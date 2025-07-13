Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Home decor to bring elegance to your home: Amazon Prime Day Sale brings up to 70% off on top picks

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 09:00 PM IST

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE with up to 70% off on top home decor picks. Add charm to your space affordably.

Homesake Industrial Tree LED Floor Lamps for Living Room, Standing Lamp with 3 Frosted Glass Globe Shades, 62 Golden (Golden) View Details checkDetails

₹2,435

Divine Trends Modern Table Shelf LED Floor Lamp Standing Brass Antique Finish Gold 5ft Height with Shelf Diameter 10 Inches and Off White Lampshade (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf (Natural Jute). LED Bulb Included View Details checkDetails

₹2,985

blissbells Modern Ring Chandelier (3 Ring Light) View Details checkDetails

₹1,710

GANE-SHART GA Crystal Glass Chandelier Yellow LED Light Ceiling Decoration for Banquet Hall, Living Room, Stair Area, Hotels, Temples, Office, Resort (Height - 2 Foot) View Details checkDetails

₹1,770

FLOSTON Modern Crystal 3-Tier Gold Chandeliers with Ceiling Light Fixture for Living Room Bedroom and Hallway 400mm… View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

ishro home Premium Fuzzy Shag Carpet for Hall, Rugs for Living Room, Carpets for Living Room | Machine Washable – Soft, Stylish, and Built to Last | (3X5Fts, Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

ishro home 3 x 5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (Crystals, 5 x 3 (Rectangular)) View Details checkDetails

₹949

SWEET HOMES Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Handcrafted Anti-Skid Silk Touch Rectangular Carpet. Size 3X5 Feet, Colour, Ivory Beige View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Art Lotus Leaves Wall Hanging Wall Decor Sculpture (46 X 17 Inch) For Home Hotel Restauran Decoration (16-BUTTERFLY-BLUgold) View Details checkDetails

₹2,998

RITUALISTIC Gondh Wall Plates for home decoration | Wall decor items for living room | Metal Wall décor | Gift items for unisex | wall art | wall showpiece|Home Décor Gift Items | Set of 5 plates View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

ZOVE Modern Handcrafted luxury Set of 8 Gold Plated Metal Wall Decor Perfect for Living Room//Drawing Room//Hotel // Restaurant //_Color : Electroplated Gold View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

CHRONIKLE Polyresin Tabletop Gold Brown Meditating Buddha Sitting in Cave Style Indoor Front Curtain Waterfall Fountain for Home Decor with LED Light, Speed Controller Pump (Size: 40 x 22 x 29.5CM) View Details checkDetails

₹2,791

Global Grabbers Polyresin Table Top Indoor Outdoor Water Fall Fountain with LED Lights Home Decor Decoration Gift Gifting Items-GOL_BRO-SF21-(000) (Mini, GOL_BRO-SF21) View Details checkDetails

₹1,297

ANAVADYA Polyresin Lotus Buddha Water Fountain for Home, Office, Garden (18 X 18 X 30Cm) Decor Items for Living Room | Best Gift for Any Occasion. Vastu Kamal Buddha Water Fountain View Details checkDetails

₹1,979

DECORWALE Fibreglass 2 Feet Buddha Statue For Home Decor Big Size Idols Living Room Door Entrance Decoration Items Decorative Showpiece, 2Ft (2 Feet Cream & Golden), Buddha View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Swadeshi Decors Marble Dust Buddha Statue 2 Feet Unbreakable for Home Decor & Gifting, Living Room - Fiber & Marble Dust Pure Glossy Finish (New Golden) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

ALILA Big Size Meditating Beige Color Buddha Idol Statue Showpiece for Home Garden Living Room Decor Decoration Gift Gifting Items, 14 inches / 35cm / 1 Feet, Buddha View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE and packed with stylish home decor deals that can truly transform your space. From minimal table lamps to patterned curtains, these finds blend comfort with charm. The best part? Discounts go up to 70%, and that includes must-haves for your bedroom, living room, and more.

Refresh your home with these decor finds. Up to 70% off during the Amazon Sale (July 2025) on Amazon.

Whether you’re moving into a new home or updating your current setup, this is a chance to pick quality decor at unmatched prices. The Amazon Sale 2025 is on from 12th to 14th July, with additional savings on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards, plus exclusive offers for Prime members. Explore curated picks and give your interiors a refresh without overspending. Let the redecoration begin.

 

Floor lamps at up to 70% off on Amazon


Light up every corner with stylish floor lamps now available at up to 70% off. From modern metallic designs to rustic finishes, there’s a wide range to choose from. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE, making this the perfect moment to brighten your home without going over budget.

1.

Homesake Industrial Tree LED Floor Lamps for Living Room, Standing Lamp with 3 Frosted Glass Globe Shades, 62" Golden (Golden)
2.

Divine Trends Modern Table Shelf LED Floor Lamp Standing Brass Antique Finish Gold 5ft Height with Shelf Diameter 10 Inches and Off White Lampshade (Pack of 1)
3.

Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf (Natural Jute). LED Bulb Included
Chandeliers at up to 70% off on Amazon


Add a little drama to your ceilings with chandeliers now available at up to 70% off. Crystal classics or bold contemporary styles, there’s plenty to explore. Thanks to the Amazon Sale (July 2025), this is your chance to bring home statement lighting at prices you don’t often come across.

4.

blissbells Modern Ring Chandelier (3 Ring Light)
5.

GANE-SHART GA Crystal Glass Chandelier Yellow LED Light Ceiling Decoration for Banquet Hall, Living Room, Stair Area, Hotels, Temples, Office, Resort (Height - 2 Foot)
6.

FLOSTON Modern Crystal 3-Tier Gold Chandeliers with Ceiling Light Fixture for Living Room Bedroom and Hallway 400mm…
Rugs at up to 70% off on Amazon


Wrap your floors in comfort and texture with rugs now available at up to 70% off. Choose from plush neutrals, earthy patterns or vivid prints. With the Amazon Sale 2025 in full swing, it’s a good time to pick pieces that add both comfort and personality to your space.

7.

ishro home Premium Fuzzy Shag Carpet for Hall, Rugs for Living Room, Carpets for Living Room | Machine Washable – Soft, Stylish, and Built to Last | (3X5Fts, Beige)
8.

ishro home 3 x 5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (Crystals, 5' x 3' (Rectangular))
9.

SWEET HOMES Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Handcrafted Anti-Skid Silk Touch Rectangular Carpet. Size 3X5 Feet, Colour, Ivory Beige
Wall decor at up to 70% off on Amazon


From framed art to sculptural accents, wall decor is now up to 70% off. It’s easy to refresh your interiors with statement pieces that reflect your style. The Prime Day Sale 2025 brings the kind of discounts that make redecorating more affordable and far less of a task.

10.

DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Art Lotus Leaves Wall Hanging Wall Decor Sculpture (46 X 17 Inch) For Home Hotel Restauran Decoration (16-BUTTERFLY-BLUgold)
11.

RITUALISTIC Gondh Wall Plates for home decoration | Wall decor items for living room | Metal Wall décor | Gift items for unisex | wall art | wall showpiece|Home Décor Gift Items | Set of 5 plates
12.

ZOVE Modern Handcrafted luxury Set of 8 Gold Plated Metal Wall Decor Perfect for Living Room//Drawing Room//Hotel // Restaurant //_Color : Electroplated Gold
Indoor fountains at up to 70% off on Amazon


Bring in some calm with indoor fountains now available at up to 70% off. These flowing centrepieces add a gentle mood to any corner and fit well with both modern and traditional decor. Shop during the Amazon Sale for top picks at impressive prices.

13.

CHRONIKLE Polyresin Tabletop Gold Brown Meditating Buddha Sitting in Cave Style Indoor Front Curtain Waterfall Fountain for Home Decor with LED Light, Speed Controller Pump (Size: 40 x 22 x 29.5CM)
14.

Global Grabbers Polyresin Table Top Indoor Outdoor Water Fall Fountain with LED Lights Home Decor Decoration Gift Gifting Items-GOL_BRO-SF21-(000) (Mini, GOL_BRO-SF21)
15.

ANAVADYA Polyresin Lotus Buddha Water Fountain for Home, Office, Garden (18 X 18 X 30Cm) Decor Items for Living Room | Best Gift for Any Occasion. Vastu Kamal Buddha Water Fountain
Buddha statues at up to 70% off on Amazon


Buddha statues are now available at up to 70% off, making it easy to create a peaceful nook at home. Choose from brass, stone or ceramic designs that work beautifully with most spaces. The Amazon Sale 2025 is the ideal time to add a serene touch to your interiors.

16.

DECORWALE Fibreglass 2 Feet Buddha Statue For Home Decor Big Size Idols Living Room Door Entrance Decoration Items Decorative Showpiece, 2Ft (2 Feet Cream & Golden), Buddha
17.

Swadeshi Decors Marble Dust Buddha Statue 2 Feet Unbreakable for Home Decor & Gifting, Living Room - Fiber & Marble Dust Pure Glossy Finish (New Golden)
18.

ALILA Big Size Meditating Beige Color Buddha Idol Statue Showpiece for Home Garden Living Room Decor Decoration Gift Gifting Items, 14 inches / 35cm / 1 Feet, Buddha
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs

  • When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 happening?

    The sale is live from 12th to 14th July.

  • What kind of discounts can I expect?

    You can grab up to 70% off across top categories, including electronics, home decor, fashion, kitchen essentials, and more.

  • Are there any extra bank offers?

    Yes. You can get up to a 10% discount and savings using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards.

  • Are there any exclusive deals?

    Yes, Prime members get access to special deals during the sale.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
