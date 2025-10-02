Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
King-size mattress: Price drop with up to 80% off on Amazon; comfortable sleep on a budget!

Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 10:00 am IST

Upgrade your sleep with the best king-size mattress at unbeatable prices. Amazon Great Indian Festival brings up to 80% off.

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | King Size Bed Mattress| | 78X72X4 | 10 Yrs Warranty

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey

₹10,497

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x8) inch,10 Yr Warranty

₹9,799

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | King Size Bed 75x72x6

₹25,318

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 5-Inch King Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (72x72x5)

₹6,559

SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 8-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X8Inches)

₹14,489

Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with PainRelease™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 6 Inch Mattress in King Size (78x72x6 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty

₹18,250

A good mattress can make all the difference in how refreshed you feel each morning. From years of observing how interiors shape lifestyles, I’ve noticed that people often underestimate the importance of sleep essentials. A king-size mattress is not just about extra room; it’s about better support and long-term comfort.

Enjoy restful nights with a king-size mattress that balances comfort and budget, now available at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.(AI generated)
This season, the Amazon Great Indian Festival makes it easier to invest in quality without stretching your budget. With discounts reaching up to 80%, you can find the best king-size mattress to suit your home. From back support to plush comfort, there are plenty of options worth considering, especially if you’ve been putting off that much-needed upgrade.

Top picks for king-size mattresses

1.

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress
The Sleepyhead Original BodyIQ king-size mattress blends comfort and support with intelligent design. Its three-layer construction combines soft foam, BodyIQ orthopaedic memory foam, and high-resilience foam to adapt seamlessly to different body shapes, promoting restful sleep. Motion isolation ensures your partner’s movements stay unnoticed, while the breathable fabric cover wicks moisture and resists pilling. Medium firmness provides balanced support, making it suitable for a variety of sleep positions and preferences.

2.

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | King Size Bed Mattress| | 78X72X4 | 10 Yrs Warranty
The Kurl-On Dual Mattress king size offers versatile sleep with its reversible design, featuring high-resilience foam for both soft and firm support. Each side adapts comfortably to different preferences, making it ideal for shared spaces. The smooth cotton cover adds a premium, breathable touch while reducing static, creating a cosy and safe environment for all ages. Its medium firmness balances comfort and support for a restful night.

3.

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey
The Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopaedic king-size mattress blends memory foam with high-density support to adapt to your body without sagging. Its medium firmness provides balanced comfort and spinal alignment, while the breathable premium fabric cover keeps the surface cool and fresh. TruDensity technology ensures consistent support across the mattress, making it ideal for different body types. Removable and washable, it offers a practical, hygienic sleep solution.

4.

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x8) inch,10 Yr Warranty
The Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX king-size mattress combines advanced ComfortScience US foam with a three-layer design for tailored support. Its CurvX foam adapts to body contours, promoting spinal alignment and pressure relief, while 5D SleepTech zones enhance customised comfort. The high GSM neon fabric cover is removable and washable, keeping the surface fresh and breathable. Medium firmness ensures balanced support, making it suitable for varied sleep preferences.

5.

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | King Size Bed 75x72x6
The Sleep Company SmartGRID king-size mattress combines patented Japanese technology with orthopaedic design for balanced comfort. Over 2500 air channels keep the surface cool while the medium-firm Ortho Relief foam adapts to body contours, supporting proper spinal alignment. AIHA certification assures quality and back pain relief, while the breathable cotton cover enhances hygiene and comfort. This mattress offers a thoughtful design for a restful, undisturbed night.

6.

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 5-Inch King Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (72x72x5)
The Centuary Sleepables king-size mattress offers versatile comfort with its dual-sided design, featuring firm and soft high-resilience foam layers. Its premium knitted fabric cover is breathable and removable for easy cleaning, while antimicrobial properties promote a hygienic sleep surface. Lightweight and roll-packed for convenient delivery, this mattress balances support and comfort, making it suitable for varied sleeping preferences. Medium firmness ensures restful sleep with thoughtful design for lasting durability.

7.

SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 8-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X8Inches)
The SleepyCat king-size mattress combines firm PinHole Tech latex with open-cell memory foam for 5-zone orthopaedic support. Its hybrid design promotes proper spinal alignment and reduces pressure points, making it ideal for back care. Breathable layers ensure airflow to keep you cool, while the soft bamboo cover adds a hygienic, luxurious touch. Thoughtfully designed, this mattress balances firmness and comfort, supporting restful sleep for varied body types.

8.

Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with PainRelease™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 6 Inch Mattress in King Size (78x72x6 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty
The Flo Ortho™ king-size mattress combines high-resilience foam with PainRelease™ technology for targeted support and spinal alignment. Its medium-firm layers reduce pressure points while promoting blood circulation, making it ideal for those with back discomfort. Aloe Vera-infused fabric and 3D Air-Flo™ technology keep the surface cool and breathable. Thoughtfully designed, this mattress balances comfort and orthopaedic support, offering restful, undisturbed sleep for a variety of sleepers.

  • What is the ideal thickness for a king-size mattress?

    A thickness of 6 to 8 inches is usually suitable for most adults, providing adequate support and comfort. Thicker mattresses of 8 to 10 inches are better if both sleepers are heavier or prefer a more cushioned feel.

  • How do I choose the right firmness for a king-size mattress?

    Firmness depends on sleep position and body type. Medium firmness suits back and combination sleepers, while side sleepers often prefer slightly softer mattresses to relieve pressure on shoulders and hips.

  • Are memory foam and latex better for king-size mattresses?

    Both materials offer body-conforming support. Memory foam excels in pressure relief and motion isolation, while latex provides responsive support and better airflow. Hybrid designs combine the benefits of both for balanced comfort.

  • Can I buy a king-size mattress online on Amazon?

    Yes, Amazon offers a wide range of king-size mattresses, often with Amazon Sale discounts or deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, making it easier to choose the best king-size mattress within your budget.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
