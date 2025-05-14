Menu Explore
Handpicked deals on wooden beds, shoe racks, wooden chairs, and more! Up to 60% discount to bring home your top picks

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
May 14, 2025 02:07 PM IST

Snag up to 60% off on wooden beds, wooden chairs, shoe racks and more. Amazon furniture deals are live with limited-time offers.

duroflex Avalon E - Motorized Electric Powered Single Seater Fabric Recliner with USB Port (Crimson Red) View Details checkDetails

₹31,159

Green Soul Flexy | Single Seater Electric Motorized Recliner Chair with Luxuriously Padded Body and Premium Comfort | Suede Fabric|3 Years Warranty (Dark Grey) with Installation View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown) View Details checkDetails

Amazon Brand - Solimo Costa 1 Seater Leatherette Recliner (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

SONA ART & CRAFTS Solid Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed with Storage | Wooden Queen Cot Bed | Double Bed with Box Storage Furniture for Bedroom Living Room Home - Q_03, Honey Finish (Assembly Included) View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

STRATA FURNITURE Sheesham Wood King Size Bed with Box Storage Wooden Double Bed Cot Bed Furniture for Bedroom Living Room Home (Honey Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹31,649

Amazon Brand - Solimo Sheesham Wood Single Size Bed Without Storage for Bedroom Living Room Home Wooden Palang Cot with Headboard (Honey Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Kunjal Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood King Size Bed Without Storage for Bedroom - Wooden King Size Cot Bed - Double Bed with Headboard Storage Furniture for Home (Flyding, King) View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

Amazon Brand - Solimo Kaimbe Solid Wood King Size Double Bed Without Storage | Sheesham Wood Cot Bed Palang Furniture for Living Room Bedroom Home (Honey Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹13,399

Adichwal Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood 4 Chair with 1 Bench Dining Table Set with Cushioned Chairs for Dining Room | Living Room | Hotels Restaurant (6 Seater with Bench, Honey) View Details checkDetails

₹23,949

Ramdoot Furniture CNC Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set 6 Seater | Six Seater Dining Table 6 Seater with 4 Cushion Chairs & 1 Bench for Living Room | 6 Seater Dining Set for Hotel Restaurant |Honey View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

RK DECK INCREDIBLY DECOROUS Wood Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Room Sets || Wooden Dining Table With Chairs|| Dining Table Set For Home Living Room Furniture (Cnc-Style-04, 4 Seater) View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

Krishna Wood Decor Dining Table 4 Seater Set with Chairs | Dining Table Sets | Wooden 4 Seater Dining Table | with 2 Chairs 1 Bench | Dining Room Set Furniture Sheesham Wood | Teak Finish View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

SONA ART & CRAFTS Modern Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 4 Seater Dining Table Set with 4 Cushion Chairs Dinner Table Set for Dinning Room Home Hotel and Office (Natural Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹15,669

WOODBONE Solid Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table with 6 Chair for Living Room | Sheesham Wood Dining Set | Hotel Restaurant Dining Set | 6 Seater Dining Set (6 Seater Dining, Honey) View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

DRIFTINGWOOD Solid Sheesham Wood Nesting Table for Living Room | Set of 3 Stools | Warm Chestnut Finish (Basic Assembly Required) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

UNITEK FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Nesting Bedside Table Set of 3 Stools for Living Room (Honey Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

DRIFTINGWOOD Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table | Nightstand with 3 Drawers | Brown, Honey Finish | 20.47 x 13.77 x 23.23 Inches View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Ganpati Arts Sheesham Wood Cane Bedside End Table Decorative Side Tables with 2 Drawers Storage for Bedroom Living Room Hotel (Natural Finish) 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

MURALICRAFT Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table for Bedroom | Wooden Set of 2 Bed Side Nightstand Lamp Table with Drawer & Open Shelf Storage for Home & Hotels | Rosewood, Honey View Details checkDetails

Device Bas with BROWN ART SHOPPEE Home Décor Furniture Round Side Coffee Table Sets,2 Piece Mdf Top Couch Table,Stacking Nesting Table With Iron Frame For Living Room Living Room Or Lounge (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

DeckUp Trove 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Wotan Oak & White, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Lukzer SR-003 4-Tier Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Door | Multi-Layer Storage Organizer Shelf for Shoes, Bags & Accessories – Oak Brown (91.5x30x60 cm) DIY View Details checkDetails

₹3,780

Rocco Trudo Modular Shoe Cabinet (6 Pair + 12 Pair Seat Cabinet) View Details checkDetails

₹8,950

BLUEWUD Brooklyn Engineered Wood Dual Tone 2 Doors with Lock Shoe Rack Cabinet Slipper Footwear Stand Organizer can Store Up to 16 Pairs for Home (Brown Maple & White with Elegant Gold Motif) View Details checkDetails

₹4,599

Amazon Brand - Solimo Mondsee Solid Sheesham Wood Shoe Rack Cabinet with 2 Drawers (Natural Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹13,799

DeckUp Plank Noordin 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

If you've been putting off that home upgrade, now’s your sign to go for it. The Amazon sale is here with tempting deals on everything from wooden sofa pieces to space-saving shoe racks. Expect up to 60% off across a variety of top-rated options. From a sturdy wooden bed for your main bedroom to a sleek wooden chair for your reading nook, the Amazon furniture collection has you sorted.

Save big on wooden sofas, wooden beds and wooden chair picks during the Amazon sale. Furniture sale offers are flying fast.
These Amazon deals are time-limited, so if something catches your eye, don’t overthink it. The best furniture deals usually don’t stick around long. With Amazon offers like these, giving your home a quick refresh doesn’t need to burn a hole in your wallet. Let the furniture sale begin.

Minimum 40% off on recliners

Now’s the perfect time to lounge in style. Amazon sale brings you relaxing recliners at a minimum of 40% off. These comfy seats are perfect for your living room or reading corner. With sturdy builds and smooth designs, they add charm without fuss. If you’ve been eyeing one, now’s the moment. Don’t miss these Amazon deals offering both comfort and savings rolled into one perfect furniture sale offer.

Top picks with Amazon deals for you

Minimum 55% off on wooden beds

Upgrade your sleep setup with solid wooden beds at a minimum of 55% off. This Amazon furniture sale is making bedroom makeovers affordable and easy. Pick from classic finishes or modern styles, all built to last. These wooden beds bring both strength and charm, ticking all the right boxes for comfort and design. Catch these Amazon offers while they last and bring home a bed you’ll love.

Top picks with Amazon deals for you

Minimum 40% off on dining table sets

Give your dining area a quick style lift with Amazon deals on dining table sets. With at least 40% off, you can find compact or spacious sets to suit your space. These pieces blend function with form and work perfectly in both casual and formal settings. As part of the Amazon furniture sale, this offer won’t last forever. Add your favourites to the cart before these deals disappear.

Top picks with Amazon deals for you

Solid wooden deals under 4999/- on side tables and nesting tables

Looking for budget-friendly furniture picks? Amazon sale has side tables and nesting tables made from solid wood, all priced under 4999. These pieces are both handy and great to look at, ideal for filling that empty spot in the room. The designs range from sleek to rustic, making it easy to find one that fits your vibe. Affordable furniture deals like these are worth grabbing fast.

Top picks with Amazon deals for you

Minimum 40% off on shoe racks

No more mess at the entrance. Organise your footwear collection with wooden shoe racks now available at a minimum 40% off. This amazon furniture deal offers tidy storage without eating up space. From compact styles for flats to larger racks for families, there’s something for everyone. With amazon offers like these, you can keep things neat and stylish while saving a decent bit during this furniture sale.

 

Top picks with Amazon deals for you

Best wooden furniture (May 2025): FAQs

  • What are the best wooden furniture pieces to buy during the Amazon sale?

    The amazon sale in May 2025 is packed with amazon offers across essentials like a sturdy wooden bed, a comfortable wooden sofa, and even a sleek wooden chair. For smaller needs, there are side tables and shoe racks under great deals. If you’re after both quality and savings, these furniture deals are worth checking.

  • Are there any budget-friendly wooden options under 4999?

    Yes, absolutely. Amazon furniture deals currently include solid wood side tables and nesting tables under 4999. These affordable pieces are stylish and practical, perfect for upgrading your space without spending much. Keep an eye on lightning deals too during the furniture sale.

  • Can I get heavy discounts on wooden beds during the May 2025 Amazon sale?

    Yes, wooden beds are available at a minimum of 55% off right now. Whether you want a king-size bed or a compact double, the Amazon furniture range is filled with options. These Amazon deals won’t stick around for long, so it’s wise to shop soon.

  • What kind of furniture is included in the current Amazon furniture sale?

    The May 2025 amazon sale covers a wide range of wooden furniture including wooden sofa sets, wooden beds, wooden chair styles, dining tables, recliners and shoe racks. From budget buys to premium designs, the amazon offers are perfect for anyone looking to refresh their space without overspending.

The author of this article holds a Masters Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
