Price drop on office chairs: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE with up to 80% off
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 12:30 pm IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings incredible savings on office chairs with discounts of up to 80% across popular styles.
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Chair | Ergonomic Office, Study, Revolving, Computer Chair for Work from Home Heavy Duty Metal Base, Seat Height Adjustable (Black) View Details
|
₹3,596
|
|
|
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
Frido AeroMesh Ergo Chair, Adjustable Armrests & Headrest, Lumbar Support, Breathable Mesh Back Fabric, Customizable Seat Depth & Height, Office Chair for Work, Study, Computer,120 kg Capacity- Grey View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty by beAAtho, Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Grey) View Details
|
₹4,498
|
|
|
GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Work from Home/Office Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (1, Earthstone, 72.5 * 97.5 * 70 cm) View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black & Grey View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details
|
₹8,490
|
|
|
Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair, High Back, Lumbar Support, 2D Armrests, Synchro Tilt-Lock Recline, Heavy-Duty Metal Base, WFH/Study/Gaming (White Grey) View Details
|
₹8,189
|
|
