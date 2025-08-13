Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 8 Pooja essentials to welcome Bappa home with love and devotion

Ganesh Chaturthi is the sound of dhol and tashas in the distance, the sweet aroma of steaming modaks, and the sparkle of lights as we prepare to welcome our beloved Bappa. Every item we bring into our homes for Ganesh Chaturthi from the idol to the smallest diya, carries with it the fragrance of tradition and the touch of love. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 8 Pooja essentials to welcome Bappa home(Pexels)

Here’s a specially curated list of 8 essential items to make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations complete, so when Bappa steps into your home, He feels the warmth of your devotion.

Top 8 Pooja essentials for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:

Loading Suggestions...

An eco-friendly clay idol that combines tradition with responsibility. Handcrafted in mitti (mud), this Lotus Ganesha radiates calm and purity. Perfect for visarjan, it dissolves back into nature, leaving behind nothing but blessings and memories. The serene expression and delicate lotus design will make your pooja corner feel truly divine.

Loading Suggestions...

No sound says “Bappa is here” like the gentle ringing of a pooja bell. This finely crafted brass ghanti with chain brings temple vibes right into your home. Ideal for morning prayers, its clear tone fills the air with positivity.

Loading Suggestions...

Fill your home with the soothing aroma of sambrani and dhoop using this antique-style lotus brass burner. Perfect for morning and evening aarti, its warm golden glow doubles as a decorative accent for your pooja room. A true blend of utility and tradition.

Loading Suggestions...

Because no Ganesh Chaturthi is complete without modaks! This mould helps you prepare perfect 21-petal chocolate or traditional modaks in minutes. Its detailed design gives that authentic festive look, whether you’re making sweet ukadiche modaks or experimenting with modern fillings like dry fruit and chocolate.

Loading Suggestions...

An all-in-one pooja thali with diyas, kumkum bowls, and agarbatti stand. Made in pure brass, it’s durable and timeless just like the traditions we pass down. The shine of brass under the aarti flame makes every pooja moment magical.

Loading Suggestions...

Give Bappa a throne worthy of His charm! This foldable wooden makhar features a peacock floral design that instantly transforms your pooja space into a festive haven. Easy to set up and store, it’s perfect for home pandals.

Loading Suggestions...

A brass oil lamp carved with peacock motifs and paired with a bell, a symbol of auspicious beginnings. Lighting this diya during Ganesh Chaturthi aarti not only brightens the space but fills it with grace and blessings.

Loading Suggestions...

For those who love decorating with their own creative touch, this foldable makhar is the perfect base. Add flowers, lights, and drapes to make Bappa’s space as unique as your devotion.

Similar stories for you:

Best copper water pots: Top 8 picks for improved digestion, better skin health, and enhanced immunity

Janmashtami 2025: Laddu Gopal dresses; Top 8 costumes for Bal Gopal Krishna Ji

Study desks at up to 70% off: Now find the perfect piece during Amazon Sale 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 8 Pooja essentials to welcome Bappa home: FAQs Why choose an eco-friendly Ganesh idol? Eco-friendly idols dissolve naturally during visarjan, preventing water pollution and preserving aquatic life.

What’s the significance of modaks in Ganesh Chaturthi? Modaks are Bappa’s favourite sweet, symbolising joy and fulfilment. Offering them is a gesture of love and devotion.

How can I decorate the wooden makhar? Use flowers, LED lights, rangoli, and colourful drapes to create a vibrant backdrop for Bappa.

Can the brass items be used daily after the festival? Yes, all brass pooja items are durable and perfect for daily rituals and festive occasions alike.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.