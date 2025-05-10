Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Koyo Kouoh, 2026 Venice Art Biennale curator, dies suddenly at age 58

AP |
May 10, 2025 11:17 PM IST

Koyo Kouoh, 2026 Venice Art Biennale curator, dies suddenly at age 58

ROME — Koyo Kouoh, the curator of the 2026 Venice Art Biennale, has died at age 58, her home institution in South Africa said in an Instagram post Saturday.

Koyo Kouoh, 2026 Venice Art Biennale curator, dies suddenly at age 58
Koyo Kouoh, 2026 Venice Art Biennale curator, dies suddenly at age 58

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town in South Africa confirmed her passing overnight but gave no cause of death. The Biennale said Saturday it was “deeply saddened and dismayed” to learn of her death.

Kouoh was the first African woman tapped to helm the Venice Biennale. Born in Cameroon in 1967, she was tapped to curate the 2026 edition of the Biennale in December. A leading figure in promoting Pan-Africanism throughout the art world, Kouoh had been executive director and chief curator at Zeitz since 2019.

Appointed in December 2024 by the board of directors of La Biennale, Kouoh worked “with passion, intellectual rigor and vision on the conception and development of the Biennale Arte 2026,” the Venice arts institution said.

The presentation of the exhibition’s title and theme was due to take place in Venice on May 20.

“Her passing leaves an immense void in the world of contemporary art and in the international community of artists, curators, and scholars who had the privilege of knowing and admiring her extraordinary human and intellectual commitment,” the Biennale said.

It extended “its deepest sympathies and affection” to Kouoh’s family and friends, and “all those who shared with her a journey of research and critical thought on contemporary art.”

In a statement, Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni on Saturday expressed her “deepest condolences” for Kouoh’s “premature and sudden passing,” noting it “leaves a void in the world of contemporary art.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Koyo Kouoh, 2026 Venice Art Biennale curator, dies suddenly at age 58
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On