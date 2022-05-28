Plan, aim, shoot: How to score your #CoupleGoals, by Simran Mangharam

Don’t lose sight of the real goal here: celebrating your new bond. Try to enjoy this phase. A few years later, when the comfort of routine and familiarity have set in, try to make sure you don’t have to log in to Instagram to remember what those first few days felt like.

If no one’s said this to you, let me say it now. The sex will happen. It’s been happening for millions of years. Don’t rush it. Don’t fret. Do other things until you’re both ready.

Create your own list of Couple Goals. Keep them simple (at least to start with), and let every goal be shared. If you don’t agree on something, move it down the list. You can always revisit it another time.

Try something new each day , but something you are both comfortable with. It doesn’t have to be dramatic like skydiving (though there’s nothing wrong with that either). It can be a new cuisine. A new cocktail or mocktail. A new kind of outfit.

Expect a few squabbles, especially if you’re both a bit on edge . Talk, calmly and kindly, about what’s upsetting you, and what the other person can do to help. This can be your chance to build a foundation of communication, shared joys, and comfort.

Be patient. Be kind. Treat each other as you would like to be treated.

Use your first days together to talk. Let the nerves subside as you discover things about each other as travellers and partners. Try to make this a fun exercise: Who’s the better navigator? Who’s the more adventurous? Who has a natural gift for ordering well from an unfamiliar menu?

Perhaps it is time to frame some real Couple Goals for the young ones. Here are a few that I recommend:

Part of the problem could be nerves. Newly married couples who haven’t spent this kind of time together often don’t know how they are supposed to behave with each other in the early days of a marriage. It’s easy to turn to something safe and familiar. In earlier generations, this was the kitchen and the office; in Jai’s wife’s case, I believe it was Instagram.

Jai’s concern was that, in pretending to do things for each other, they were compromising on time they should be spending actually doing things together. And it was a valid concern. He says he ended the honeymoon very confused about how his wife really felt about him, and we are now working together to find ways for him to communicate this to her so they can work through it together.

This is an evergreen hashtag. Actor Ranveer Singh helps actor wife Deepika Padukone with her saree pallu. #CoupleGoals. Ranbir Kapoor gives Alia Bhatt a hand as she walks down some steps. #CoupleGoals. Ryan Reynolds turns and smiles at Blake Lively on a red carpet. #CoupleGoals

Jai had not seen this side of the woman before. On day three, he decided to talk to her about it. He suggested they spend their honeymoon getting to know each other and having a good time as a couple. His wife’s answer was jarring: but these are couple goals, she said.

He had to wait at each meal until every food shot had been perfected; step out of scenery he was seeing for the first time, so she could share it online. He was told to shoot and re-shoot numerous videos of him doing something for her, and her doing something for him.

It was what happened during the honeymoon that got Jai really worked up, to such a degree that he says he’s now wondering if the marriage will work. He had known his wife was active on Instagram. But from the time they left for the airport to the time they got back, she chronicled virtually every step: Checking in at the airline counter, putting her bag on the baggage belt, handing Jai his pillow on the flight, and on and on.

A friend of mine recently introduced her newlywed nephew to me as a client. Jai is 28 and just back from his honeymoon in Thailand. It was an arranged match and Jai was very excited to marry. Over a four-month engagement period, he and his fiancé met every weekend. They were in love by the time of the wedding.

A friend of mine recently introduced her newlywed nephew to me as a client. Jai is 28 and just back from his honeymoon in Thailand. It was an arranged match and Jai was very excited to marry. Over a four-month engagement period, he and his fiancé met every weekend. They were in love by the time of the wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was what happened during the honeymoon that got Jai really worked up, to such a degree that he says he’s now wondering if the marriage will work. He had known his wife was active on Instagram. But from the time they left for the airport to the time they got back, she chronicled virtually every step: Checking in at the airline counter, putting her bag on the baggage belt, handing Jai his pillow on the flight, and on and on.

He had to wait at each meal until every food shot had been perfected; step out of scenery he was seeing for the first time, so she could share it online. He was told to shoot and re-shoot numerous videos of him doing something for her, and her doing something for him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jai had not seen this side of the woman before. On day three, he decided to talk to her about it. He suggested they spend their honeymoon getting to know each other and having a good time as a couple. His wife’s answer was jarring: but these are couple goals, she said.

This is an evergreen hashtag. Actor Ranveer Singh helps actor wife Deepika Padukone with her saree pallu. #CoupleGoals. Ranbir Kapoor gives Alia Bhatt a hand as she walks down some steps. #CoupleGoals. Ryan Reynolds turns and smiles at Blake Lively on a red carpet. #CoupleGoals

Jai’s concern was that, in pretending to do things for each other, they were compromising on time they should be spending actually doing things together. And it was a valid concern. He says he ended the honeymoon very confused about how his wife really felt about him, and we are now working together to find ways for him to communicate this to her so they can work through it together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Part of the problem could be nerves. Newly married couples who haven’t spent this kind of time together often don’t know how they are supposed to behave with each other in the early days of a marriage. It’s easy to turn to something safe and familiar. In earlier generations, this was the kitchen and the office; in Jai’s wife’s case, I believe it was Instagram.

Perhaps it is time to frame some real Couple Goals for the young ones. Here are a few that I recommend:

Use your first days together to talk. Let the nerves subside as you discover things about each other as travellers and partners. Try to make this a fun exercise: Who’s the better navigator? Who’s the more adventurous? Who has a natural gift for ordering well from an unfamiliar menu?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Be patient. Be kind. Treat each other as you would like to be treated.

Expect a few squabbles, especially if you’re both a bit on edge. Talk, calmly and kindly, about what’s upsetting you, and what the other person can do to help. This can be your chance to build a foundation of communication, shared joys, and comfort.

Try something new each day, but something you are both comfortable with. It doesn’t have to be dramatic like skydiving (though there’s nothing wrong with that either). It can be a new cuisine. A new cocktail or mocktail. A new kind of outfit.

Create your own list of Couple Goals. Keep them simple (at least to start with), and let every goal be shared. If you don’t agree on something, move it down the list. You can always revisit it another time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If no one’s said this to you, let me say it now. The sex will happen. It’s been happening for millions of years. Don’t rush it. Don’t fret. Do other things until you’re both ready.

Don’t lose sight of the real goal here: celebrating your new bond. Try to enjoy this phase. A few years later, when the comfort of routine and familiarity have set in, try to make sure you don’t have to log in to Instagram to remember what those first few days felt like.

(Simran Mangharam is a dating and relationship coach and can be reached on simran@floh.in)