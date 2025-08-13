Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 8 Pooja essentials to welcome Bappa home with love and devotion

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with 8 pooja essentials from eco-friendly idols to stunning mands and diyas to welcome Bappa home in true festive style.

SAUDEEP INDIA 6 Inch Mitti Ganesh Idol | Eco-Friendly Handcrafted Mud/Clay Ganesh Murti | Ganpati Figurine for Visarjan | Biodegradable Lotus Ganesha Statue | Ganesh Chaturthi (Lotus Design) View Details checkDetails

ARTVARKO Brass Hanging Bell with Chain Ghanti for Home Mandir Fine Bell for Pooja Room(3x4 Inches with Chain 20 Inch Medium) View Details checkDetails

RITUALISTIC Lotus Brass Loban Burner (Gold) | Dhoop Holder and Candle Light | Incense Burner | Dhoop Dani | Pooja Items | Antique Lantern | Dhoop Batti Stand | Sambrani Holder | Pooja Room Decor View Details checkDetails

DS Modak Mould Maker for Ganpati | 21 Pakali Pankhudi Chocolate Modak Shaper Sacha, 500 Grams modak View Details checkDetails

Neetu Arts 8-Inch Plain Brass Pooja Thali Set with Diyas, Kumkum Bowls, Agarbatti Stand & Accessories View Details checkDetails

SATYAM KRAFT Foldable Wooden Makhar Mandap – Peacock Floral Stand View Details checkDetails

Two Moustaches Gemstone Work Ethnic Carved Peacock Design Brass Diya with Bell , Brass Antique Oil Lamp, Diyas for Home , Size - 8 Inches , Standard , Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

SATYAM KRAFT 1 Piece Foldable Folding Wooden Makhar Mandap for Ganpati Decoration Setup for Home DIY Pandal Decoration Backdrop Stand, Idol Pooja Decoration for Ganesh Chaturthi Festival Decor View Details checkDetails

Ganesh Chaturthi is the sound of dhol and tashas in the distance, the sweet aroma of steaming modaks, and the sparkle of lights as we prepare to welcome our beloved Bappa. Every item we bring into our homes for Ganesh Chaturthi from the idol to the smallest diya, carries with it the fragrance of tradition and the touch of love.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 8 Pooja essentials to welcome Bappa home(Pexels)

Here’s a specially curated list of 8 essential items to make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations complete, so when Bappa steps into your home, He feels the warmth of your devotion.

Top 8 Pooja essentials for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:

1.

SAUDEEP INDIA 6-Inch Mitti Ganesh Idol – Lotus Design

An eco-friendly clay idol that combines tradition with responsibility. Handcrafted in mitti (mud), this Lotus Ganesha radiates calm and purity. Perfect for visarjan, it dissolves back into nature, leaving behind nothing but blessings and memories. The serene expression and delicate lotus design will make your pooja corner feel truly divine.

2.

ARTVARKO Brass Hanging Bell with Chain

No sound says “Bappa is here” like the gentle ringing of a pooja bell. This finely crafted brass ghanti with chain brings temple vibes right into your home. Ideal for morning prayers, its clear tone fills the air with positivity.

3.

RITUALISTIC Lotus Brass Loban Burner

Fill your home with the soothing aroma of sambrani and dhoop using this antique-style lotus brass burner. Perfect for morning and evening aarti, its warm golden glow doubles as a decorative accent for your pooja room. A true blend of utility and tradition.

4.

DS Modak Mould Maker – 21 Pakali Pankhudi Design
Because no Ganesh Chaturthi is complete without modaks! This mould helps you prepare perfect 21-petal chocolate or traditional modaks in minutes. Its detailed design gives that authentic festive look, whether you’re making sweet ukadiche modaks or experimenting with modern fillings like dry fruit and chocolate.

5.

Neetu Arts 8-Inch Brass Pooja Thali Set

An all-in-one pooja thali with diyas, kumkum bowls, and agarbatti stand. Made in pure brass, it’s durable and timeless just like the traditions we pass down. The shine of brass under the aarti flame makes every pooja moment magical.

6.

SATYAM KRAFT Foldable Wooden Makhar Mandap – Peacock Floral Stand
Give Bappa a throne worthy of His charm! This foldable wooden makhar features a peacock floral design that instantly transforms your pooja space into a festive haven. Easy to set up and store, it’s perfect for home pandals.

7.

Two Moustaches Brass Diya with Bell – Peacock Design

A brass oil lamp carved with peacock motifs and paired with a bell, a symbol of auspicious beginnings. Lighting this diya during Ganesh Chaturthi aarti not only brightens the space but fills it with grace and blessings.

8.

SATYAM KRAFT Foldable Wooden Makhar Mandap – DIY Pandal Decoration

For those who love decorating with their own creative touch, this foldable makhar is the perfect base. Add flowers, lights, and drapes to make Bappa’s space as unique as your devotion.

Similar stories for you:

Best copper water pots: Top 8 picks for improved digestion, better skin health, and enhanced immunity

Janmashtami 2025: Laddu Gopal dresses; Top 8 costumes for Bal Gopal Krishna Ji

Study desks at up to 70% off: Now find the perfect piece during Amazon Sale 2025

  • Why choose an eco-friendly Ganesh idol?

    Eco-friendly idols dissolve naturally during visarjan, preventing water pollution and preserving aquatic life.

  • What’s the significance of modaks in Ganesh Chaturthi?

    Modaks are Bappa’s favourite sweet, symbolising joy and fulfilment. Offering them is a gesture of love and devotion.

  • How can I decorate the wooden makhar?

    Use flowers, LED lights, rangoli, and colourful drapes to create a vibrant backdrop for Bappa.

  • Can the brass items be used daily after the festival?

    Yes, all brass pooja items are durable and perfect for daily rituals and festive occasions alike.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
