Ganesh idols you can bring home this Ganesh Chaturthi: From eco-friendly options, to brass statues
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 02:38 pm IST
Ganesh idols come in many forms, from eco-friendly designs to timeless brass statues, suiting every preference for Ganesh Chaturti celebrations at home.
SAUDEEP INDIA 6 Inch Mitti Ganesh Idol | Eco-Friendly Handcrafted Mud/Clay Ganesh Murti | Ganpati Figurine for Visarjan | Biodegradable Lotus Ganesha Statue | Ganesh Chaturthi (Lotus Design) View Details
₹399
100% Eco-Friendly Traditional Handcrafted Mud Mitti Earthenware Ganesh Idol For Visarjan |Mitti Ganesh Murti | Home Pooja | Ganesh Chaturthi Gift 31 (6.5 Inch, Fantasy, Brown) View Details
₹369
Bossify 100% Eco-Friendly Traditional Handcrafted Mitti Clay Ganesha Idol for Visarjan 4.5 Inches | Shadu Mitti Ganesh Idol | Clay Ganpati Murti |Home Pooja | Home Decor |Ganesh Chaturthi View Details
₹359
Amazon Brand - Umi Brass Lord Ganesha Ganesh Idol Statue Murti, Height : 5.5 inch View Details
₹2,200
Radhika Poojan Bhandar Ashtadhatu-Brass Lords Ganesh Idol (3 Inch Height), Idol View Details
₹1,085
Kartique Brass Ganesh Bhagwan Idol Ganesha Statue Ganpati Murti for Home Entrance Decor Diwali Gift Height 7 Inch Gold Color View Details
₹5,499
PRD CARATCAFE Silver 999 Dagdusheth Ganesh Statue, 25+ GMS Silver God Murti for Home Pooja View Details
₹7,250
Silverwala 999 Pure Silver Ganesha Idol With Acrylic Base- Silver, Fantasy, 6.5 Cm, 4.5 Cm, 6.5 Cm View Details
₹2,091
GIVA 925 Silver Balaganapati Idol| Gifts for Family & Friends | with Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp View Details
₹2,161
