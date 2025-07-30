Furniture sale at Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Almirahs, shoe racks and more at up to 75% off; Starts tomorrow

If your storage spaces need a bit of a rethink, now is a good time to look at practical upgrades. The Amazon Freedom Festival sale kicks off tomorrow, offering up to 75% off a wide range of furniture. This includes functional pieces like almirahs, shoe racks, compact cupboards and more, ideal for anyone looking to get organised without overspending. Smart storage upgrades are now on sale at a discount. Explore almirahs, shoe racks and more during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale starting tomorrow.

You could be in a spacious home or a city flat, and still find pieces that fit in and make room. From sleek wooden units to metal and plastic ones for utility zones, the options are designed for all kinds of Indian homes. It’s worth browsing early to catch the best deals before stocks run low during the furniture sale.

Almirahs at up to 50% off on Amazon

Almirahs are going at up to 50% off during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. From two-door wooden designs to sleek metal cupboards, there's something for every space. These picks offer smart storage without taking over the room. A good almirah can keep things sorted while blending into your bedroom, guest room or even a hallway corner.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Shoe racks at up to 50% off on Amazon

Shoe racks are now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. These deals include compact shelves, closed cabinets and foldable units that help clear the clutter near entrances or wardrobes. Whether you need something minimal or a piece that doubles up as a seat, this sale has options suited to Indian homes of all sizes.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Crockery units at up to 70% off on Amazon

Crockery units are seeing price drops of up to 70% during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. These picks are more than just display pieces; they keep your serveware dust-free and sorted. From glass-front cabinets to sleek sideboards with drawers, there's something for every dining or living space. A great time to add structure without overspending.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Side tables at a minimum of 50% off on Amazon

Side tables are now available at a minimum of 50% off on Amazon. Compact and useful, they add both surface space and storage where you need it. Choose from wooden, metal or even nesting styles that can be tucked away when not in use. Perfect for bedrooms, living rooms or that awkward corner that needs purpose.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Double beds at up to 60% off on Amazon

Double beds are part of the Amazon Freedom Festival sale with discounts reaching up to 60%. Expect solid wood frames, upholstered styles and beds with built-in storage. These deals are ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their main bedroom or guest space. With styles spanning classic to modern, there’s something that balances comfort with function.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Dinner sets: Top 8 picks to transform your table with style and function

Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep. Here are our top 8 picks for you

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: FAQs When does the Amazon Freedom Festival sale start? The sale begins on 31st July 2025 and will run for a limited time, so it’s best to start early to grab the best deals.

What furniture deals can I expect? You’ll find discounts of up to 75% on furniture, including almirahs, shoe racks, beds, side tables, and crockery units.

Are there any additional bank offers? Yes, SBI credit and debit card users can avail of an extra 10% instant discount, subject to terms and conditions.

Is this sale available to all Amazon users? Yes, but Prime members often get early access and quicker deliveries. So having Prime might help you shop smarter during the sale.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.