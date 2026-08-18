From maximalist florals to Instagrammable setups: Wedding decor trends to rethink before your big day

Today's wedding décor is nothing like the good old days when people were obsessed with copying weddings from Pinterest. Couples today seek weddings that reflect their personality and style. According to Anjali Tolani, Vice President – Celebrations at Tamarind Global, couples are increasingly using flowers, venues, and design elements to create the perfect ambience, choosing décor that feels personal and tells a story without a word. In 2026, weddings need to be personal rather than a repeat of someone else's celebration.

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Bigger isn't always better

Anjali Tolani highlighted that large floral walls, neon signs, and excessive props can create overwhelming settings and take away from the special occasion altogether. Couples nowadays prefer décor that is more tailored and suited to the venue. Curved backdrops with soft lighting, small floral clusters, elaborate ceiling drapes, warm lighting, and luxurious fabrics are becoming the preferred choices.

Couples nowadays prefer décor that is more tailored and suited to the venue.

Stop designing for Instagram alone

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{{^usCountry}} “Wedding décor has evolved beyond simply creating the perfect picture. The best weddings today evoke emotions among guests, not just create photo opportunities,” said Anjali Tolani. For example, the use of gentle music, beautiful fragrances, cosy seating arrangements, interesting textures, and visually appealing food is becoming increasingly popular among modern couples. Colour is making a comeback {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Wedding décor has evolved beyond simply creating the perfect picture. The best weddings today evoke emotions among guests, not just create photo opportunities,” said Anjali Tolani. For example, the use of gentle music, beautiful fragrances, cosy seating arrangements, interesting textures, and visually appealing food is becoming increasingly popular among modern couples. Colour is making a comeback {{/usCountry}}

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According to Anjali Tolani, colour is gaining popularity in wedding design as couples move away from boring, conventional themes. Weddings are becoming more meaningful, vibrant, and personal as colours create a unique ambience. Some of the most popular shades include sage green, terracotta, warm beige, and soft browns. These colours are perfect for outdoor weddings, adding a natural touch. Furthermore, there is a growing influence of Neo Deco style, vintage elements, and layered textures that make every event unique.

Practical décor is taking centre stage

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The décor for weddings is becoming not just more beautiful, but also more functional. Families and couples are now giving attention to how the décor will actually serve their guests. Rather than filling a venue with big installations, they are designing comfortable lounging areas, open space to navigate, and enough seating for 60–70% of guests at any one time. Details like sheltered areas, points of access to food and drinks, and the comfort of the elderly guests are getting more attention.

The décor for weddings is becoming not just more beautiful, but also more functional.

Trends fade, personal stories last

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Trends come and go, and while today's wedding décor may look glamorous, tomorrow it could be considered outdated. Instead of simply following everyone else's ideas, think about what you want your décor to represent. Incorporate family heirlooms, old photographs, meaningful stories, or books from your personal collection.

Design for all five senses

Great wedding décor goes beyond visual appeal. It also creates an overall experience through sound, scent, touch, and taste. Ambient music, fragrant flowers, soft lighting, luxurious textures, and high-quality food all contribute to creating a memorable experience for your guests.