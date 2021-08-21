Hong Kong tram green is a Pantone hue.What urban Indian hues could make the cut?

Back in the 1940s, in a Hong Kong ravaged by Japanese occupation during World War 2 and struggling to readjust to British rule, branding would have been the last thing on anyone’s mind. So when the local trams, a system that had been in operation since 1904, needed a fresh coat of exterior paint, the question wasn’t “Which colour looks best?”, but “Where are we going to get enough paint for the whole fleet?”

Luckily, there was plenty of dark green paint left over from the war. The double-decker carriages began sporting a vibrant green that no one thought to change over the decades. The colour took hold in the local imagination, as the red of Mumbai’s BEST buses and the yellow of Kolkata’s taxis has done. And despite upgrades to tram technology and Hong Kong’s eventual handover to China in 1997, that dark green of its tramcars remained. The service, which now has 165 cars, is a symbol of the city itself.

For the tramway’s 117th anniversary celebrations this year, the city tied up with Pantone, the colour classification and matching institute, to make HK Tram Green an official shade in its global catalogue. Pantone describes it as a “vivid and verdant deep grassy green shade that celebrates the heritage and cultural significance of HK Tramways”. The colour pays tribute to the city’s “tradition of making everyone count and feel welcome and at the same time is emblematic of Hong Kong’s unique physical environment, one that organically blends the energy and bustling vibrancy of city life with the relaxing calm and majestic views of the highest peaks of Hong Kong’s lush green mountains.”

The colour that would best represent Delhi, says architect Dikshu Kukreja, is the red and beige of the city’s monuments and older buildings, like Humayun’s Tomb (above). (HT File Photo)

If one colour can do that much for a city, surely Indian cities must have a rainbow of options that might qualify for a Pantone entry too. Dikshu Kukreja, 52, principal architect at CP Kukreja Architects, describes himself as a passionate urbanist and says that looking at the colours of one’s neighbourhood is a good way for locals to start thinking about an area’s unique character. “Every city has its own palette, which we see but never notice. Delhi’s distinctive red and beige, from its sandstone monuments and older buildings, is part of its visual identity.”

He recalls riding the Peak Tram, a funicular railway that takes tourists and residents to the upper levels of Hong Kong. “You get a dramatic panorama of the city and skyline on the way,” he says. “Their trees also make you realise how green Delhi is, and how different our green palette is to Hong Kong’s or even the lush greens of Mumbai in the monsoon.”

In Bengaluru, a city where chrome-fronted buildings have replaced sprawling gardens and homes over the last two decades, illustrator Alicia Souza, 33, says a green palette is becoming harder to find. “Now, sadly, it’s more grey,” she says. Still, hope springs in bits. “I would probably pick pink for the beautiful flowers of the trumpet tree, the tabebuia rosea, that bloom from March to May.”

The colour that should represent Mumbai is, like the city, both practical and poetic. “To me, it’s the vivid blue of the tarpaulin that emerges to cover everything in the monsoon,” says heritage educator Alisha Sadikot. (HT File Photo)

The trees, native to the Americas, were first brought to the region by German botanist Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel who served as the superintendent of Lalbagh Botanical Garden from 1907 to 1932. Saplings were planted along major avenues in the last 15 years, delighting locals in spring.

Justin Rozario, 29, who uses the name Srek to tag his large-scale graffiti and wall art across Kolkata, says the colour most representative of the city isn’t on its walls or even on its trees. “I take my bike out when I’m working, and it makes me see Kolkata differently. Our soil is a distinct shade of warm not-quite-brown saffron-red. It’s set off by a blue sky and green grass,” he says. It’s a reminder that the soil was here before the people, the buildings, the colonial history and the new developments. “It’s part of our lives. We all know that colour, and yet no one really looks for it.”

Colour registers well with Alisha Sadikot, 36, when she’s conducting walking tours of Mumbai neighbourhoods or taking in a new part of the metropolis. Depending on the season, you’ll see flowers bloom; the yellow of the laburnum, the red of the gulmohar, the purple of the jacaranda,” she says. At Diwali and Christmas, the colours are brighter, as lanterns take on a kitschy, neon hue. “They’re mostly made in China now, but the aesthetic is still local.”

But the colour that should represent Mumbai in any global collection is, like the city, both practical and poetic. “It’s the bright vivid blue of the tarpaulin that emerges to cover everything in the monsoon,” Sadikot says. “It has been featured in artworks of the city. It’s a very Bombay blue for me.”

