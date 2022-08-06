Moulding impressions into creative artworks

Transforming clay into sculptures to create beautiful ceramic art is a form of expression that requires quite deft handling and an inspirational ingenuity. The creations that are thus formed become a reflection of the artist’s vision. Exploring these artworks is the ongoing exhibition, Mati.

Around 72 pieces of pottery, created by 18 ceramic artists are displayed at this show. One among them is artist Seema Mohaley, who says, “Clay gives me a medium to express myself. Creativity has no limits. One can create endless possibilities with this medium. It’s the expression of thoughts and feelings... I present hand crafted and unique creations in ceramics. From hand building to wheel throwing and working with clay, gives me immense pleasure and inner peace.”

Chetan Negi’s sculpture depicts a pyramid that was often used by Egyptians to store their valuables.

“Ceramic allows you to experiment. The clay can be moulded in any way one wants and that is beautiful to me as an artist,” says Chetan Negi, another participating artist who feels a deep connect to this medium. He shares, “The ceramic medium keeps you connected to Nature. Most of my works are in geometrical forms such as the Egyptian figures.”

Artist Vidha Budhraja, presents a series of 20 pieces of sculpture inspired by ancient pillars.

Talking about his art, sculptor Vidha Budhraja, shares, “Some impressions are so deep that they remain in our minds forever. My artwork is a series of 20 pieces of sculpture that are inspired by ancient pillars to show the different phases of our lives, which leave their imprints on our minds. These impressions could be happy or painful; it depends on a person what he or she wants to engrained in his or her soul. Some impressions are so deeply ingrained that they accompany us throughout our life and beyond.”

“The inspiration behind this exhibition is to give a platform to the ceramic or pottery artists from around Delhi-NCR. We hope to see the interest in this form of art growing over time through shows such as these,” says Vineet Paliwal, curator of the show.

Catch It Live

What: Mati

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

On till: August 11

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Blue and Violet Lines

Author tweets @karansethi042

