Is this the end of the GIF?

Maybe this time the gif will die. I think it’s more likely that it will just change form, as so much has on the internet. Perhaps it will morph as the emoticon did, to become the emoji dictionary. As of now, there is still no match for the sheer perfection of a well-chosen gif as an online response. There is no easier way to say: this is who I am; this is what I think.

The fact that they’ve been around so long, and are so easy to make, are part of the reason that gifs are now being called “cringe” and “the preserve of Boomers”. People communicate with other kinds of short-format moving images: TikTok clips, stills with text appearing over them, super-short Twitter videos.

Today, films live on, people acquire fame, celebrities are recast, all in the space of a few seconds. Few gif users have heard of the 1972 film Jeremiah Johnson, but many will recognise the frame from it in which a bearded Robert Redford (looking uncannily like Zach Galifianakis) nods in approval. Few people know Elissa Slater’s name, but who doesn’t know her face? The nutritionist from North Carolina is the spittake lady, spewing Sprite into a coffee mug, unable to control her laughter. And today’s teens are more familiar with Michael Jackson because of the gif of him eating popcorn, a tiny clip from the music video of Thriller, than for the body of the work that made him one of the bestselling musical artists of all time.

Wilhite would later say that the gif would not have become nearly as popular if it weren’t for another revolution: the creation of the graphical web browser. When Netscape’s Navigator browser was released in 1994, it supported the gif image format. The late 1990s saw an explosion of creativity in gif-making, where enthusiasts would work for hours creating small animated images — moving musical notes, cars, dancing girls, and that staple of the early internet, animated banners.

Wilhite was an engineer with CompuServe and created the first gif specification in 1987. It was a revelation. Even more revolutionary was the addition of animation support to the gif, where multiple images could be compressed into a single file, and played back like a flipbook.

The company that dominated the online service world was CompuServe. It was one of the premier network connectivity providers of the decade, and its engineers grappled with problems around bandwidth and network capabilities to create an image format that could be easily accessed by their users.

Think of a time when the internet existed, but the worldwide web did not. In 1987, if you were online, you were probably at a university or part of the US military, operating in a world of usenet and telnet and gopher, a completely text-based world. The most common tool you used online was probably email. The modems, if you were lucky, transferred data at the blazing speed of 9,600 bits per second — which meant that sending images over mail, or through the net as it existed then, took a long time.

But once again, the Net is full of articles about the end of the format. At Vice, Amelia Tait noted earlier this year that younger people see gifs as the preserve of Boomers. At The Atlantic, internet culture correspondent Kaitlyn Tiffany wrote an article in October titled The GIF Is on Its Deathbed. Apart from the “cringe” factor, she notes that “Tumblr sees nowhere near the number of posts of any kind that it did six years ago.”

Today, gifs are everywhere. An easy shorthand, a moving picture worth more than a thousand words. There are gifs for everything: anger, assent, applause, aligned alphabetically all the way down to YOLO and You Got This.

Then again, the gif was pronounced dead when Facebook said that it would not natively support these image files, but then the social-media giant made a dramatic U-turn in 2015, and two years ago, announced it was buying popular gif-making platform Giphy.

The gif itself has been pronounced dead many times. Internet users thought it would die out in 1995, when Unisys, the corporation that owned the compression algorithm that gif files used, decided to charge for them. Developers even organised a “Burn all GIFs Day” in 1999, where they joined up to delete all gif files from their computers. (The company was never able to enforce its patent, which expired not long after this.)

Wilhite was the inventor of the GIF, the Graphics Interchange Format that is now being called Boomer cringe. When he died in March, there was some coverage in the American press, and some posts on social media, but by and large his passing was ignored.

It’s probably a good thing that Steve Wilhite didn’t live to see his invention declared terminal, yet again.

Let’s rewind a bit. Even before their ubiquity, Wilhite’s creation was a huge deal.

