Modern sofa covers that protect but also add aesthetic charm to your spaces; 8 must-have picks
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 12:25 pm IST
Modern sofa covers combine function and charm, protecting furniture while enhancing interiors. Here are eight stylish picks that balance durability and design.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HOKIPO 200 GSM Premium Velvet Sofa Cover 3 Seater Fully Covered, Burgundy (AR-4738-BRGN) View Details
|
₹2,177
|
|
|
STITCHNEST Quilted Velvet Sofa Cover with Tassels – 48x52 Inch, Blue & Beige Striped Pattern, Soft & Modern, Washable Sofa Protector for 2-Seater View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Story@Home Sofa Cover 3 Seater Fully Covered | Stretchable Polyester Spandex | Antislip Sofa Cover 3 Seater | Light Brown Solid 3 Seater Sofa Cover for Living Room & Create Your Own Customized Set View Details
|
₹995
|
|
|
HOMETHREADS Premium Korean Style Cotton Sofa Seat Cover – Breathable, Anti-Skid & Machine Washable Couch Protector for a Modern & Cozy Living Space (Grey & White_Flower, 1 Seater | 70x80cm) View Details
|
₹569
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Polyester Spandex Stretchable Sofa Slipcover (3 Seater, Teal) View Details
|
₹1,060
|
|
|
KINGLY Velvet Quilted Universal Elastic Sofa Cover Non-Slip Sofa Protector 3 Seater Armchair Cover with Machine Washable Adjustable Elastic Straps (3 Seater) (Mouse Brown) View Details
|
₹1,298
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
House of Quirk Polyester Sofa Covers Bohemian Circle Embroidery Quilted Sofa Couch Covers 1/2/3/4 Seater Anti-Slip Seat Pad from Pets Replacement Protector (Cream, 70x180cm) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
