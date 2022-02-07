Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Private museum in Indore boasts of 7,600 gramophone records of Lata Mangeshkar songs
Private museum in Indore boasts of 7,600 gramophone records of Lata Mangeshkar songs

Suman Chourasia, who set up this 1600 square feet museum in the Pigdambar area in 2008, said that his grief was beyond words after Lata Mangeshkar demise.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:43 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Indore

A museum in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has a collection of 7,600 rare gramophone records of songs of melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who died in Mumbai on Sunday. 

Suman Chourasia, who set up this 1600 square feet museum in the Pigdambar area in 2008, told PTI that his grief was beyond words. "Lata Didi's demise, a day after Vasant Panchami, has left millions of music lovers like me deeply shocked. I met Lata Didi in 2019 for the last time and could not meet her after that due to the (COVID-19) pandemic," he said. 

Chourasia said he started saving gramophone records of Mangeshkar's songs from 1965, which has now turned into a collection of 7,600 gramophone records, occupying pride of place in the 'Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Gramophone Record Museum'. 

"Lata Didi has sung in 32 Indian and foreign languages as well as dialects. Many of her rare songs are among them,” he said. Besides songs, the museum also has photographs and books associated with the icon, who was born in Indore on September 28, 1929.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
