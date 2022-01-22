Do you look good on paper?: Rachel Lopez on the resume of 2022

Add the human touch: Bots read resumes, but the cover letter to which your resume is attached is your first chance to be memorable to a potential colleague or supervisor. Address your recruiter by name (never the dreaded Dear Sir / Madam) and state briefly and conversationally which role you are applying for and why they should consider you. “The cover letter should be an extension of the resume, and not duplicate content,” says Bagaria. “Ideally, talk about your career journey and draw on the keywords for the job.”

Some things never change: “One thing to avoid is a long, messy CV,” warns Bagaria. Keep resumes to no more than two pages. Stick to a simple font like Times New Roman, in a size between 10 and 12. Avoid logos, fancy bullets or images. And read it back out loud to spot errors. “Candidates should highlight their career goals on their resumes,” she adds. “Failing to highlight your strongest and most relevant skills can also backfire.”

Dress your resume for the job: No recruiter wants to pick your resume from a pile only to see vague terms about your dedication, employment dates and go-getter attitude. They want the perfect person for the job right away. So tweak your resume for every company. “Candidates’ skills should be aligned to the job role and their ultimate career goal,” says Bagaria. “Adding life experiences and soft skills acquired while on a career break or on a previous job can also make a positive impact on employers as they want to see what else the candidate can offer.” Tailor additional skills to each job too, describe your social-media clout as well.

Keep your tone formal but warm. Find a neutral, quiet, well-lit corner to shoot in. Summarise your skills and experience, but add information that isn’t in your resume – how you’d handle the job, your style of handling crises. Limit the video to two minutes (recruiters are only watching to get a sense of your personality). “Always rehearse and reshoot before finalising your pitch,” says Bagaria.

Pivot to video: For jobs in which the candidate must face the public – marketing, customer relations, front-desks – recruiters are increasingly requesting video resumes too. “These are not a replacement for traditional resumes,” says Bagaria. “Make sure it’s professional, short, a reflection of your personality, and showcases the valuable skills you have that can resonate with the job role.”

Beat the bots: “Companies receive thousands of applications every day,” says Bagaria. “So ATS [applicant-tracking software] has proved to be a very productive tool for those recruiting online.” These algorithms scan resumes for pre-set keywords and narrow down the pickings for a human recruiter. Don’t get filtered out. “Include job-specific keywords to make the resume search-friendly,” Bagaria says. Segregate information under Work Experience, Skills and Education. Use the same terms used in the ads for the job you’re applying for: Javascript, Collaborative, Project Lead, Data Analysis, Viral Campaign, Content Creation, Quality Management.

Relevant details only: Bakers bake, plumbers plumb. Don’t waste CV space (and recruiters’ time) by explaining what each job entailed. Instead, use numbers, examples, timelines, percentages, profits and awards to demonstrate accomplishments. Are you the one they called to close projects or lead them? Did you distinguish yourself by brokering celebrity deals? Did you innovate on data organisation? Mention how you added value in your jobs to get an edge over other applicants.

Modern resumes still put your name right on top. Now, they follow with a quick summary, two or three sentences or bullets that quickly encapsulate what you do best and do differently.

“The first thing that captures a recruiter’s attention is your most recent role, followed by how recognisable the company is,” says Neha Bagaria, founder and CEO of the Bengaluru-based connecting portal JobsForHer. “It’s also great to know a candidate’s work plus life experience in brief, including any career gap.”

If you have been working for more than five years, draft a new CV from scratch to appear greater than the sum of your professional experience. List where you’ve worked (newest job first), but showcase the other ways you’ve grown.

Start from scratch: Most candidates fish out old resumes, tack on the details of their last job, convert the file to PDF and hit Send on an email blast. Do this and your CV will stay buried.

