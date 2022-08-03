Home interior design tips: Aesthetic couches and vintage décor ideas

Couches are the centrepiece of every living room and the theme of the living room is defined by the design of the couch. However, picking the right home décor collection becomes essential to match the couch style, given the current trend among millennials is leaning towards minimal, aesthetically modern and contemporary pieces.

Gone are the days when couches were just brown and grey as most individuals nowadays want to use aesthetic décor elements to give their living space a splash of colour, energy and individuality. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vansikha Nahata, CEO of The June Shop and Mathew Joseph, CEO and Co-Founder of Sleepyhead, revealed a few ideas to help you in creating the living room of your dreams by selecting the ideal couch and matching décor:

1. Mid-Century Style - If you want a mid-century modern look, the sofa should be in a nice colour such as royal blue, ash grey, or ivory white. To create such a modern aesthetic, accessorize the couch with striped, geometric, or abstract design cushion covers and add a fur rug below the sofa or couch. Place some old vases on the side table for a vintage aesthetic, or you may use Nordic or modern vase reed diffusers to liven up the room.

2. Traditional-Minimalist - If your taste is conventional, go for a couch with a simple pattern. Hang a wooden decoration, piece of wall art, planter, or ornament to add some flair. To get the appropriate classic yet minimalist aesthetic, use a handcrafted cushion or a pillow cover with an indigo print.

3. Bring In Outdoor Vintage Patterns Inside - Bringing in outdoor vintage patterns inside is a great way to add some colour and pattern to your home. These designs may be used as decoration on carpets, cushions, and other home décor items. Vintage throws are also perfect for adding a pop of colour to your living room. So, why not explore the trending antique Greek floors for your living space and get a rustic couch that compliments the floor? It is recommended to select a pillow cover that is creative or abstract, macrame rugs, Moroccan plates on the wall behind the sofa, or elegant plants to complete the look and recreate the atmosphere of the streets of Greece in your house.

4. Classy Vintage Look With Minimalism - This style is elegant, retro, and understated. It combines all three, but it also has a hint of richness and elegance. A vintage accent sofa may be one of your selections if you have a minimalist style. Place imitation fur rugs beneath the sofa, a vintage wall clock, and a fur stool next to the couch to finish the effect. A vegan leather stand can also be put on the side table. You'll undoubtedly get the minimalist vintage style you're going for.

5. Velvety Affair with Classy Look - All things vintage sounds elegant. One such royal element is that velvet sofa being placed in your cosy living area. Complimented with a classy vase, a vintage photo frame on the side table, a stylish stool in front of the couch, and a classy rug on the floor. It’s a complete velvety affair, isn’t it? To enhance, you can also put a throw on the sofa and hang wall art to add to the classy look.

Many couch options are made with the new age, minimalist, modern design in mind, and the aesthetic range of home décor, including vintage wall clock and other décor items to cater to your needs of aesthetic couches and vintage décor. Choosing the right couch and pairing it with perfect décor makes a significant difference in the design and aesthetics of a living room.