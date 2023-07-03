Delhi Junction: Catch it live today
The evening of July 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Monday blues hitting you hard? Look out for an eventful evening as we tell you where to head!
#JustForLaughs
What: Full Cover Mondays Ft. Gaurav and Samay
Where: Depot48, M Block Market, GK II
When: July 3
Timing: 9.30pm to 10.45pm
Nearest Metro Station:Greater Kailash (Pink Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Niladri & Jishnu
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: July 3
Timing: 08.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
#ArtAttack
What: The Babu and The Bazaar
Where: DAG, Janpath Road, Windsor Place
On till: July 8
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
Umang — Fashion Jewels and Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Ramada by Wyndham, Pitampura
When: July 3
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)
