views often create a stronger visual impact than heavily decorated settings.

When the view itself becomes part of the design, the space feels more immersive, elegant, and timeless. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Find out how to recreate an Instagram-like aesthetic spaces, (Picture credit: AI generated)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Use architecture as the visual statement In well-designed spaces, architecture itself often becomes the focal point.

From sculptural arches and pergolas to textured surfaces, framed vistas, and layered materials, every element is designed to enhance spatial depth and visual intrigue.

This creates a refined aesthetic that feels sophisticated rather than staged. 4. Focus on visual breathing room A common mistake while designing statement corners is overcrowding the space.

Minimal decor, balanced layouts and open spatial planning help create visual breathing room.

Understated designs often photograph better because every element feels intentional. 5. Introduce warm lighting for ambience Lighting can completely transform a space.

Soft pathway lights, warm accent lamps, or subtle indirect lighting help create depth and mood, making spaces feel inviting both during the day and after sunset. 6. Create spaces to relax The most Instagram-worthy corners are usually places where people naturally gather or relax.

A shaded bench, a quiet garden corner, or a rooftop sit-out becomes visually appealing because it invites people to spend time there.

When a space is designed for comfort and interaction, good photographs often happen naturally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Use architecture as the visual statement In well-designed spaces, architecture itself often becomes the focal point.

From sculptural arches and pergolas to textured surfaces, framed vistas, and layered materials, every element is designed to enhance spatial depth and visual intrigue.

This creates a refined aesthetic that feels sophisticated rather than staged. 4. Focus on visual breathing room A common mistake while designing statement corners is overcrowding the space.

Minimal decor, balanced layouts and open spatial planning help create visual breathing room.

Understated designs often photograph better because every element feels intentional. 5. Introduce warm lighting for ambience Lighting can completely transform a space.

Soft pathway lights, warm accent lamps, or subtle indirect lighting help create depth and mood, making spaces feel inviting both during the day and after sunset. 6. Create spaces to relax The most Instagram-worthy corners are usually places where people naturally gather or relax.

A shaded bench, a quiet garden corner, or a rooftop sit-out becomes visually appealing because it invites people to spend time there.

When a space is designed for comfort and interaction, good photographs often happen naturally. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ultimately, the most memorable spaces are not the most decorated ones; they are the ones designed to feel effortless, comfortable, and authentic.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON