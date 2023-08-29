Dining table sets: Every home deserves a good one, top 5 options from Amazon

Whether one is single or married with wife and kids, one thing is certain - when away from work, we spend a lot of our time in what is often dubbed as drawing- cum-dining room. Some times, what is the living room also includes the dining area. We tend to lounge, watch TV, have our dinners and lunches there. Hence, the centrality of a good and robust dining table set can't be ignored.

Opt for a good 6-seater dining table set and enjoy great family moments.

The good news is that dining table sets today offer a fair bit of variety, both in terms of design and material used. The most obvious option in material is of course, wood, but one gets them in different kinds of wood today. As far as design goes, if you want to follow the more traditional way, you can opt for table with six or four chairs or else, you can opt for table-4 chair-and-bench option. Very often, chairs today come with cushions, so comfort is assured.

If you have been planning to buy one for yourself or replace an existing one, then our curated list of such sets from Amazon should come in handy. Do check them out here and pick one as well.

Ramdoot Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 SeaterIf you like spring time look as far as home decor goes, then this charming dining table set is for you. This six-seater, made from high quality Sheesham wood, includes a table, four-cushioned chairs and a two-seater bench. The best part is that even the bench is cushioned. The fabric used for cushioning comes in pale off white colour with lovely floral prints on it. The set has a Rosewood teak finish. Ideal for dining spaces, you can use it creatively in kitchen as well as a restaurant.

DRIFTINGWOOD Maharaja Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 SeaterThis dining table set too is a six-seater, which makes it ideal for a mix-sized family. It includes a central table with six cushioned chairs. Made of solid Sheesham wood, it has a lovely natural brown finish, which doesn't give a heavy look to the room. This set has been crafted with finesse, and is sure to enhance your dining space. Don't miss the jaali design, both on the chairs and the table!

TANWAR HANDICRAFT Solid Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table with 6 Chair for Living RoomThis six-seater is an ideal fit in homes for the dining room area but with some creativity, it will make an amazing addition in restautants as well. Its sophisticated look lends it a classic feel; this honey-toned dining set exudes elegance. It seamlessly combines style with durability. Elevate your dining area with this captivating ensemble that offers comfort and aesthetic charm.

SRB FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Room Sets

If dark-coloured furniture is to your liking, then this dining table set is meant especially for you. Crafted to perfection, this wooden dining table set exudes both style and durability. This set is also of the bench variety - it includes a central table, four chairs and one bench. While the chairs are cushioned, the bench isn't. Its deep honey hue gives it a warm and rich look.

SIDDIVINAYA HANDICRAFT Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Room Sets

Here's another fine specimen of the six-seater variety. Made of good quality Sheesham wood, you can expect it to give faithful service for many years. Its jaali pattern on the chairs as well as the table makes it an interesting option to opt for. This set includes a table, four chairs and a bench. All the chairs and the bench are cushioned. Meticulously crafted, this set combines elegance with durability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

