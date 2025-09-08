Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Microfiber bath towels: 8 best super absorbent picks to prevent hair damage

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 03:22 pm IST

Microfiber bath towels are soft, quick-drying, and gentle on skin and hair, making them perfect for reducing frizz and keeping daily routines comfortable.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

SPREAD SPAIN Microfiber Towels for Bath | Coral Large Bath Towel | Extra Soft Plush & High Absorbent |360 GSM | Bath Towel for Men and Women, 70x146 cm (Olive, Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,620

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glivary Microfiber Towels for Bath-Soft Towel with Hook Quick Dry Super Absorbent-Bath Towel for Men and Women(70 x 140 cm) (Greenish Blue/Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹585

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SOFTSPUN Microfiber Bath Towel 1Pc 60x120cm Grey! Ultra Absorbent Super Soft & Lightweight Quick Drying for Women Daily Use for Unisex. View Details checkDetails

₹265

amazonLogo
GET THIS

UrbanLeaf Microfiber Large Bath Towel | Quick Dry Super Absorbent - Bath Towel for Men and Women | Green | Towel for Bath, Travel, Gym, Beach, Pool, and Yoga (70 X 140 CMs) View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LINEAR Microfibre Towel | 300 GSM | Towels for Bath Large Size | Soft & Absorbent | Towel for Bathroom | Bath Towel for Men, Women | 70 cms x 140 cms (Grey),Microfiber View Details checkDetails

₹344

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Story@Home Towels for Bath Large Size | Microfiber Towels for Bath | Towel Set of 2 | 400 GSM | 70 x 140 cm | Pink and Blue | Bath Towels for Men, Women & Kids | Gym Towel | Perfect for Everyday Use View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sellsworld Microfiber Bath Towels | (70x140) Extra Soft Plush & Quick Dry High Absorbency with Large Size Towels for Bathing(Pack of 1) (Wine) View Details checkDetails

₹289

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAXOSHINE Microfiber Towels for Bath Large Size-Super Soft Coral Fleece Bathing Towel with Hook Quick Dry Super Absorbent-Bath Towel for Men and Women-70x140 cm, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹269

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

A good towel does more than just dry you off. Microfiber bath towels have gained attention for their ability to absorb water quickly, dry faster than cotton, and feel incredibly soft against the skin. The best microfiber towels are not only useful for your body but also a great choice for hair care, as they minimise frizz and prevent unnecessary breakage.

Soft, absorbent microfiber bath towels help reduce hair damage, prevent frizz, and keep your body dry with faster drying convenience.
Soft, absorbent microfiber bath towels help reduce hair damage, prevent frizz, and keep your body dry with faster drying convenience.

Many people now prefer microfiber towels for hair drying since they are lightweight, easy to wash, and gentle enough for daily use. Alongside the comfort factor, microfiber towel benefits include space-saving storage and reduced laundry loads because they dry so quickly. With plenty of options available, we have rounded up eight of the best super absorbent picks worth trying.

Top 8 picks for microfibre bath towels

1.

SPREAD SPAIN Microfiber Towels for Bath | Coral Large Bath Towel | Extra Soft Plush & High Absorbent |360 GSM | Bath Towel for Men and Women, 70x146 cm (Olive, Pack of 2)
Loading Suggestions...

The SPREAD SPAIN microfiber bath towel set in olive brings comfort and practicality to daily routines. Crafted from plush 360 GSM microfiber, these towels are soft on the skin while offering quick absorption and faster drying. Perfect as microfiber towels for body or hair, they minimise frizz and prevent unnecessary rubbing. Lightweight and compact, this pack of two combines modern style with lasting colour, making them ideal for home use or travel.

2.

Glivary Microfiber Towels for Bath-Soft Towel with Hook Quick Dry Super Absorbent-Bath Towel for Men and Women(70 x 140 cm) (Greenish Blue/Purple)
Loading Suggestions...

The Glivary microfiber bath towel in greenish blue and purple offers softness with a lightweight feel, making it perfect for daily use. Designed for quick absorption, this microfiber towel benefits those looking for faster drying and gentle comfort on the skin. It works well as a microfiber towel for hair or body, reducing frizz and discomfort. Easy to carry, it doubles as a handy choice for swimming, travel, or kids.

3.

SOFTSPUN Microfiber Bath Towel 1Pc 60x120cm Grey! Ultra Absorbent Super Soft & Lightweight Quick Drying for Women Daily Use for Unisex.
Loading Suggestions...

The MAXOSHINE microfiber bath towel in dark blue combines softness with advanced absorbency, offering comfort after every shower. Made with a premium microfibre blend, it dries up to four times faster than traditional cotton towels. Perfect as a microfiber towel for hair or body, it helps prevent frizz and reduces drying time. Lightweight and compact, it comes with a handy hanging loop, making it ideal for home, travel, or sports use.

4.

UrbanLeaf Microfiber Large Bath Towel | Quick Dry Super Absorbent - Bath Towel for Men and Women | Green | Towel for Bath, Travel, Gym, Beach, Pool, and Yoga (70 X 140 CMs)
Loading Suggestions...

The UrbanLeaf microfiber bath towel in green is designed for comfort and versatility. Crafted from premium microfiber, it feels soft on the skin while offering superior absorbency and faster drying compared to traditional cotton. Perfect as a microfiber towel for body or hair, it prevents unnecessary rubbing and helps maintain smoothness. Lightweight and durable, it is suitable for travel, gym sessions, poolside use, or yoga, making it a practical daily essential.

5.

LINEAR Microfibre Towel | 300 GSM | Towels for Bath Large Size | Soft & Absorbent | Towel for Bathroom | Bath Towel for Men, Women | 70 cms x 140 cms (Grey),Microfiber
Loading Suggestions...

The LINEAR microfiber bath towel in grey is crafted from premium 300 GSM fibres that balance softness with high absorbency. Designed for quick moisture-wicking, it dries rapidly, making it ideal as a microfiber towel for hair or body. Lightweight yet durable, it resists stains and odours, staying fresh with minimal care. Perfect for home, gym, or beach use, this modern towel ensures comfort while keeping your daily routine simple and efficient.

6.

Story@Home Towels for Bath Large Size | Microfiber Towels for Bath | Towel Set of 2 | 400 GSM | 70 x 140 cm | Pink and Blue | Bath Towels for Men, Women & Kids | Gym Towel | Perfect for Everyday Use
Loading Suggestions...

The Story@Home microfiber bath towel set in pink and blue combines softness with superior absorbency, making it ideal for everyday use. Crafted from 400 GSM microfiber, these towels dry faster than cotton while staying gentle on skin. Perfect as microfiber towels for body or hair, they prevent frizz and reduce drying time. Lightweight yet durable, this set of two is suitable for the gym, bathroom, or travel, adding practicality to daily routines.

7.

Sellsworld Microfiber Bath Towels | (70x140) Extra Soft Plush & Quick Dry High Absorbency with Large Size Towels for Bathing(Pack of 1) (Wine)
Loading Suggestions...

The Sellsworld microfiber bath towel in wine offers a plush and absorbent feel, making it an essential for daily use. Crafted from high-quality fibres, it absorbs water efficiently and dries quickly, helping maintain freshness after every bath. Ideal as a microfiber towel for hair or body, it prevents harsh rubbing while keeping skin and hair comfortable. Lightweight and easy to carry, this versatile towel works equally well at home, the gym, or on trips.

8.

MAXOSHINE Microfiber Towels for Bath Large Size-Super Soft Coral Fleece Bathing Towel with Hook Quick Dry Super Absorbent-Bath Towel for Men and Women-70x140 cm, Blue
Loading Suggestions...

The MAXOSHINE microfiber bath towel in blue combines softness, absorbency, and quick drying for everyday comfort. Made with a premium microfibre blend, it absorbs water efficiently and dries faster than cotton, keeping your skin and hair fresh without rough rubbing. Perfect as a microfiber towel for body or hair, it is lightweight, skin-friendly, and easy to carry. Designed with a hanging loop, it’s convenient for home, travel, or sports activities.

 

Similar articles for you

8 Best office chairs that provide unparalleled lumbar support; Up to 80% off

5 Best mesh office chairs: Top picks to bring home to your workspace

5 Office chairs for a comfortable work-from-home setup

 

  • Are microfiber towels better for hair than cotton towels?

    Yes, microfiber towels for hair are much gentler. They absorb water quickly without the need for harsh rubbing, which helps prevent frizz and breakage.

  • Can microfiber towels reduce hair damage?

    Absolutely. One of the key microfiber towel benefits is that they minimise friction, protecting delicate strands and keeping hair healthier over time.

  • Are microfiber towels suitable for all hair types?

    Yes, the best microfiber towels work well on curly, straight, or wavy hair. They help maintain natural texture while reducing dryness and tangles.

  • Can I use a microfiber bath towel for both hair and body?

    Definitely. A microfiber bath towel is versatile enough to dry both hair and body, making it a practical and space-saving choice for daily routines.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Microfiber bath towels: 8 best super absorbent picks to prevent hair damage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On