Get couched in the basics: Tips for the nervous newcomer to therapy

So you’ve decided to see a therapist. Congratulations. In a country that still largely stigmatises mental health concerns, this is already a brave move. But what next? For a lot of people, the anxiety begins anew. Some fear being judged. Others hesitate to face their innermost selves. Many simply cower at the pressure to open up to a stranger. Here’s what to know before going to your first session, because it doesn’t have to be scary.

Go in with an open mind

“Your early sessions are for you to get comfortable with your therapist,” says counselling psychologist Raisa Kaur. “Assess how comfortable you are with your therapist’s responses, and check if they’re giving you advice that might not be appropriate or without knowing you well. Make sure you feel heard and respected. Speak up if you don’t. Keep the communication going.”

Tithi Haria, a clinical psychologist at Masina Hospital in Mumbai, says therapists typically follow the client’s pace in the first few sessions. “Your first session will probably involve the therapist asking a lot of questions about you, how you cope, your symptoms,” she says. Be open to building a rapport.

It’s also the time to ask if the counsellor or therapist has experience in dealing with the issues you want to address. If it’s not immediately evident, simply ask if they’ve previously counselled people with your background, identity, and / or belief system. Ask what training they’ve received to serve people with your specific concerns. Or be straightforward: My problems are insomnia, worry, and anger outbursts. How would you treat that? “You’re well within your rights to ask them that,” says Kaur.

Define the goals

One can only reach, and cross, milestones that have ben identified in the first place. So early on, ask the therapist how you will recognise progress. Set small and big goals as you go along. “It’s also the responsibility of the therapist to help you understand the process and progress,” says Medha Sah, senior counsellor at BetterLyf, an online counselling and therapy platform.

Don’t expect quick fixes. “Therapy is a long-term intervention that can last six months or more,” says Sah. It involves learning about yourself through exploration, working through resistance to the therapeutic journey, and overcoming the initial discomfort of making targeted changes in your life, as well as learning skills to make goal specific changes.

Expect to disagree

Your therapist isn’t always going to be your favourite person. They’re not there to solve your problems, or tell you what to do, or judge the people who’ve hurt you and assure you that they were wrong. In fact, most therapists won’t touch upon rights and wrongs. Instead, they’ll focus on helping you work on what you can and can’t change.

So your enthusiasm for them will probably shift through the course of therapy. This is not a reason to stop sessions or look for another therapist. But if you disagree with something they said, don’t hold back. “I encourage patients to bring these issues up,” Kaur says. “It’s important for me to understand their experiences so I can help them better.”

Sah recommends discussing dislikes too. Anticipate questions such as, “What does not liking it here mean to you?” and determine whether the dislike comes from finally facing feelings or being unable to connect with them. “If necessary, the therapist may refer you to a different counsellor for an approach that fits your concerns,” Sah says.

Do the homework

Expect to work on yourself outside the therapy sessions, keep a journal, go for walks by yourself, perhaps have an uncomfortable conversation with a family member. Goals might include throwing away a keepsake that triggers a toxic memory or sending a certain amount of time alone. Healing is often dependent on effort. “The goal of therapy is to enable the individual to make critical decisions regarding alternative courses of action without outside influence,” says Sah.

Drop the bombs

Few sessions are linear. You can talk about whatever you like, whenever you like. Most people avoid talking about things that are hard to deal with. But free-flowing communication allows one to explore what’s beneath the surface, and discover, along the way, that there was something one really did want to talk about. “A therapist is aware that a client may bring up or discuss difficult emotions at the end of the session,” says Sah. “They’ll assist with a relaxation exercise if necessary and pick it up next time.” Ask to book an extra session, if you’d rather not wait.

Many people feel embarrassed by what they’ve shared in a session, leaving them feeling uncomfortable and / or regretful. That’s okay too, says Kaur. “A good therapist can validate those feelings and experiences and help one work through them.”

Don’t ghost your therapist

“It’s okay to give up on the therapist but not therapy,” says Sah. If you have been working together for some time, it’s worth talking about ending the relationship before you do. Instead of just ghosting them, try to bring up the issues you’re having to see if you can solve or at least address them before moving on.