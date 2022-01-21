In the slapstick of time: Meet the man behind Instagram’s timing wizard videos

The one thing he won’t do, even to up his numbers, is blooper reels “because a magician never reveals his secrets,” he says.

He does all the shooting himself, using a tripod and phone camera. With fame comes competition, and there are now creators copying his brand of humour. He’s decided to respond by stepping up his game. He’ll soon be shooting with three TVs instead of one. This will be at least three times as tricky, but Alexander says he’s up for the challenge.

Alexander says he spends hours picking out fun clips to spoof, and hours more perfecting the timing. He goes to great lengths to get props that are near-perfect replicas of the objects on screen. He recalls how for the Ronaldo video, he spent hours searching for the 8-inch Coca-Cola bottles. For another video in which he’s seen feeding three fish to an orca, he had to order replicas of the fish online. The fake fish took three months to arrive, and it took him two hours to get the throwing action right.

Alexander, who lived in Greater Mumbai until his teens and moved to the US for further study, first went viral in June 2021. In that video, he seems to be taking Coca-Cola bottles from football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn’t want them on his podium at a Euro 2020 press conference. Posted days after the actual event, the clip took his follower count from a few hundred to over 50,000. Then, in July, he went viral again, in a clip where he seemed to be passing Steve Austin a can of beer right after the wrestler had defeated an opponent. The video was shared by Austin and, overnight, Alexander’s following doubled.

Vinoy Alexander’s claim to fame is that he’s interacted with some of the world’s most famous people, including superheroes and cartoon characters. He’s passed Thor his hammer, caught a T-shirt thrown by Messi, offered US President Barack Obama a glass of champagne. And he’s done it all from his living room.

