Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Price drop on sofa sets: Single seaters to recliners; Up to 80% off at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 06:00 pm IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale brings major price drops on sofas. From compact single-seaters to comfy recliners, discounts go up to 80% off.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sleepyhead Kiki - 3 Seater Sofa (Fabric, Sapling Green) 3 Person Sofa View Details checkDetails

₹15,119

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Torque - Bali Premium Fabric 3 Seater Sofa for Living Room (Grey) | Modern 3 Seater Sofa Set Couch with 2 Cushions for Bedroom Hall Festival Gift | 3 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sky Rise Decor Modern Classic 5 Seater Fabric & Valvet Tufted 3+1+1 Footrest Chesterfield Sofa Living Room and Office (Teal Green) View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMATA Marino 3+2 Seater Camel Suede vlevet Fabric Sofa Set with Four Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (Camel 3, 3+2 Seater)(3 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹25,497

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Torque - Moscow 5 Seater (Light Brown) Corner Fabric L Shape Sofa with Ottoman for Living Room,Bedroom,Office Furniture,3 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹26,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adorn India Premium Luster 4 Seater L Shape Sofa Set | Velvet Suede Fabric | 3-Year Warranty | Color Grey with Golden Legs & Striped Pattern Cushion View Details checkDetails

₹18,239

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Camel Suede velevt Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Office Room and Guests (Camel, Medium)(3 Years Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹15,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Sofa Cum Bed | 1 Year Warranty | 3 Seater, Sofa Bed 6 X 5 Feet, Foldable Sofa Cum Bed with 2 Cushion - Flipper (Warpknit: Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹8,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

This year’s Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has rolled in with major deals on sofa sets that deserve a closer look. If you’ve been meaning to update your living room setup or add a comfy piece to your reading corner, now’s a good time to scroll through options. From sleek single-seaters to spacious recliner sofas built for proper binge sessions, the price tags have taken a noticeable dip.

Sofa sets with up to 80% off at Amazon Sale. Choose from single seaters, recliners, loungers and more.
Sofa sets with up to 80% off at Amazon Sale. Choose from single seaters, recliners, loungers and more.

Some of the most popular sets are seeing markdowns of up to 80%, which makes them well worth checking out. Brands across price points are part of the sale, so there’s something for everyone. It’s a good mix of function, comfort and style coming in at prices that won’t sting.

Top deals at The Amazon Freedom Sale

1.

Sleepyhead Kiki - 3 Seater Sofa (Fabric, Sapling Green) 3 Person Sofa
Loading Suggestions...

The Sleepyhead Kiki 3-seater in sapling green adds quiet charm to any living space. Its medium-firm cushions, anti-sagging foam and pine wood frame make it a practical pick. Upholstered in fade-resistant polyester, it holds up well through daily use. With termite and mould resistance built in, maintenance stays low-key. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, it’s a smart choice for those after comfort and reliability without the frills.

 

2.

Torque - Bali Premium Fabric 3 Seater Sofa for Living Room (Grey) | Modern 3 Seater Sofa Set Couch with 2 Cushions for Bedroom Hall Festival Gift | 3 Year Warranty
Loading Suggestions...

Torque’s Bali Premium Fabric 3-seater brings generous space and a soft, neutral grey that fits into most home setups. Made with solid wood and high-density foam, it offers deep seating and comes with two cushions for extra ease. At just 27 kg, it’s surprisingly lightweight for its size. Available during the Amazon Sale, it works well in both compact and open living rooms where comfort and utility matter without going overboard.

3.

Sky Rise Decor Modern Classic 5 Seater Fabric & Valvet Tufted 3+1+1 Footrest Chesterfield Sofa Living Room and Office (Teal Green)
Loading Suggestions...

Sky Rise Decor’s 5-seater Chesterfield set in teal green adds character without being loud. With its tufted backrest, scroll arms and golden legs, it leans classic yet fits modern spaces easily. The polyester-velvet blend gives it a plush finish, while thick seat padding keeps things supportive. Ideal for both home and office settings, this piece is now available at a solid price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

4.

AMATA Marino 3+2 Seater Camel Suede vlevet Fabric Sofa Set with Four Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (Camel 3, 3+2 Seater)(3 Year Warranty)
Loading Suggestions...

AMATA’s Marino 3+2 seater sofa set in camel suede velvet offers a warm, lived-in feel with a modern finish. The solid wood frame is paired with high-density foam and zigzag springs for added comfort. With no assembly beyond the legs, it’s simple to set up. The set includes four cushions and fits well in both compact and spacious rooms. A strong value pick during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

5.

Torque - Moscow 5 Seater (Light Brown) Corner Fabric L Shape Sofa with Ottoman for Living Room,Bedroom,Office Furniture,3 Year Warranty
Loading Suggestions...

Torque’s Moscow 5-seater L-shape sofa in light brown is designed for comfort that doesn’t eat up too much space. With its web-supported backrest and high-density foam, the seating feels well-balanced and easy to sink into. The included ottoman adds flexibility for stretching out or extra seating. A practical pick for relaxed living spaces, this corner sofa fits right in during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale without being overly flashy.

6.

Adorn India Premium Luster 4 Seater L Shape Sofa Set | Velvet Suede Fabric | 3-Year Warranty | Color Grey with Golden Legs & Striped Pattern Cushion
Loading Suggestions...

Adorn India’s Premium Luster 4-seater sofa in grey pairs velvet suede fabric with a firm yet cushy seat, framed in solid wood. The golden chrome legs and striped cushions add a bit of flair, while zigzag spring suspension keeps the comfort steady. With tufted backs and a space-efficient L-shape, it works well in modern flats. A solid pick to consider during the Amazon Sale for those after style without going overboard.

7.

AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Camel Suede velevt Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Office Room and Guests (Camel, Medium)(3 Years Warranty)
Loading Suggestions...

AMATA’s Eagle 3-seater sofa cum bed in camel suede velvet blends everyday ease with smart design. The fold-out frame transforms from a medium-firm sofa into a guest bed with minimal effort. High-resilience foam and an elastic belt keep it supportive across setups. It includes two cushions and comes fully assembled, barring the legs. A reliable pick during the Amazon Sale, especially if you’re short on space but need extra sleeping room.

 

8.

Wakefit Sofa Cum Bed | 1 Year Warranty | 3 Seater, Sofa Bed 6 X 5 Feet, Foldable Sofa Cum Bed with 2 Cushion - Flipper (Warpknit: Grey)
Loading Suggestions...

Wakefit’s Flipper sofa cum bed in warpknit grey is a no-fuss solution for smaller living areas. Lightweight and foldable, it shifts easily between a 3-seater sofa, a lounger and a full-size bed. The polyester upholstery is soft yet durable, while the compact form makes it easy to tuck into corners. It’s ideal for homes that juggle space and guest needs. Currently featured during the Amazon Sale, it brings solid function at a fair price.

 

Similar articles for you

Dinner sets: Top 8 picks to transform your table with style and function

Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep. Here are our top 8 picks for you

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

Price drop on Sofas at Amazon Great Freedom Festival: FAQs

  • What sofa styles are available during the sale?

    You’ll find everything from compact 1-seaters to large sectional sets, including recliners, Chesterfields and foldable sofa cum beds.

  • How much can I save on sofas?

    Discounts go up to 80%, depending on the brand, size and type. Sofa sets, in particular, have bigger markdowns.

  • Are there good options for small flats or rented homes?

    Yes. Lightweight, foldable and space-efficient sofas like futons and L-shaped designs are included in the deals.

  • Is the sale available across India?

    The Amazon Freedom Festival Sale offers pan-India delivery on most sofa models, with easy EMI and no-cost exchange options on select items.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Price drop on sofa sets: Single seaters to recliners; Up to 80% off at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On