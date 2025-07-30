Furniture sale at Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Almirahs, shoe racks and more at up to 75% off; Starts tomorrow
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 04:00 pm IST
Amazon Freedom Festival brings up to 75% off on furniture. Expect great deals on almirahs, shoe racks, and smart storage essentials starting tomorrow.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
VIKI Wardrobe | Wooden Almirah for Clothes,Door for Bedroom, 3 Door Wardrobe with Drawer, Mirror & Hanging Space (Frosty White - 40D x 120W x 180H) | 1 Year Warranty | Free Assembly View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM Plastic Cabinet | 3-Year Warranty | 4-Shelf Storage Cupboard with Doors | Multi Organizer for Home, Wardrobe, and Kitchen | Clothes Rack, Shelves, Almirah (Sandy & Dark Brown) View Details
|
|
|
|
DeckUp Plank Uniti 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish) View Details
|
|
|
|
BLUEWUD Cylvie Engineered Wood Dual Tone 2 Doors Shoe Rack Cabinet Slipper Footwear Stand Organizer with Handleless/Push to Open Design Up to 12 Pairs for Home (Brown Maple & White) View Details
|
|
|
|
DeckUp Bei 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Wooden Legs (Walnut, Matte Finish), 680 Mm Height View Details
|
₹6,315
|
|
|
Nilkamal Metro 3 Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Cushioned Seat and 3 Shelves | Walnut | Store up to 18 to 21 Shoes View Details
|
₹7,899
|
|
|
AMAZART FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood Sideboard Cabinet for Living Room | Wooden Crockery Cabinet with 2 Glass Door | Kitchen Display Unit | Storage: 2 Glass Doors, 1 Door Cabinet & 1 Drawer | Honey View Details
|
₹12,967
|
|
|
DeckUp Zeus Engineered Wood Kitchen Cabinet and Storage Unit (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details
|
₹8,420
|
|
|
Space Galaxy Wooden Sideboard Cabinet for Living Room, Drawing Room, Office & Lounge | Material: Sheesham Solid Wood, Cane | Storage Type: 4 Doors | Finish: Natural View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
DECOWORLD Premium Metal Side Table with Wooden Top - Living Room, Bed or Sofa Side Stand (Golden) View Details
|
₹1,849
|
|
|
ETIQUETTE ART Modern Bedside Table with Solid Wood Legs, Minimalist and Practical End Side Table with Drawer Storage, Easy Assembly (White) View Details
|
₹1,598
|
|
|
GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Bedside End Table with 2 Drawers and Open Shelf Storage for Bedroom Living Room Wooden Furniture Side Table for Hotel Room Office (Walnut Finish) View Details
|
₹4,649
|
|
|
Acacia Modern Upholstered King Size Bed for Bedroom | Wooden Double Bed | Platform Cot Bed with Upholstery Premium Fabric | 6.5 x 6 Ft | Sheesham Solid Wood (Rosewood, Browndust) View Details
|
₹20,499
|
|
|
RJ ART Solid Sheesham Wood Low Height King Size Bed Without Storage | Wooden Double Bed | Low Floor/Lying/Rise/Level/Profile Cot Bed for Bedroom Furniture | Rosewood, Honey Finish View Details
|
₹15,199
|
|
|
Wooden Street Harper Bed | Premium Engineered Wood Queen Size Bed with Box Storage, (82 L x 62 W x 32 H Inches) | Strong & Durable Modern Double Beds - Columbian Walnut Finish with 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
View More Products