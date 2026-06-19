Decorating a boring room corner? 6 ways to make it look Instagram-worthy without overdoing the decor

There may be corners in your room that feel full of potential, but nothing instantly comes to mind when you try to decorate them. Then you scroll through Instagram and see those cute, whimsical nooks that look so put-together and adorable. However, when you try to execute all of the saved posts together, you end up with a scattered, uncoordinated mess.



ALSO READ: Want your home to feel ‘lived-in’? Know the top design and decor tips for comfy interiors Make the boring corners of your home aesthetic. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

This is why these spaces need to be decorated with intention. It is about creating balance, choosing a clear visual mood and ensuring that every corner looks charming without appearing too overdone.

To ace aesthetic decoration, Ashish Raheja, managing director and CEO at Raheja Universal, shared how one can execute such spaces and go about styling them with intention.

“Creating a visually appealing corner at home is no longer about filling a space with decorative elements. Today, the most striking spaces are often the ones that feel effortless, where thoughtful design, natural light, open views, and balanced layouts come together to create moments people naturally gravitate towards and photograph," he said.

So, capturing the perfect aesthetic vibe of the cosy nooks you see on Instagram is not rocket science. As mentioned, the goal should be to make the space feel natural, balanced, and inviting. When even a simple corner is styled properly, it can become visually appealing enough for people to naturally spend time there and click photos.

Raheja shared a brief guide, comprising tips on how to give your space an Instagram-like aesthetic: