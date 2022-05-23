I don’t think there could have been a better place than Pune to start my tour: Tim Taste

The German-based music producer and DJ Tim Taste is in India for his techno tour that started in Pune on Friday, followed by Delhi and Mumbai. “I’m excited to get in touch with the Indian party scene for the first time. And after performing in Pune, I don’t think there could have been a better place for the kick-off show of my tour,” Tim Taste shares.

On his maiden trip to India, Tim was quite intrigued to explore the celebration of techno music in the country. “I was looking forward to seeing how techno music is celebrated here and feel the vibe of the people and the country,” he adds.

Ask him what his research about the DJ scenario in the country has been like and he shares, “I have only heard good things about the DJ scene in India so far from friends and internet connections. However, I always like to discover and experience things myself and go there without any specific expectations. Regarding the minimal techno scene in India, I observed that this kind of techno has a big fan base. I received a lot of messages and videos where people wanted to show or explain what was going on here. I’m so happy to finally perform in India.”

Tim, who performed at Pune’s antiSOCIAL, wanted to explore more of the city. However, he could not due to his short stint. “I loved my experience, nevertheless,” he adds.

On a parting note, ask Tim about his genre of music and he says, “I’d say it’s the type of techno that is very driving, with some melodic elements in it. It evokes different emotions as well as great tension at times, making your feet want to move to the rhythm of the sound.”