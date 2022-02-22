Potpourri of art, artists in the city

Delhi’s art scene is picking up pace once again, and the ongoing Awadh Art Festival lends momentum to the same. Comprising a melange of artistic approaches and different mediums, this group show, in its fourth edition, has on display 172 artworks by 86 artists.

Among the lesser-known and seasoned artists, tiding over the pandemic, one can find works of Ganesh Pyne, Paritosh Sen, Aruna Vasudev (author-film critic) and Deepti Naval (actor). Naval, exhibiting an oil on canvas portrait of a friend, says, “I made this back in the day when I used to make portraits. At that point, I wasn’t doing anything seriously, it was more like enjoying the process of painting. I’ve done many self-portraits too, because I was the most available person to me. Baad mein mujhe laga ki mujhe dusron ki bhi portrait banani hai. I created portraits of my mother, and some of my friends.”

A painting by actor Deepti Naval is also part of the show.

And the works of Delhi-based artist Sudakshina Ghosh engage with the many facets of Nature. “I’ve dealt with Nature and the notion that one must live in harmony with it. The colour and form gravitate towards Nature because it has a calming influence on the mind. Many of these images trace back to my childhood and help viewers journey back to their own childhood,” she says.

Each artist is on a sojourn of their own at this exhibition, curated by Ratnpriya Kant and Neerajj Mittra. The curators say the vision for the festival is to bring creative energies on a single platform to “inspire and heal the world with a powerful visual language”.

“The festival is curated to see two parallel art worlds in a single window that has senior artists, who inspire, and the young art force, to get inspired. The display will create a symphony that aims to echo in the viewer’s mind, even after one is out of the exhibition area,” adds Mittra.

An artwork by artist Raj Balram displayed as part of the group show.

“The art world is facing hardships because of Covid-19. The artists have really struggled a lot,” says Arka Pradhan, organiser informing that the name of the festival came from the fact that its inception was in Lucknow. He adds, “In order to help the artists out of this situation, we are opening a big market in the form of a festival or art fair, so that they can display their works to the general public.”

Catch It Live

What: Awadh Art Festival 2022

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

On till: February 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on Violet Line, Jorbagh on Yellow Line

Author tweets @siddhijainn

