How hiring practices are changing amid the pandemic and Great Reshuffle

What does the near-future of work look like? The urban workforce — within the segment of educated, highly skilled, metropolitan, corporate employees with the ability to choose — will likely be made up of multi-taskers. Retention will be a challenge. As a result, some ideas that have prevailed since the dawn of corporate work culture (loyalty is a virtue, a crowded CV, a vice; once you quit, you can’t come back; be grateful you have a well-paid job) are likely to ease. Some of this change has already begun to occur. We’re now beginning to see more of...

The continuous candidate: Restlessness is being accommodated as a sign of talent and energy, rather than one of worrying discontent. It may still be a bad idea to toggle between job-listing sites at work. But passion projects are already being indulged, side interests encouraged in the interests of retention. There is a growing realisation that a creatively fulfilled employee is more likely to be motivated and move up rather than out of an organisation.

The boomerang: Boomerang employees are those who quit organisations, hit reset or move to greener pastures, then return for second, or third, runs with that former place of work. Re-hiring boomerang employees has been a rising trend since the rate of churn first picked up amid the boom of the early-aughts. It soon became clear that it took less time and effort to train returning employees. There is still the question of the message this sends out to those who stayed.

The job-hopper: Candidates who join and quit soon after are expensive but not always bad news for employers. Job-hoppers with stints that last for less than two years can come with a promise of energy, purpose, and a strong sense of commitment to the job during their tenure. “The new work model is kinder to job-hoppers and boomerang employees,” says Anthony Klotz, organisational psychologist and professor of management at Texas A&M University. “Recruiters don’t see job-hoppers as fickle people but those who are picking up new skills at every job, and boomerang employees are being welcomed back because organisations know that they are valuable talent.”

The virtual HR: Most human resource processes and conversations had already shifted to email; very few interactions remained face-to-face even in the decade preceding the pandemic. Now, the HR representative must be ever-accessible, in the employee’s home, and as a result is often, at first, a bot. Everything from attendance to inductions, leave approval to early-stage appraisals paperwork is automated. There is concern, particularly among young employees, that the lack of direct interaction could hamper growth.

The hybrid team: As work structures become more flexible and location-agnostic, teams are working across timelines, sometimes with people they’ve never met. Radical management styles range from the toxic (organisations where team leaders are allowed to ask employees to keep their webcams on during work hours) to the uber-flexible, where productivity is the only metric. With hybrid teams, as with virtual HR processes, long-term success will depend on how each organisation deploys and monitors the roll-out.

MEANWHILE, HIRING PROCESSES ARE CHANGING TOO

“It’s more of a seller’s market now,” says Balasubramanian A, vice-president and business head for consumer and healthcare at job search and human resources consultancy TeamLease Services. As companies look to stem attrition and find the best talent in a crowded and shifting landscape, how they woo (and vet) candidates is changing.

AI in your inbox: Rather than scour piles of resumes, recruiters are using AI-backed technology to filter and shortlist candidates from within a pool of prospects. There are also voice- and video-driven chat bots that conduct preliminary interviews, programs that evaluate a candidate’s potential based on perceived personality traits, even gamified recruitment tests.

“Implementing gamification in the hiring process is seen mostly in sectors such as IT, FinTech and in start-ups. It shrinks the interview cycle, increases engagement with the job posting, while assessing the candidate’s creativity and problem-solving skills. And it’s entertaining for both recruiters and candidates,” says Sanjay Shetty, director of professional search and selection and strategic accounts at recruitment company Randstad India.

A map for the future: Mapping an employee’s possible journey within an organisation sometimes begins even before they’ve been hired. As the focus shifts to what a candidate can do rather than only what they’ve done before, the pandemic has become a key testing ground. Expect to hear: “How have you been holding up?”, “What skills did you acquire?”, “How do you intend to strike a work-life balance while working with us?”

“Today, companies know that a question like ‘Where do you see yourself in five years?’ is redundant,” says Sashi Kumar, head of sales for India at job search platform Indeed. “They need candidates who can evolve in real time, a techie can be great at coding but now, he needs to be articulate and precise on Zoom calls too.”

Two-way interviews: As people with talent hunt for jobs that are purpose-driven and fulfilling, two-way traffic is picking up during interviews. More candidates want answers to questions on sustainability, learning opportunities, benefits such as leave-swapping, flexible hours, profit-sharing. Recruiters are aware that they have to do more to attract a new wave of informed and opinionated talent. “Even if that means responding on employee review platforms such as Glassdoor,” explains Kumar. “They know that candidates are observing how approachable they are, how their feedback is viewed, how they deal with positive criticism.”

Language: With more jobs becoming location-agnostic, there is a wider talent pool for companies to choose from. Companies are rethinking how they speak to diverse applicants while being specific about the skillsets they are looking for. “They avoid unnecessarily gendered language by being mindful of the adjectives and pronouns used in descriptions. Gone are the days when job postings such as “aggressive sales executive needed” would work for a company,” says Kumar.

Employee value propositions: These are benefits an employee receives that go beyond leave and pay. They could include medical cover and life insurance plans for parents or dependents who do not fall in the spouse and children category; or support with remote-work infrastructure. Some companies have provided power backup systems to employees in the pandemic, in addition to laptops and broadband access; others have offered allowances for ergonomic chairs or introduced free access to mental healthcare. At Indeed, employees get a mandatory day off every month, called the “You” day, since May 2020. At Tata Consumer Products, group health insurance policies were expanded in December 2021, to cover the partners of LGBTQ employees.