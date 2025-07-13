Home decor to bring elegance to your home: Amazon Prime Day Sale brings up to 70% off on top picks

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE and packed with stylish home decor deals that can truly transform your space. From minimal table lamps to patterned curtains, these finds blend comfort with charm. The best part? Discounts go up to 70%, and that includes must-haves for your bedroom, living room, and more. Refresh your home with these decor finds. Up to 70% off during the Amazon Sale (July 2025) on Amazon.

Whether you’re moving into a new home or updating your current setup, this is a chance to pick quality decor at unmatched prices. The Amazon Sale 2025 is on from 12th to 14th July, with additional savings on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards, plus exclusive offers for Prime members. Explore curated picks and give your interiors a refresh without overspending. Let the redecoration begin.

Floor lamps at up to 70% off on Amazon



Light up every corner with stylish floor lamps now available at up to 70% off. From modern metallic designs to rustic finishes, there’s a wide range to choose from. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE, making this the perfect moment to brighten your home without going over budget.

Chandeliers at up to 70% off on Amazon



Add a little drama to your ceilings with chandeliers now available at up to 70% off. Crystal classics or bold contemporary styles, there’s plenty to explore. Thanks to the Amazon Sale (July 2025), this is your chance to bring home statement lighting at prices you don’t often come across.

Rugs at up to 70% off on Amazon



Wrap your floors in comfort and texture with rugs now available at up to 70% off. Choose from plush neutrals, earthy patterns or vivid prints. With the Amazon Sale 2025 in full swing, it’s a good time to pick pieces that add both comfort and personality to your space.

Wall decor at up to 70% off on Amazon



From framed art to sculptural accents, wall decor is now up to 70% off. It’s easy to refresh your interiors with statement pieces that reflect your style. The Prime Day Sale 2025 brings the kind of discounts that make redecorating more affordable and far less of a task.

Indoor fountains at up to 70% off on Amazon



Bring in some calm with indoor fountains now available at up to 70% off. These flowing centrepieces add a gentle mood to any corner and fit well with both modern and traditional decor. Shop during the Amazon Sale for top picks at impressive prices.

Buddha statues at up to 70% off on Amazon



Buddha statues are now available at up to 70% off, making it easy to create a peaceful nook at home. Choose from brass, stone or ceramic designs that work beautifully with most spaces. The Amazon Sale 2025 is the ideal time to add a serene touch to your interiors.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 happening? The sale is live from 12th to 14th July.

What kind of discounts can I expect? You can grab up to 70% off across top categories, including electronics, home decor, fashion, kitchen essentials, and more.

Are there any extra bank offers? Yes. You can get up to a 10% discount and savings using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards.

Are there any exclusive deals? Yes, Prime members get access to special deals during the sale.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.