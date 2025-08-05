Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Price drop alert! Green Soul office chairs at up to 70% off on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 05:00 pm IST

Green Soul office chairs are now up to 70% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Time to upgrade your work setup affordably.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Fabric Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Pebble Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Tilt Lock Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Zodiac Lite | Office Chair | Flybird Ergonomic Design |Adjustable Armrests | Synchro Tilt Mechanism | Adjustable Lumbar Support|Mesh Fabric| No Seat Slider | White & Blue View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Kiev Orthopedic Boss Chair with 3 Year Warranty | Breathable Fabric Office Chair | Ergonomic Executive Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | Rocking Function - Grey View Details checkDetails

₹6,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Atom | Ergonomic Office Chair for Home & Office | 12 Months Warranty | Comfortable & Spacious Seat | Rocking-tilt Mechanism | Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul®| Yoga| Office Chair with 2:1 Smart Synchro Mechanism| 3D Adjustable Headrest| 2D Adjustable Lumbar Support| Strong Nylon Base| High Back Ergonomic Chair for Home & Office (Yoga_HB_Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T | Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair| Premium Spandex & PU Leather Fabric | Adjustable Neck, Lumbar Pillow | 4D Adjustable Armrests (Full Black) View Details checkDetails

₹16,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Finding a comfortable office chair that supports your back without looking bulky isn’t always easy. Green Soul’s line-up brings that balance right in. Designed for long hours and focused work, their chairs are known for ergonomic builds, breathable mesh backs and contoured support. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale rolling out steep discounts of up to 70%, it’s a good time to make the switch.

Green Soul’s ergonomic office chairs are now at major discounts on Amazon. Comfort, style, and savings in one click.
Green Soul’s ergonomic office chairs are now at major discounts on Amazon. Comfort, style, and savings in one click.

From minimalist styles to high-back designs that help reduce fatigue, there’s a Green Soul office chair for every kind of desk setup. Add to that Amazon deals on fast delivery and easy checkout, and you've got yourself a pretty solid reason to upgrade. Don’t miss the price drop if your current chair isn’t pulling its weight.

8 Green Soul office chairs with the best Amazon offers

1.

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black
Loading Suggestions...

Built for those clocking in serious desk time, the Jupiter Superb balances support with adjustability. The multi-lock synchro tilt mimics natural movement, while the 2D lumbar and 3D headrest adapt to your posture. Breathable mesh, memory foam and height-flex design round out what makes this a smart pick in the best Green Soul office chair line-up.

2.

Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Fabric Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)
Loading Suggestions...

Perfect for compact workspaces, the Seoul X offers a breathable mesh back paired with a thick foam seat that stays comfortable even during long sitting hours. The rocking-tilt function helps ease tension between tasks. Fixed fibre armrests support posture while the metal base keeps it sturdy. It’s a solid everyday office chair built for simple comfort and function.

3.

Green Soul Pebble Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Tilt Lock Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)
Loading Suggestions...

The Pebble offers breathable comfort with its mesh back and thick foam seat, ideal for everyday use. A knee-tilt mechanism with lock lets you adjust recline with ease, while fixed lumbar support encourages better posture. Built with a sturdy metal base, it’s a dependable office chair that blends function and simplicity, especially for compact home setups.

 

4.

Green Soul Zodiac Lite | Office Chair | Flybird Ergonomic Design |Adjustable Armrests | Synchro Tilt Mechanism | Adjustable Lumbar Support|Mesh Fabric| No Seat Slider | White & Blue
Loading Suggestions...

The Zodiac Lite blends style with ergonomic essentials. Its Flybird back design promotes airflow, while the 1D padded armrests and adjustable lumbar offer comfort that adapts to your body. The synchro tilt mechanism helps maintain natural posture through the day. If you’re after the best Green Soul office chair in a refreshing colour palette, this one easily makes the list.

5.

Green Soul Kiev Orthopedic Boss Chair with 3 Year Warranty | Breathable Fabric Office Chair | Ergonomic Executive Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | Rocking Function - Grey
Loading Suggestions...

The Kiev brings structured comfort with its contoured lumbar support and pressure-point cushioning that eases hip and lower back strain. High-density memory foam, cushioned armrests and a tilt-rocking function add to its ergonomic edge. Designed for those who sit long hours, this office chair blends executive aesthetics with thoughtful design to create a workspace that’s both functional and comfortable.

6.

Green Soul Atom | Ergonomic Office Chair for Home & Office | 12 Months Warranty | Comfortable & Spacious Seat | Rocking-tilt Mechanism | Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)
Loading Suggestions...

Designed for compact spaces and casual work setups, the Atom offers a breathable mesh back and a thick foam seat that keeps things comfortable without overheating. Its rocking tilt lets you shift positions smoothly, while the fixed armrests support basic posture. A practical choice for home users looking for an affordable yet ergonomic office chair with a reliable frame.

7.

Green Soul®| Yoga| Office Chair with 2:1 Smart Synchro Mechanism| 3D Adjustable Headrest| 2D Adjustable Lumbar Support| Strong Nylon Base| High Back Ergonomic Chair for Home & Office (Yoga_HB_Black)
Loading Suggestions...

The Yoga chair focuses on adaptable comfort with its 3D headrest and 2D lumbar support that shift with your posture. The smart synchro mechanism maintains natural movement while keeping you supported through long hours. Its breathable mesh, fixed armrests and sturdy base make it a balanced choice for those seeking the best Green Soul office chair for daily work needs.

8.

Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T | Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair| Premium Spandex & PU Leather Fabric | Adjustable Neck, Lumbar Pillow | 4D Adjustable Armrests (Full Black)
Loading Suggestions...

Built for taller users, the Monster Ultimate Series T blends gaming comfort with office-ready function. Its spandex and PU leather mix keeps the seat breathable, even during intense gaming sessions. With 4D adjustable armrests, a wide recline range and memory foam pillows, this chair adapts to your posture. A solid pick if you want the best office chair that doesn’t feel like one.

 

Similar articles for you

Dinner sets: Top 8 picks to transform your table with style and function

Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep. Here are our top 8 picks for you

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

Green Soul Office Chairs: FAQs

  • Are Green Soul office chairs designed for long hours at the desk?

    Yes, Green Soul chairs are made with work comfort in mind. Features like mesh backs, moulded foam seats and tilt mechanisms help reduce fatigue during extended sitting.

  • Which height ranges do Green Soul chairs support best?

    Most Green Soul chairs are ideal for users between 5ft 2in and 6ft 1in. Models like the Monster Ultimate Series T work well for taller users, too.

  • Do these chairs come pre-assembled?

    They usually come in flat-pack form, but assembly is simple with the included tools. Some models also have the option of assisted installation in certain cities.

  • Is back support reliable in Green Soul chairs?

    Yes. From adjustable lumbar support to contoured cushions, Green Soul chairs are structured to promote better posture and reduce lower back discomfort during daily use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Price drop alert! Green Soul office chairs at up to 70% off on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On