Marking footsteps: Heritage walks return in city’s spring

Regaled by the stories of the kings and queens, and craving to make the most of the sweet weather in the city, heritage lovers have begun returning to historical monuments. And walk conductors are making the most of it by organising tours at places of historical significance. Heritage walks have also picked up pace as a safe, outdoor option for many of those who don’t feel comfortable being indoors when in large number.

A night walk at Qutub Minar and day walks at Siri Fort and Tughlaqabad Fort are planned for this weekend by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). Swapna Liddle, Delhi-based historian who conducts heritage walks, says, “The reopening of monuments has been a great move because heritage walks are one particular outdoor activity that people look forward to. Right now, number of Covid cases are going down, still outdoor activities are always safer. There are also different approaches to walks, like night walks along illuminated monuments, which could also perhaps have smaller groups.”

“People want to go back to stories,” says Abu Sufiyan, from Purani Dilli Waalon Ki Baatein. The group has scheduled a heritage walk in Khirki Village this Sunday, to debunk how most think of posh malls and trendy cafes when it come to south Delhi. “Today’s posh colonies were once a part of Delhi Sultanate, and if you look closely enough, you may still come across remains of the city of Jahanpanah,” says Sufiyan informing that the walk this weekend covers two important yet forgotten monuments of the historic city of Jahanpanah – Satpula and Khirki Masjid, which he says were closed until a week ago. Mentioning how both heritage walk leaders and takers are happy about the reopening of these places, he adds: “It’s been very mundane of late, and stepping out for a walk at a monument, in the lukewarm month of February is the perfect blend of Nature and culture. Many people still don’t want to go to a cramped, indoor space for fun. So for those who still have qualms, this is certainly turning out to be a good option to be safe and break some monotony.”

Delhi-based Anas Khan, a heritage walk conductor and blogger, is also set to conduct a walk at Zafar Mahal in the upcoming days. “This walk will open our walk calendar for 2022. Now that the third wave is behind us, I find many people are used to different variants of the virus coming. This time, I have included special instructions on keeping the mask on, and maintaining social distancing. In fact I’m going to distribute some of the essential things from my side, so they can keep sanitising and stay safe,” says Khan, adding: “Most monument walks are centred around history and stories revolving around the monument and the people built or used it. Zafar Mahal is a crumbling Mughal palace in Mehrauli. This palace is in ruins and has been majorly encroached from all sides. What remains is the entry facade, which holds beautiful jharokhas and a hall adorned with cusp arches and pillars, right above the entrance. Historically speaking, this was the last palace built by the Mughals, in Delhi and elsewhere, commissioned by the second last Mughal Emperor Akbar Shah II and finished during the period of Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal Emperor. On this walk, we will also visit the temple of Yogmaya and the Sufi shrine of Hazrat Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki near it.”

Author tweets @siddhijainn

