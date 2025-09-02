Last minute Teacher's Day gifts to show your gratitude to your guiding light from Myntra Now

Teacher's Day is on 5th September, and it's the perfect time for students to show some gratitude and honour towards their guiding lights who have inspired and mentored them. And what's better than showing your teachers your respect and honour than a special gift for them in the form of a memento! Last minute Teacher's Day gifts(Gemini)

In case you have been looking out to buy some gifts but are unable to decide and have time bandwidth, here are some last minute thoughtful Teachers' Day gifting ideas from Myntra Now to avoid any last minute rush.

How about a quirky cushion cover set or an aesthetic bedside lamp for your teacher this Teacher's Day? In fact, decorative pieces are a great way to show your gratitude and say “Thank You” to your guiding lights! Each piece radiates charm of appreciation and turns any space into a celebration of wisdom.

Lipstick shade

Bold, subtle, or timeless—just like teachers! A lipstick shade is more than makeup; it’s an accessory of confidence. Gift a perfect hue this Teacher’s Day to honour the personality that inspires you daily. From power reds to soft nudes, every swipe is a reminder of their strength, grace, and unmatched presence. Because while words shape minds, style adds a little extra flair to the lesson!

A handbag or wallet

A handbag isn’t just an accessory—it’s a statement, just like our teachers! On this Teacher’s Day, gift a chic handbag that reflects grace, style, and the ability to carry everything with ease (just like how they carry our endless doubts!). Practical yet fashionable, it’s the perfect blend of function and flair. After all, teachers deserve a little extra sparkle with every step they take.

Imitation jewellery

Teachers are the real gems who never lose their shine, and imitation jewellery is the perfect way to celebrate that sparkle! On this Teacher’s Day, surprise them with elegant, classy pieces that add charm without being heavy on the pocket. Just like their lessons, imitation jewellery lasts in memory and brings a smile every time it’s worn. A small token of appreciation for the biggest inspirations in life.

Watches

They say teachers are the real time-keepers of our lives—always teaching us when to show up, when to work harder, and when to pause. So why not honour them with a classic watch this Teachers’ Day? It’s stylish, practical, and symbolic—just like their wisdom. After all, lessons may fade, but the gift of time is forever

FAQ for Teacher's Day gift ideas What are the best Teacher’s Day gift ideas? Some popular gifts include: Personalized mugs or pens Greeting cards with handwritten notes Books and journals Desk organizers or plants Watches and accessories

Are personalized gifts a good option for Teacher’s Day? Yes. Personalized gifts like name-engraved pens, customized mugs, or photo frames add a special touch and make teachers feel valued.

What gifts are suitable for online Teacher’s Day celebrations? For virtual celebrations, digital greeting cards, e-gift vouchers, or online book subscriptions are thoughtful options.

Can students create DIY gifts for teachers? Absolutely! DIY gifts such as handmade cards, origami flowers, scrapbook memories, or a short video message from students can be very heartwarming.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.