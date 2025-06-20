Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Home decor ideas: Top 8 picks from cushion covers to bedsheets to give your home a festive upgrade; Up to 80% off

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Jun 20, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Fresh home decor ideas for a festive vibe. Cushion covers, bedsheets and more on Amazon. Grab stunning picks during the Amazon sale now.

Habere India-All the Cultures Fabricating India Runner Carpet for Bedroom | Carpet & Rugs for Living Room | Bedroom Rugs | Round Carpet (Pure Jute - Yellow Color, 3x3 FT Round) View Details checkDetails

₹898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUESLAND Cotton Curtains 7 feet Long for Door, 1 Bohemian Eyelet Curtain (Door 7 x 4 ft, Green Leaf Floral) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOKIPO 3 Seater Quilted Polyester Sofa Cover Mat, 170x184 cm, Beige (AR-4665-M2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,685

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kaahira Handmade Cotton Macrame Cushion Pillow Cover Boho Home Decor Abstract Pattern 16 x 16 Inch in Off White Color - 1 Pcs (16 x 16) in-250 TC View Details checkDetails

₹331

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CHHILAKIYA Diwan Set Covers Cotton 8 Pieces Pure Cotton Designer Printed Standard Diwan Set (1 Single Bedsheet, 2 Bolster Covers, 5 Cushion Covers) (Coffee) View Details checkDetails

₹444

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Deco Window Semi Blackout Printed Roller Blinds for Windows (43 Inches W X 84 Inches H, Beige) Light Filtering Roll-Up Shades Sun UV Protection for Home & Office View Details checkDetails

₹1,954.15

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Story@Home Cotton Bedsheet for Double Bed with 2 Pillow Covers 186 TC 225x250 cm, Beige, Floral Queen Size Bed Sheet | Perfect for Home Decor & Ultimate Comfort | Ideal for Gifting View Details checkDetails

₹747

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Dahlia 300 TC Cotton Flat Bedsheet for Double Bed,Sateen Weave King Size Bed Sheet Swiss Dot,1 Flat Sheet (108x108) & 2 Pillow Covers (18x28) Bedding Set Oeko-TEX Certified- Desert Sand View Details checkDetails

₹1,768

amazonLogo
GET THIS
I have spent years experimenting with quick fixes and timeless tricks to breathe new life into tired corners. Right now, if you fancy adding a burst of freshness, you cannot ignore a good Amazon sale. From charming cushion covers to bedsheets that feel like a gentle hug, small tweaks can transform your space into a celebration.

Spruce up your rooms with trendy cushion covers, bedsheets and festive decor. Find the best deals on Amazon today.
This season, my focus is on affordable yet tasteful home furnishing ideas that invite warmth and cheer. Festive decor need not drain your wallet. Amazon has lined up deals that make sprucing up every nook feel effortless. So grab a cup of tea, scroll through my top picks, and see how small swaps can refresh your home for gatherings, lazy afternoons, or simply your comfort.

Top 8 picks to add some fresh inputs to your home

1.

Habere India-All the Cultures Fabricating India Runner Carpet for Bedroom | Carpet & Rugs for Living Room | Bedroom Rugs | Round Carpet (Pure Jute - Yellow Color, 3x3 FT Round)
This Habere India round carpet brings a soft, rustic vibe to any corner needing warmth and character. Place it beside the bed for a cosy start to your mornings or under a coffee table in the living room. It pairs beautifully with bright cushion covers and crisp bedsheets for a balanced look. Add a few festive decor touches for an inviting space, all easily found on Amazon during the Amazon sale.

Specifications

Material
Pure Jute
Size
3 feet (Round)
Weave Type
Braided, Handmade
Indoor/Outdoor Use
Indoor Only
Habere India-All the Cultures Fabricating India Runner Carpet for Bedroom | Carpet & Rugs for Living Room | Bedroom Rugs | Round Carpet (Pure Jute - Yellow Color, 3x3 FT Round)

2.

HUESLAND Cotton Curtains 7 feet Long for Door, 1 Bohemian Eyelet Curtain (Door 7 x 4 ft, Green Leaf Floral)
This HUESLAND cotton curtain brings a gentle Bohemian charm with its green leaf floral design. Use it on doors that need just the right touch of privacy without blocking out all the light. It pairs wonderfully with soft-toned cushion covers and light bedsheets to keep the room fresh and breezy. Perfect for adding a splash of style during the Amazon sale while updating your home furnishing and festive decor corners.

Specifications

Material
Cotton
Size
7 x 4 feet
Opacity
Light-filtering
Special Feature
Grommets, Decorative Tassels
Click Here to Buy

HUESLAND Cotton Curtains 7 feet Long for Door, 1 Bohemian Eyelet Curtain (Door 7 x 4 ft, Green Leaf Floral)

This HOKIPO quilted sofa cover mat works wonders for giving a tired couch a fresh look or protecting a new one from life’s chaos. Layer it with patterned cushion covers for a cosy, welcoming seat that ties in with bedsheets and other home furnishing ideas. Its soft beige shade blends beautifully with festive decor, too. Pick it up during the Amazon sale to lift your living room without spending a fortune.

Specifications

Material
Quilted Polyester
Size
170 x 184 cm
Special Feature
Machine Washable, Elastic Fit
Suitable For
3 Seater Sofa
Click Here to Buy

HOKIPO 3 Seater Quilted Polyester Sofa Cover Mat, 170x184 cm, Beige (AR-4665-M2)

4.

Kaahira Handmade Cotton Macrame Cushion Pillow Cover Boho Home Decor Abstract Pattern 16 x 16 Inch in Off White Color - 1 Pcs (16 x 16) in-250 TC
This Kaahira handmade cotton macrame cushion cover is a lovely pick for adding texture and charm without much fuss. Try tossing it on your sofa alongside other cushion covers in earthy or muted shades for a balanced look. It works beautifully with crisp bedsheets and subtle festive decor touches. Perfect for refreshing any corner, especially with the deals on Amazon during the Amazon sale. It’s a tiny twist with a big payoff.

Specifications

Material
Handmade Cotton Macrame
Size
16 x 16 inches
Pattern
Abstract, Bohemian Texture
Colour
Off White
Click Here to Buy

Kaahira Handmade Cotton Macrame Cushion Pillow Cover Boho Home Decor Abstract Pattern 16 x 16 Inch in Off White Color - 1 Pcs (16 x 16) in-250 TC

5.

CHHILAKIYA Diwan Set Covers Cotton 8 Pieces Pure Cotton Designer Printed Standard Diwan Set (1 Single Bedsheet, 2 Bolster Covers, 5 Cushion Covers) (Coffee)
This CHHILAKIYA diwan set in pure cotton is a quick fix for refreshing a corner with warmth and comfort. The printed bedsheet pairs nicely with the matching cushion covers and bolster covers, bringing a tidy, coordinated look. Match it with light bedsheets in adjoining rooms for a smooth flow and sprinkle in a bit of festive decor for good measure. Pick it up on Amazon during the Amazon sale for a smart update.

Specifications

Material
Pure Cotton
Set Includes
1 Bed Sheet, 5 Cushion Covers, 2 Bolster Covers
Size
Large (Diwan Sheet: 60 x 90 inches)
Special Feature
Washable, Designer Printed
Click Here to Buy

CHHILAKIYA Diwan Set Covers Cotton 8 Pieces Pure Cotton Designer Printed Standard Diwan Set (1 Single Bedsheet, 2 Bolster Covers, 5 Cushion Covers) (Coffee)

6.

Deco Window Semi Blackout Printed Roller Blinds for Windows (43 Inches W X 84 Inches H, Beige) Light Filtering Roll-Up Shades Sun UV Protection for Home & Office
These Deco Window semi-blackout printed roller blinds are a great choice for softening harsh sunlight while adding a gentle design touch. Use them in bedrooms where they pair nicely with light cushion covers and bedsheets, giving the space a calm, coordinated look. They blend well with other home furnishing ideas and subtle festive decor accents. Easy to install and maintain, pick yours up on Amazon during the Amazon sale for a practical update.

Specifications

Material
Durable Polyester
Size
43 inches W x 84 inches H
Special Feature
Light Filtering, Sun UV Protection
Operation Mode
Manual with Plastic Pull-Down Chain
Click Here to Buy

Deco Window Semi Blackout Printed Roller Blinds for Windows (43 Inches W X 84 Inches H, Beige) Light Filtering Roll-Up Shades Sun UV Protection for Home & Office

7.

Story@Home Cotton Bedsheet for Double Bed with 2 Pillow Covers 186 TC 225x250 cm, Beige, Floral Queen Size Bed Sheet | Perfect for Home Decor & Ultimate Comfort | Ideal for Gifting
This Story@Home cotton bedsheet wraps up comfort and style in one neat package. Dress up a double bed with its soft floral pattern, then layer matching cushion covers for a snug feel. It works well with light festive decor touches, giving the whole room a warm, inviting vibe. With the Amazon sale in full swing, it’s the perfect time to update your home furnishings and gather fresh home decor ideas affordably.

Specifications

Material
100% Cotton, 186 TC
Size
Double (225 x 250 cm)
Pattern
Beige Floral
Included Components
1 Bed Sheet, 2 Pillow Covers
Click Here to Buy

Story@Home Cotton Bedsheet for Double Bed with 2 Pillow Covers 186 TC 225x250 cm, Beige, Floral Queen Size Bed Sheet | Perfect for Home Decor & Ultimate Comfort | Ideal for Gifting

8.

Blue Dahlia 300 TC Cotton Flat Bedsheet for Double Bed,Sateen Weave King Size Bed Sheet Swiss Dot,1 Flat Sheet (108"x108") & 2 Pillow Covers (18"x28") Bedding Set Oeko-TEX Certified- Desert Sand
This Blue Dahlia 300 TC cotton flat bedsheet brings a hotel-like feel right to any bedroom. Its subtle Swiss dot pattern in Desert Sand pairs easily with neutral cushion covers and a touch of festive decor for a polished look. It stays crisp yet soft, making daily rest feel indulgent. Pick up this set on Amazon during the Amazon sale and upgrade your home furnishing with timeless charm and fresh home decor ideas.

Specifications

Material
100% Cotton Sateen Weave, 300 TC
Size
King (108" x 108")
Pattern
Swiss Dot in Desert Sand
Included Components
1 Flat Sheet, 2 Pillow Covers
Click Here to Buy

Blue Dahlia 300 TC Cotton Flat Bedsheet for Double Bed,Sateen Weave King Size Bed Sheet Swiss Dot,1 Flat Sheet (108x108) & 2 Pillow Covers (18x28) Bedding Set Oeko-TEX Certified- Desert Sand

Best festive picks for home decor: FAQs

  • What are the easiest home decor ideas for a festive feel?

    I swear by swapping out regular cushion covers for vibrant, textured ones and layering fresh bedsheets. Add a few fairy lights and a statement piece from Amazon’s festive decor section during the Amazon sale. It’s quick and lifts the entire vibe.

  • How can I make my living room festive without spending too much?

    Mix and match colourful cushion covers, place a few festive decor accents like candles or lanterns and refresh your home furnishing with affordable picks from Amazon. Keep an eye on the Amazon sale for pocket-friendly upgrades.

  • Which home furnishing ideas work best for festivals?

    I always recommend starting with soft furnishings. New bedsheets, bold cushion covers and a cosy throw can transform a room. Pair these with subtle festive decor bits for a warm, inviting look that feels fresh yet familiar.

  • What should I look for in festive decor on Amazon?

    Check for items that complement your current home furnishing. Think table runners, cushion covers with shimmer, rich bedsheets and handcrafted touches. Amazon has plenty of seasonal options, and the Amazon sale makes it the perfect moment to stock up.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
