Home decor to bring elegance to your home: Amazon Prime Day Sale brings up to 70% off on top picks
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 09:00 PM IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE with up to 70% off on top home decor picks. Add charm to your space affordably.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Homesake Industrial Tree LED Floor Lamps for Living Room, Standing Lamp with 3 Frosted Glass Globe Shades, 62 Golden (Golden) View Details
₹2,435
|
Divine Trends Modern Table Shelf LED Floor Lamp Standing Brass Antique Finish Gold 5ft Height with Shelf Diameter 10 Inches and Off White Lampshade (Pack of 1) View Details
₹6,999
|
Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf (Natural Jute). LED Bulb Included View Details
₹2,985
|
blissbells Modern Ring Chandelier (3 Ring Light) View Details
₹1,710
|
GANE-SHART GA Crystal Glass Chandelier Yellow LED Light Ceiling Decoration for Banquet Hall, Living Room, Stair Area, Hotels, Temples, Office, Resort (Height - 2 Foot) View Details
₹1,770
|
FLOSTON Modern Crystal 3-Tier Gold Chandeliers with Ceiling Light Fixture for Living Room Bedroom and Hallway 400mm… View Details
₹2,899
|
ishro home Premium Fuzzy Shag Carpet for Hall, Rugs for Living Room, Carpets for Living Room | Machine Washable – Soft, Stylish, and Built to Last | (3X5Fts, Beige) View Details
₹1,849
|
ishro home 3 x 5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (Crystals, 5 x 3 (Rectangular)) View Details
₹949
|
SWEET HOMES Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Handcrafted Anti-Skid Silk Touch Rectangular Carpet. Size 3X5 Feet, Colour, Ivory Beige View Details
₹2,499
|
DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Art Lotus Leaves Wall Hanging Wall Decor Sculpture (46 X 17 Inch) For Home Hotel Restauran Decoration (16-BUTTERFLY-BLUgold) View Details
₹2,998
|
RITUALISTIC Gondh Wall Plates for home decoration | Wall decor items for living room | Metal Wall décor | Gift items for unisex | wall art | wall showpiece|Home Décor Gift Items | Set of 5 plates View Details
₹2,499
|
ZOVE Modern Handcrafted luxury Set of 8 Gold Plated Metal Wall Decor Perfect for Living Room//Drawing Room//Hotel // Restaurant //_Color : Electroplated Gold View Details
₹3,999
|
CHRONIKLE Polyresin Tabletop Gold Brown Meditating Buddha Sitting in Cave Style Indoor Front Curtain Waterfall Fountain for Home Decor with LED Light, Speed Controller Pump (Size: 40 x 22 x 29.5CM) View Details
₹2,791
|
Global Grabbers Polyresin Table Top Indoor Outdoor Water Fall Fountain with LED Lights Home Decor Decoration Gift Gifting Items-GOL_BRO-SF21-(000) (Mini, GOL_BRO-SF21) View Details
₹1,297
|
ANAVADYA Polyresin Lotus Buddha Water Fountain for Home, Office, Garden (18 X 18 X 30Cm) Decor Items for Living Room | Best Gift for Any Occasion. Vastu Kamal Buddha Water Fountain View Details
₹1,979
|
DECORWALE Fibreglass 2 Feet Buddha Statue For Home Decor Big Size Idols Living Room Door Entrance Decoration Items Decorative Showpiece, 2Ft (2 Feet Cream & Golden), Buddha View Details
₹6,499
|
Swadeshi Decors Marble Dust Buddha Statue 2 Feet Unbreakable for Home Decor & Gifting, Living Room - Fiber & Marble Dust Pure Glossy Finish (New Golden) View Details
₹6,499
|
ALILA Big Size Meditating Beige Color Buddha Idol Statue Showpiece for Home Garden Living Room Decor Decoration Gift Gifting Items, 14 inches / 35cm / 1 Feet, Buddha View Details
₹2,699
|
