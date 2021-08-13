Permanent markers: How India got its national symbols

“Symbolism is a good start as a way of galvanising the public to look at specific issues like aquatic habitats. But mere designation does not resolve the issues. Symbols focus attention, but that attention needs to translate into action that is both scientific and participatory,” says wildlife biologist Ravi Chellam.

Each national symbol has an interesting story to how it was chosen and crafted, what it was seen to represent and what it has come to mean. The Lion Capital, for instance, goes back more than 2,000 years; the national song, Vande Mataram, was composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 as part of a cultural revolution in Bengal; the replacing of the lion with the tiger as the national animal harks back to the 1970s and what would be a marvellous conservation success story (see our 75 Greatest Achievements spread for more on this). Most recently, the naming of a national heritage animal (the elephant) and a national aquatic animal (the Gangetic dolphin) represent battles that must be fought and won. Both are losing their habitats as a result of human activity. Here’s a selection of the stories behind the symbols that represent our nation.

How does a new nation communicate its core identity, within itself and to the world? In the search for a national emblem, the effort was to find one that would project strength married with truth, reflect an ancient heritage as well as a history of co-existence and harmony. It would be quite a challenge to come up with a symbol that signified all that. So it’s a good thing one already existed: the Lion Capital of Ashoka.

National Flag

On July 22, 1947, shortly before 10 am, two packets were brought into the Constitution Hall (what is now the Central Hall of the Parliament) and kept on a table. A hush fell upon the members of the Constituent Assembly gathered in the hall. President Rajendra Prasad, the Chair of the assembly, declared the agenda of the day: to choose the country’s National Flag. And Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, soon to be independent India’s first Prime Minister, rose to speak.

“Mr. President, it is my proud privilege to move the following Resolution: ‘Resolved that the National Flag of India shall be horizontal tricolour of deep Saffron (Kesari), white and dark green in equal proportion. In the centre of the white band, there shall be a Wheel in navy blue to represent the Charkha. The design of the Wheel shall be that of the Wheel (Chakra) which appears on the abacuse of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Asoka. The diameter of the Wheel shall approximate to the width of the white band. The ratio of the width to the length of the Flag shall ordinarily be 2:3.”

There had been previous iterations of the flag: there was the Swaraj flag hoisted in 1906; in 1916, Gandhian freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya came out with a book of potential designs for the Indian flag; a red-white-and-green flag was hoisted by the Congress in Jabalpur in 1922; a flag with the charkha or spinning wheel at the centre was Mahatma Gandhi’s preferred choice.

Nehru called for the parcels to be presented to the Chair. Each contained the national flag, one on silk and another on khadi. During its formal adoption, the flag was already imbued with meaning: it symbolised not only the hope of a future nation, but the best values of an ancient land.

“Some people, having misunderstood its significance, have thought of it in communal terms and believe that some part of it represents this community or that. But I may say that when this flag was devised there was no communal significance attached to it. We thought of a flag which would in its combination and in its separate parts would somehow represent the spirit of the nation, the tradition of the nation, that mixed spirit and tradition which has grown up through thousands of years in India,” Nehru said.

Subsequent decades brought legislation such as the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, which codified the ways in which the national flag could be used. In 2002, the Flag Code of India, permitted members of the public, private organisations and educational institutions to display the flag in accordance with the law. A Supreme Court ruling in 2004 declared that the right to fly the flag with respect and dignity was a fundamental right of every Indian citizen.

Lion Capital

The national emblem is an adaptation of the Lion Capital of the Ashoka pillar at Sarnath, erected on the orders of Mauryan emperor Ashoka in the 3rd century BCE. He erected many such pillars, on which he noted down his principles for just rule, among other things. Some of these were topped by similar-looking lion capitals. This particular one has four lions standing on an abacus, each facing in a different direction. Below them are carvings of an elephant, a horse, a bull and a lion, interspersed with carvings of a 24-spoked wheel (a Buddhist symbol signifying the passage of time, and the set of 24 cardinal virtues).

The version adopted on January 26, 1950, India’s first Republic Day, shows three lions (the fourth being hidden from view) on an abacus, with carvings of a bull on the right and a horse on left. And beneath, the addition of the words Satyameva Jayate (Truth Alone Triumphs), from the Mundaka Upanishad, in Devanagari script.

The lions represent power, courage and confidence; in modern India, also equality and social justice. The charkha or wheel represents the wheel of virtue; self-sufficiency and interdependence; and change within continuity. The horse and the bull reflect hard work and fleet-footedness (also perseverance and fidelity).

If you’d like to see these details close-up, don’t turn to Google. Just reach for your passport, or wallet. The national emblem is on every piece of currency and on most official documents. You’ll have to venture a bit further to see the magnificent, 7-ft-tall original. It’s at the Sarnath Museum in Uttar Pradesh.

Rupee Symbol

On August 15, 1947, the Indian Rupee stood equivalent to the US dollar. On paper, it was a blank slate. In real life, India, ravaged by centuries of colonialism, would spend decades in debt and on food aid, struggling to restore what had been one of the world’s most open and profitable economies.

As the country stabilised, and found its feet in the neighbourhood and the world, the economy grew. By 2007, its economy had crossed the $1 trillion mark. And in 2009, there was much excitement when the union finance ministry announced a nationwide contest to select a design for a rupee symbol. The winner would get ₹2.5 lakh, and bragging rights over every piece of currency produced after 2010.

More than 4,000 entries poured in. The winning one was by D Udaya Kumar, now head of the department of design at IIT-Guwahati. His simple, elegant design ( ₹) consisted of a Ra from Devanagari, also resembling half an R, topped with two lines — an = sign, to indicate stability. In its symbolism and its marriage of the Roman and Devanagari scripts, it was a tip of the hat to tradition and a welcome to the world.

India is now a $3 trillion economy, and one of the largest in the world. The country’s GDP and currency remain testament to its stability, and to the faith the India story has evoked among investors and stakeholders around the world. “The existence of a universally accepted currency symbol is not only a matter of pride, it portrays all the strengths and spirit of a confident and independent nation,” says GV Sreekumar, head of the IDC School of Design at IIT-Bombay.

National aquatic animal

On October 5, 2009, the National Ganga River Basin Authority (NGRBA) held its first meeting, chaired by then prime minister Manmohan Singh. Its mandate was to be a coordinating authority to strengthen the efforts of the Centre and the governments of the five Ganga river basin states — Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Jharkhand — to aid in the conservation of the river and its main tributaries.

Many significant decisions emerged from that meeting, including an action plan to formulate projects to end pollutants from entering the river. It was also decided the Gangetic Dolphin would be chosen as our national aquatic animal.

The idea was mooted by Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihar, who said that the Gangetic Dolphin “epitomised the state of the health of the river.” RK Sinha of the department of zoology at Patna University, a member-attendee, concurred. The Gangetic Dolphin was the ultimate symbol of the success of river conservation efforts, he said.

The Platanista gangetica, or the river dolphin, is among the four “obligate” freshwater dolphins found in the world – the other three are the ‘baiji’ found in the Yangtze River (China), the ‘bhulan’ of the Indus (Pakistan) and the ‘boto’ of the Amazon River (Latin America). Although there are several species of marine dolphin whose ranges include some freshwater habitats, these four species live only in rivers and lakes.

On May 18, 2010, the ministry of Environment and Forests issued the formal notification. At the time, its population was estimated to be around 2,000, and they were categorised as “highly endangered”. The then Union minister in-charge Jairam Ramesh said that “by giving the sub-species the National Aquatic Animal status, we hope to raise public awareness and support, especially among the younger generation, for its conservation and protection”.

Since then, outlays to preservation of the Ganga (which now fall under the ministry of Jal Shakti) have always accounted for the preservation of the species. In 2020, PM Narendra Modi alluded to Project Dolphin in his Independence Day speech, and said that it would be along the lines of Project Tiger. The project aims to increase the numbers of both marine and river dolphins.

“Symbolism is a good start as a way of galvanising the public to look at specific issues like aquatic habitats. But mere designation does not resolve the issues. Symbols focus attention, but that attention needs to translate into action that is both scientific and participatory,” says wildlife biologist Ravi Chellam.