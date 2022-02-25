Excerpt: To Hell And Back: Humans Of Covid by Barkha Dutt

Among the earliest deaths from oxygen deficiency at a hospital in India happened on the outskirts of Mumbai in the Vasai–Palghar belt, just an hour’s drive from the international airport. On 13 April, policemen swarmed outside the private Vinayak Hospital in the emerging industrial town of Nalasopara. A woman sat on the faux plastic chair in the waiting area outside, holding her head in her hands. Next to her, a relative reached out to hold her close. They sat in absolute silence. Inside, below a statue of Ganesha garlanded with marigolds and a portrait of Lord Krishna just above the elephant god, stony-faced hospital staff declined to answer any questions and shooed us out of the premises. The evening before, enraged families had come to blows with the administrative staff as the news of eleven deaths, all within a few hours of each other, trickled out.

Ram Babu Tailor, as everyone called him, was in that list of eleven. At home, in a small room in the matchbox-sized apartments that are stacked up in narrow columns, his wife, son and daughter sat on the floor of a bare room, in wordless grief. On a high table in the same room, occupying pride of place, was Ram Babu’s sewing machine. One wall was plastered with portraits of gods – Durga, Krishna, Shiva; on another, a clock hung lopsidedly, as if time itself had gone all topsy-turvy. Ram Babu was only fifty-two. His wife Rekha said they had already run up a bill of ₹150,000 and had dipped into the life savings that they had kept aside for the weddings of their children. Ram Babu’s son Rahul got a call from the hospital informing him that his father was ‘critical’. Inside the ward Rahul saw the other patients already draped from head to toe in sheets that were now shrouds. His father was being intubated; doctors said there was a 1 per cent chance he may make it. Minutes later he was dead.

The deaths in Nalasopara in early April should have sounded the alarm for the rest of the country. It provided enough time for the supply chain and logistics for oxygen distribution to be worked out. The military could have been deployed to handle this nationwide operational emergency. After all, the army had extensive experience in moving men and machines at short notice, building temporary bridges over flood waters and running convoys from centralized war rooms. Instead, as states desperate to keep the oxygen for themselves bickered and fought, tankers were held up for hours at provincial borders by local police.

And three weeks after the deaths at Vinayak Hospital, the same nightmare unfolded in hospital after hospital across India.

‘Oximeter, oximeter, someone give her an oximeter.’ Rishab, a young man in his twenties, brought his car to a screeching halt as he pulled up outside a gurudwara in Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh. He was in tears, trembling and gasping in panic as his seventy-seven-year-old grandmother lay hunched over in a listless heap in the back seat, her shoulders drooping and head leaning to one side. On the street outside the gurudwara, which normally fed kada prasad to the hungry, people had lined up all along the length of the pavement for an oxygen ‘langar’. From giant cylinders all along the stretch of the main road, tubes and pipes were hooked up to men and women, most of them elderly, sitting inside vehicles, allowing them up to thirty minutes of respite from breathlessness. It was a drive-through oxygen arcade set up to help those who could not get admission to hospital. Volunteers rushed a cylinder to Rishab’s car. His grandmother leaned back in the seat, finally able to breathe, as another relative stroked her head gently. From the distance, all you could see was her grey hair gleaming in the dark under the dim glow of a street lamp. In the shadowy evening light, some lay flat on wrought-iron benches outside the gurudwara, others sat stoically in plastic chairs placed in a single-file row. Even private ambulances, mostly stocked with a single cylinder that could last no longer than a few hours, came here for help.

Every morning, Sikhs who had signed up to assist the gurudwara in running the langar would carry away their now empty cylinders to be refilled.

But this inspirational spirit of sewa could only offer temporary relief; a hospital still had to be found. Most of those who turned to the oxygen langar came after trying their luck at a half dozen hospitals. Rishab and his grandmother had driven to Indirapuram after visiting half a dozen hospitals, including Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, one of Delhi’s main government facilities.

At GTB, like so many hospitals that month, security guards stood like bouncers at the firmly shut gates. All questions were redirected to an A-4-sized printout pasted untidily on the wall. With limited oxygen supply, GTB was taking no chances. It had closed its doors to new patients.

Outside, a young man stood near an autorickshaw on the road holding a one-day-old baby wrapped in a fluffy, patterned blanket. At the back of the rickshaw, a woman in a pink nightie sat with her legs slightly parted to manage the weight her slender frame had been carrying all these months. While the mother, Rachna, was being operated upon at a hospital ten kilometres away for the delivery of her baby, the mandatory tests had shown that she was also COVID positive. Vaccines for pregnant women had not yet been approved, so she’d had no protection through her nine months. The hospital referred them to GTB, and an ambulance dropped them off on the road and sped away. Rachna’s husband made an SOS call to his father, an autorickshaw driver, who met them at the hospital gates. Her day-old newborn infant was placed in the care of relatives. The lack of oxygen had forced the hospital’s hand. There was no bed available for Rachna. Oxygen-supported beds increased fourfold from the first wave to the second, according to government data, going from 62,000 in April 2020 up to 270,000 in March 2021. This number stood at 425,000 in July 2021. Th e number of ventilators available increased from 14,400 to 57,518 between March 2020 and July 2021. But despite this huge increase, as Delta ripped through the health system, it all fell calamitously short.

As Rachna lay sprawled out and helpless on the shiny green rexine seat of her father-in-law’s autorickshaw, next to the vehicle, in the back seat of a white sedan, Lovely struggled to breathe. She was panting and heaving and in acute distress. She had tested positive for COVID but could not get medical care anywhere. She pulled her face mask down and lay back against the leather while her son tried to negotiate with the security guards at the barricaded entrance. As he pleaded with them his phone rang incessantly. There was a funeral to be organized and the extended family had a million questions and queries. Lovely did not know it then, but her husband had died earlier that day at another public hospital in the city. Desperate relatives hit the SOS button when Deepak Kumar Sharma, who had been trying to recuperate in home isolation, told them he was finding it difficult to breathe. They went to at least four hospitals; finally, after speaking with someone the family knew in the chief minister’s office, they were able to persuade staff at the RML Hospital to let their car in. By the time the guards opened the gates Deepak had already died.

No official separate count has been done of the thousands of Indians, maybe more, who died – not from the virus – but from the deficit of oxygen. These ‘oxygen deaths’ must include not only those who perished in ICUs where assisted breathing machines suddenly went cold, but must also count and acknowledge those who died out on the streets, in the back of cars and on motorcycles or waiting long hours in ambulances, all because an inadequate oxygen supply reduced the bed capacity of hospitals, forcing them to turn patients away.

During the second wave, the production and movement of oxygen became a mammoth warlike operation precisely because it was treated as a sudden invasion instead of as an anticipated threat. In fact, what was needed was not an over-centralized, pan-India intervention; had there been a series of small, localized, commonsensical measures taken a few months prior, there would have likely been no deaths from an oxygen shortfall.

A tribal district in Maharashtra showed how it could be done. While India’s cities were asphyxiated, Nandurbar, identified as one of the 250 most backward districts of India, with a literacy rate of under 64 per cent, became a model for oxygen management. Its collector, Rajendra Bharud, a medical doctor before he became a civil servant, demonstrated that India’s oxygen deaths were entirely preventable, and that is exactly what made them almost akin to murder.

Nandurbar is situated along Maharashtra’s borders with Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat with the mighty Narmada river framing its northern edges. Poverty and remoteness have left Nandurbar without the benefits of medical infrastructure that other parts of the country have. Bharud’s job was to find a way to minimize deaths in an area that did not have a single multispeciality hospital or medical college. He calculated that only 10 per cent of COVID patients would be serious enough to need oxygen; everyone else could be treated in isolation centres. To make sure that oxygenated beds would not run short, Bharud commissioned an oxygen plant in the district at a cost of ₹8,50,000. By the time the second wave lashed against the shores of Nandurbar, the facility was manufacturing 125 jumbo cylinders of oxygen daily. Every minute, 2,000 litres of oxygen was being produced at this plant. As COVID cases began to spiral in America and Brazil, Bharud convinced private companies to add plants in the district. Nandurbar had three oxygen plants and a surplus of oxygenated beds towards the end of April when the rest of the country was still waiting to exhale.

Bharud had grown up in poverty and was raised by a single mother, his father having died when Kamalabai was pregnant with him. One of three children whose family had to sell local wine made from mahua flowers to make ends meet, Bharud could never shake off the memory of the thatched roof they had lived under in his childhood, one that was assembled from sugarcane straw. Bharud, who does not know what his father looked like – his parents were too poor to ever get anyone to click a photograph, and this was the age before smartphones became ubiquitous – believes his early hardships made him more sensitive to the despair of marginalized communities. Little did he know that he would come to be a global illustration of how effective governance could make all the difference between life and death in a pandemic. Nandurbar still had to battle a high mortality rate because of a shortage of doctors at the primary healthcare centres, delayed hospital admissions and acute vaccine hesitancy among its rural residents. But it was among the best-managed districts in the country in terms of oxygen management, underscoring how preventable the crisis was.

(Excerpted from To Hell And Back: Humans of Covid by Barkha Dutt. Published by Juggernaut Books.)

