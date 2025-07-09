Lounge furniture with pre-deals up to 80% off; TV units, bean bags, coffee tables, and more on Amazon Prime Day Sale

The countdown has begun. With just 3 days to go, the Amazon Sale 2025 is already turning heads for lounge furniture deals you don’t want to miss. From compact TV units to comfy bean bags and sleek coffee tables, there’s plenty lined up to refresh your living room. Expect up to 80% off on top picks, with a variety of options in nesting tables and more. Lounge furniture steals are coming your way in the Amazon Sale (July 2025). Bean bags, nesting tables and more at big discounts.

If you’ve been meaning to update your space or just fancy a new setup, now’s a good time to keep your cart ready. The Prime Day Sale 2025 promises early access and extra perks for Prime members. And yes, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE soon. Make sure you don’t miss out.

TV units at The Amazon Sale: Deals with up to 75% off

Streamline your living room with smartly designed TV units during the Amazon Sale 2025. Options range from sleek, minimal pieces to storage-heavy designs, all at slashed prices.

This floor-mounted TV unit by BLUEWUD brings together clean lines and useful storage. With space for books, décor, and up to a 55-inch screen, it’s a practical pick. Grab it now while discounts last.

ABOUT SPACE’s adjustable TV unit offers flexibility with two L-shaped sections that can shift to fit your room layout. With six compartments, it handles both gadgets and décor. Discounted pricing makes this modular setup even more appealing.

Nilkamal’s Aroy low-height TV unit blends form and function with ample shelving and a rich wenge finish. Ideal for modern living rooms, and buying it during the Amazon Sale adds solid value.

Bean bags at The Amazon Sale: Deals with up to 80% off

Comfort meets style with bean bags on offer during the Amazon Sale (July 2025). From vibrant prints to earthy tones, grab cosy seating that fits just about anywhere.

Solimo’s 3XL bean bag offers laid-back comfort with premium faux leather that’s durable and easy to maintain. Ideal for compact spaces, it’s a smart buy while the Amazon Sale 2025 prices hold.

Biggie Bean’s 4XL combo includes a spacious bean bag, footrest, and cushion in a sleek dark grey-black finish. A cosy lounge upgrade made better with Amazon Sale 2025 discounts.

Casa Copenhagen’s 4XL bean bag in indigo blue offers soft, roomy comfort with durable fabric. Great for indoor lounging, and even better value during the Prime Day Sale 2025 discounts.

Coffee tables at The Amazon Sale: Deals with up to 75% off

Coffee tables get a refresh with the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Round, square or layered designs, find pieces that balance function and flair, with prices worth noting.

Crafted from Sheesham wood with a polished honey finish, this round coffee table adds warmth and utility to any room. A great deal right now with Amazon Sale 2025 prices in play.

DecorNation’s Elissa coffee table features a clean rectangular design with a natural wood finish. Light yet sturdy, it’s an easy upgrade made more affordable during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Green Soul’s walnut-finish coffee table offers a soft suede texture with added shelf storage. Sturdy and stylish, it’s a smart pick during the Prime Day Sale 2025 discount window.

Nesting tables at The Amazon Sale: Deals with up to 60% off

A great fit for compact spaces, nesting tables are up for grabs at striking discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025. Easy to move, easy on the eye.

This handmade nesting table set by RIZIK STORE blends a white marble-look top with a gold iron frame. Functional and compact, it’s a smart value pick during the Amazon Sale 2025.

This 2-piece nesting coffee table set from aboxoo combines retro charm with a modern industrial frame. Lightweight and sturdy, it’s a space-saving pick worth buying now during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Nest Nature Haven’s round coffee table set features a glossy marble-look top with a sleek golden frame. Compact yet sturdy, it’s ideal for small spaces and a smarter buy during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Bar units at The Amazon Sale: Deals with up to 75% off

Bar units get a makeover this Prime Day Sale 2025. Choose from compact trolley styles to wooden cabinets, perfect for hosting or that evening unwind at home.

Crafted from solid Sheesham wood, this Decorworlds bar cabinet offers dedicated storage for bottles and glassware in a rich brown honey finish. A quality piece worth grabbing now with Amazon Sale 2025 pricing.

Studio Kook’s compact swivel bar unit is designed for smaller spaces without compromising on function. With ample bottle storage and a smooth rotating base, it’s a neat buy during the Prime Day Sale 2025.

ODEJIA’s wall-mounted wine rack, crafted from solid Sheesham wood, blends style with function. With space for bottles and glasses, it’s a great value pick during Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Console tables at The Amazon Sale: Deals with up to 80% off

Entryway looking dull? Console tables are on the list of must-haves during this Amazon Sale 2025. Sleek metal frames, wood textures, and functional storage pieces are all part of the mix.

Made from solid Sheesham wood, this Vivek Wood console table features two drawers and a shelf for easy storage. With Amazon Sale 2025 discounts, it’s a fine pick for a functional style.

Tribesigns’ four-tier console table blends industrial style with practical storage. Slim yet sturdy, it fits tight spaces well. A great time to grab it during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

This 55-inch Tribesigns console table offers three spacious tiers for books, décor or media. Rustic and functional, it’s a solid buy made even better by Amazon's Sale 2025 pricing.

Bookshelves at The Amazon Sale: Deals with up to 70% off

From floating shelves to full-wall units, bookshelves during the Amazon Sale 2025 blend form with function. A solid pick if you need storage with style.

ABOUT SPACE’s tree-shaped bookshelf brings smart vertical storage in a compact frame. With nine tiers and a modern finish, it’s a practical buy during the Amazon Sale 2025 discount run.

Lukzer’s 6-layer bookshelf offers tall, open storage for books, décor, or kitchenware. Its slim frame saves space, and Amazon Sale 2025 discounts make it an even smarter purchase now.

DeckUp’s Plank Reno bookshelf blends a matte wood grain finish with a clean oak and white look. With five roomy shelves, it’s a solid storage upgrade worth picking up during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live from 12th to 14th July. Expect major discounts across furniture, electronics, home décor, fashion and more during this 3-day event.

Is a Prime membership required to shop the best deals? Yes, Prime members get early access and exclusive offers throughout the Prime Day Sale 2025. Non-members can still shop from the broader Amazon Sale (July 2025), but with fewer benefits.

What furniture deals can shoppers expect this year? Expect up to 80% off on lounge furniture including TV units, bean bags, coffee tables, nesting tables, bar units, console tables and more. Great time to upgrade your setup for less.

Are there additional savings beyond regular discounts? Yes. ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cardholders can save up to 10% extra. Plus, Prime members enjoy bonus deals and early access to limited-stock offers during the Amazon Sale 2025.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

