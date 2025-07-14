Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Outdoor furniture that will brave any weather: Amazon Sale 2025 brings up to 80% off on these top picks

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Amazon Sale 2025 brings up to 80% off on durable outdoor furniture built to handle sun, rain, and everything in between. Don’t miss this.

BRISHI Rattan & Wicker Garden Patio Seating Chair And Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture And 2 Chairs 1 Table Set With Cushion (Light Brown), 64 Centimeters, 70 CM, 67 CM View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

GET THIS

DEVOKO 5 Piece Patio Furniture Conversation Set with Ottoman,Outdoor Patio Chairs Wicker Patio Bistro Set for Backyard, Pool, Porch (Dark Brown & Cream) View Details checkDetails

₹22,199

GET THIS

PRATHAM India 4+1 Outdoor Indoor Patio Furniture Sets Rattan Chair, Wicker Conversation Set Bistro Set Balcony Garden Furniture (White & Orange Cushion) View Details checkDetails

₹15,915

GET THIS

Outdoor Patio Swing Chair Canopy Replacement - 3 Seater Porch Swing Seat Cover, Waterproof Windproof Anti-UV Heavy Duty Rip Proof Garden Hammock Top, Furniture Covers (Grey, Large) View Details checkDetails

₹6,969.8

GET THIS

Happy Star Outdoor Furniture Double Seater Swing with Dual Waving, Beautiful Swing with Stand (Black Swing with Grey Cushion) (Black/Grey sofa) View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

GET THIS

Swingzy Cotton Netted Rope Hanging Swing Chair for Adults & Kids/Swing for Balcony/Outdoor Swing Chair/Hammock Swing for Home, Patio, Garden, Indoor (120 Kg Capacity, White) View Details checkDetails

₹899

GET THIS

Wooden Street Sienna Wicker Outdoor Garden Chair Set of 2, Garden Patio Chair Set, Balcony Wicker Furniture with 2 Chairs Only, Furniture for Terrace (23X19X31 Inch, Dark Brown) 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Corazzin Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture with 1 Table and 4 Chairs Set (Black), Rattan, 22 Inch, 24 Inch, Inch View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

GET THIS

DEVOKO Outdoor Conversation Hdpe Wicker Furniture Set with Cushions & Coffee Table for Small Space, Garden, Backyard, Porch, Pool (White & Light Green), 2 Seater View Details checkDetails

₹14,199

GET THIS

DEVOKO 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Sofa and Ottoman Set with Cushions & Center Table, HDPE Wicker Rattan for Lawn, Pool, Balcony, Backyard (Silver and Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

GET THIS

BRISHI Outdoor 4 Seater Sofa Set | Balcony Sofa | Patio Furniture Sets | Conversation Sets | Braid & Rope Garden Sofa Set (Beige), 220 cm, 70 cm View Details checkDetails

₹33,499

GET THIS

AAKARSHAK India 2+1 Outdoor Indoor Patio Furniture Sets Rattan Chair Patio Set Conversation Set Poolside Lawn Chairs Swingarea Balcony Outdoor Garden Furniture Chair (Cream & Yellow) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

ecofynd 6.6 Feet High x 3 Feet Wide Garden Arch with 2-Seater Bench, Metal Arbor Trellis for Climbing Plant with Outdoor Garden Chair, Backdrop Stand for Wedding Lawn Backyard Party Decor (GC001-WHT) View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

GET THIS

OUTLIVING Cast Iron 3 Seater Garden Bench for Indoor & Outdoor Park | Patio | Living Room | Terrace | Balcony - Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,799

GET THIS

FurniFuture Curved Cast Iron 3 Seater Metal Bench Brown FRP Waterproof Termite-Proof Seating for Garden Patio Balcony Terrace Indoor Outdoor (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

GET THIS
Outdoor living is much better with furniture that doesn’t give in to a little sun or a surprise downpour. As the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your patio, balcony, or garden setup with furniture that’s made to last. From waterproof rattan sets to rust-resistant loungers, the Amazon Sale 2025 is offering deals of up to 80% off on pieces built for all seasons.

Tough, stylish, and weather-ready. These outdoor furniture picks from the Amazon Sale 2025 combine comfort with a long-lasting build.

These designs don’t just survive changing weather, they also add a touch of ease to your outdoor space. Add in Prime-only deals and bank card savings, and shopping during the Amazon Sale (July 2025) becomes a much smarter choice. Let’s look at what’s worth grabbing now.

Outdoor rattan furniture at the Amazon Prime Day Sale with up to 70% off
Built to handle the elements, these outdoor rattan pieces blend comfort with durability. Whether it’s a balcony or backyard, they’re ideal for relaxed lounging. With up to 70% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, now’s a great time to refresh your outdoor setup without going over budget.

1.

BRISHI Rattan & Wicker Garden Patio Seating Chair And Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture And 2 Chairs 1 Table Set With Cushion (Light Brown), 64 Centimeters, 70 CM, 67 CM
2.

DEVOKO 5 Piece Patio Furniture Conversation Set with Ottoman,Outdoor Patio Chairs Wicker Patio Bistro Set for Backyard, Pool, Porch (Dark Brown & Cream)
3.

PRATHAM India 4+1 Outdoor Indoor Patio Furniture Sets Rattan Chair, Wicker Conversation Set Bistro Set Balcony Garden Furniture (White & Orange Cushion)
Outdoor swings at the Amazon Prime Day Sale with up to 70% off
Perfect for quiet afternoons or evening chats, these outdoor swings bring comfort and charm to your open space. Crafted to last, they suit both compact and spacious areas. Shop during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 and enjoy up to 70% off. It’s one of the season’s best deals on outdoor comfort.

 

4.

Outdoor Patio Swing Chair Canopy Replacement - 3 Seater Porch Swing Seat Cover, Waterproof Windproof Anti-UV Heavy Duty Rip Proof Garden Hammock Top, Furniture Covers (Grey, Large)
5.

Happy Star Outdoor Furniture Double Seater Swing with Dual Waving, Beautiful Swing with Stand (Black Swing with Grey Cushion) (Black/Grey sofa)
6.

Swingzy Cotton Netted Rope Hanging Swing Chair for Adults & Kids/Swing for Balcony/Outdoor Swing Chair/Hammock Swing for Home, Patio, Garden, Indoor (120 Kg Capacity, White)
Outdoor patio chairs at the Amazon Prime Day Sale with up to 70% off
Stylish yet functional, these outdoor patio chairs are made for comfort in any climate. Ideal for balconies, decks, or garden corners, they’re currently available at up to 70% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Add a touch of ease to your space while savings are at their peak.

7.

Wooden Street Sienna Wicker Outdoor Garden Chair Set of 2, Garden Patio Chair Set, Balcony Wicker Furniture with 2 Chairs Only, Furniture for Terrace (23X19X31 Inch, Dark Brown) 1 Year Warranty
8.

Corazzin Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture with 1 Table and 4 Chairs Set (Black), Rattan, 22 Inch, 24 Inch, Inch
9.

DEVOKO Outdoor Conversation Hdpe Wicker Furniture Set with Cushions & Coffee Table for Small Space, Garden, Backyard, Porch, Pool (White & Light Green), 2 Seater
Outdoor patio furniture sets at the Amazon Prime Day Sale with up to 70% off
Designed for gatherings or solo lounging, these outdoor furniture sets bring together form and function. Think weather-resistant materials and thoughtful layouts. The Amazon Sale 2025 has slashed prices by up to 70%, making it the right moment to set up that inviting outdoor spot you’ve been thinking about.

10.

DEVOKO 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Sofa and Ottoman Set with Cushions & Center Table, HDPE Wicker Rattan for Lawn, Pool, Balcony, Backyard (Silver and Grey)
11.

BRISHI Outdoor 4 Seater Sofa Set | Balcony Sofa | Patio Furniture Sets | Conversation Sets | Braid & Rope Garden Sofa Set (Beige), 220 cm, 70 cm
Outdoor bench at the Amazon Prime Day Sale with up to 70% off
Simple, sturdy, and always useful, outdoor benches fit neatly into gardens, porches or terraces. With weather-ready designs and timeless appeal, they’re perfect for both rest and style. During the Amazon Sale (July 2025), you can find select benches at up to 70% off. A small investment with long-lasting impact.

13.

ecofynd 6.6 Feet High x 3 Feet Wide Garden Arch with 2-Seater Bench, Metal Arbor Trellis for Climbing Plant with Outdoor Garden Chair, Backdrop Stand for Wedding Lawn Backyard Party Decor (GC001-WHT)
14.

OUTLIVING Cast Iron 3 Seater Garden Bench for Indoor & Outdoor Park | Patio | Living Room | Terrace | Balcony - Black
15.

FurniFuture Curved Cast Iron 3 Seater Metal Bench Brown FRP Waterproof Termite-Proof Seating for Garden Patio Balcony Terrace Indoor Outdoor (Pack of 1)
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs

  • When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 happening?

    The sale runs from 12th to 14th July 2025.

  • Who can access the deals?

    The sale is open to all, but Prime members get exclusive deals, early access, and special discounts.

  • What are the bank offers during the Amazon Sale 2025?

    Use ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards for up to 10% discount and savings on eligible products.

  • How much discount can I expect?

    Top categories are offering up to 80% off, with additional deals for Prime users.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
