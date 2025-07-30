Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Furniture sale at Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Almirahs, shoe racks and more at up to 75% off; Starts tomorrow

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 04:00 pm IST

Amazon Freedom Festival brings up to 75% off on furniture. Expect great deals on almirahs, shoe racks, and smart storage essentials starting tomorrow.

VIKI Wardrobe | Wooden Almirah for Clothes,Door for Bedroom, 3 Door Wardrobe with Drawer, Mirror & Hanging Space (Frosty White - 40D x 120W x 180H) | 1 Year Warranty | Free Assembly View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM Plastic Cabinet | 3-Year Warranty | 4-Shelf Storage Cupboard with Doors | Multi Organizer for Home, Wardrobe, and Kitchen | Clothes Rack, Shelves, Almirah (Sandy & Dark Brown) View Details checkDetails

DeckUp Plank Uniti 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

BLUEWUD Cylvie Engineered Wood Dual Tone 2 Doors Shoe Rack Cabinet Slipper Footwear Stand Organizer with Handleless/Push to Open Design Up to 12 Pairs for Home (Brown Maple & White) View Details checkDetails

DeckUp Bei 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Wooden Legs (Walnut, Matte Finish), 680 Mm Height View Details checkDetails

₹6,315

Nilkamal Metro 3 Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Cushioned Seat and 3 Shelves | Walnut | Store up to 18 to 21 Shoes View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

AMAZART FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood Sideboard Cabinet for Living Room | Wooden Crockery Cabinet with 2 Glass Door | Kitchen Display Unit | Storage: 2 Glass Doors, 1 Door Cabinet & 1 Drawer | Honey View Details checkDetails

₹12,967

DeckUp Zeus Engineered Wood Kitchen Cabinet and Storage Unit (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹8,420

Space Galaxy Wooden Sideboard Cabinet for Living Room, Drawing Room, Office & Lounge | Material: Sheesham Solid Wood, Cane | Storage Type: 4 Doors | Finish: Natural View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

DECOWORLD Premium Metal Side Table with Wooden Top - Living Room, Bed or Sofa Side Stand (Golden) View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

ETIQUETTE ART Modern Bedside Table with Solid Wood Legs, Minimalist and Practical End Side Table with Drawer Storage, Easy Assembly (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,598

GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Bedside End Table with 2 Drawers and Open Shelf Storage for Bedroom Living Room Wooden Furniture Side Table for Hotel Room Office (Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹4,649

Acacia Modern Upholstered King Size Bed for Bedroom | Wooden Double Bed | Platform Cot Bed with Upholstery Premium Fabric | 6.5 x 6 Ft | Sheesham Solid Wood (Rosewood, Browndust) View Details checkDetails

₹20,499

RJ ART Solid Sheesham Wood Low Height King Size Bed Without Storage | Wooden Double Bed | Low Floor/Lying/Rise/Level/Profile Cot Bed for Bedroom Furniture | Rosewood, Honey Finish View Details checkDetails

₹15,199

Wooden Street Harper Bed | Premium Engineered Wood Queen Size Bed with Box Storage, (82 L x 62 W x 32 H Inches) | Strong & Durable Modern Double Beds - Columbian Walnut Finish with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

If your storage spaces need a bit of a rethink, now is a good time to look at practical upgrades. The Amazon Freedom Festival sale kicks off tomorrow, offering up to 75% off a wide range of furniture. This includes functional pieces like almirahs, shoe racks, compact cupboards and more, ideal for anyone looking to get organised without overspending.

Smart storage upgrades are now on sale at a discount. Explore almirahs, shoe racks and more during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale starting tomorrow.

You could be in a spacious home or a city flat, and still find pieces that fit in and make room. From sleek wooden units to metal and plastic ones for utility zones, the options are designed for all kinds of Indian homes. It’s worth browsing early to catch the best deals before stocks run low during the furniture sale.

Almirahs at up to 50% off on Amazon
Almirahs are going at up to 50% off during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. From two-door wooden designs to sleek metal cupboards, there's something for every space. These picks offer smart storage without taking over the room. A good almirah can keep things sorted while blending into your bedroom, guest room or even a hallway corner.

1.

VIKI Wardrobe | Wooden Almirah for Clothes,Door for Bedroom, 3 Door Wardrobe with Drawer, Mirror & Hanging Space (Frosty White - 40D x 120W x 180H) | 1 Year Warranty | Free Assembly
3.

DeckUp Plank Uniti 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish)
Shoe racks at up to 50% off on Amazon
Shoe racks are now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. These deals include compact shelves, closed cabinets and foldable units that help clear the clutter near entrances or wardrobes. Whether you need something minimal or a piece that doubles up as a seat, this sale has options suited to Indian homes of all sizes.

4.

BLUEWUD Cylvie Engineered Wood Dual Tone 2 Doors Shoe Rack Cabinet Slipper Footwear Stand Organizer with Handleless/Push to Open Design Up to 12 Pairs for Home (Brown Maple & White)
5.

DeckUp Bei 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Wooden Legs (Walnut, Matte Finish), 680 Mm Height
6.

Nilkamal Metro 3 Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Cushioned Seat and 3 Shelves | Walnut | Store up to 18 to 21 Shoes
Crockery units at up to 70% off on Amazon
Crockery units are seeing price drops of up to 70% during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. These picks are more than just display pieces; they keep your serveware dust-free and sorted. From glass-front cabinets to sleek sideboards with drawers, there's something for every dining or living space. A great time to add structure without overspending.

7.

AMAZART FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood Sideboard Cabinet for Living Room | Wooden Crockery Cabinet with 2 Glass Door | Kitchen Display Unit | Storage: 2 Glass Doors, 1 Door Cabinet & 1 Drawer | Honey
8.

DeckUp Zeus Engineered Wood Kitchen Cabinet and Storage Unit (Walnut, Matte Finish)
9.

Space Galaxy Wooden Sideboard Cabinet for Living Room, Drawing Room, Office & Lounge | Material: Sheesham Solid Wood, Cane | Storage Type: 4 Doors | Finish: Natural
Side tables at a minimum of 50% off on Amazon
Side tables are now available at a minimum of 50% off on Amazon. Compact and useful, they add both surface space and storage where you need it. Choose from wooden, metal or even nesting styles that can be tucked away when not in use. Perfect for bedrooms, living rooms or that awkward corner that needs purpose.

10.

DECOWORLD Premium Metal Side Table with Wooden Top - Living Room, Bed or Sofa Side Stand (Golden)
11.

ETIQUETTE ART Modern Bedside Table with Solid Wood Legs, Minimalist and Practical End Side Table with Drawer Storage, Easy Assembly (White)
12.

GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Bedside End Table with 2 Drawers and Open Shelf Storage for Bedroom Living Room Wooden Furniture Side Table for Hotel Room Office (Walnut Finish)
Double beds at up to 60% off on Amazon
Double beds are part of the Amazon Freedom Festival sale with discounts reaching up to 60%. Expect solid wood frames, upholstered styles and beds with built-in storage. These deals are ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their main bedroom or guest space. With styles spanning classic to modern, there’s something that balances comfort with function.

14.

RJ ART Solid Sheesham Wood Low Height King Size Bed Without Storage | Wooden Double Bed | Low Floor/Lying/Rise/Level/Profile Cot Bed for Bedroom Furniture | Rosewood, Honey Finish
15.

Wooden Street Harper Bed | Premium Engineered Wood Queen Size Bed with Box Storage, (82 L x 62 W x 32 H Inches) | Strong & Durable Modern Double Beds - Columbian Walnut Finish with 1 Year Warranty
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: FAQs

  • When does the Amazon Freedom Festival sale start?

    The sale begins on 31st July 2025 and will run for a limited time, so it’s best to start early to grab the best deals.

  • What furniture deals can I expect?

    You’ll find discounts of up to 75% on furniture, including almirahs, shoe racks, beds, side tables, and crockery units.

  • Are there any additional bank offers?

    Yes, SBI credit and debit card users can avail of an extra 10% instant discount, subject to terms and conditions.

  • Is this sale available to all Amazon users?

    Yes, but Prime members often get early access and quicker deliveries. So having Prime might help you shop smarter during the sale.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
