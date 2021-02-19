IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Ready Player One: Slam debut done, Ankita Raina has her eye on the Singles
(Getty Images for LTA)
(Getty Images for LTA)
art culture

Ready Player One: Slam debut done, Ankita Raina has her eye on the Singles

The 28-year-old tennis pro excels at staying in the game. She’s only the fifth Indian woman to make it to a Grand Slam. She lost, but that never fazes her. The Singles will come, she says.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST

Ankita Raina’s journey is likely to resonate with the average Indian child hoping to grow into a professional sportsperson. Raina was not a wunderkind, not a teen sensation; merely a hardworking player drawing on every ounce of talent and clambering, one step at a time, to the elite level.

And now there she is: at the Australian Open, making her Grand Slam debut in doubles last week at the age of 28, after nine shots at qualifying in singles and at least a decade on the professional circuit. Raina is only the fifth Indian woman in the Open Era, and the first since Sania Mirza’s debut in 2005 to play a Grand Slam main draw match.

She lost in the opening round with first-time partner Mihaela Buzarnescu, but the unexpected Slam entry via doubles has reiterated India’s No 1 women’s player’s belief of fulfilling her primary goal — to play singles at the Slams.

“The first thing that came to my mind was — finally it has happened,” Raina says, speaking from Melbourne, of the moment she learnt about her Slam debut. “I began thinking of all the sacrifices that my family has made.”

Growing up in a middle-class household in Ahmedabad, Raina was introduced to tennis at the age of four. She would tag along with her brother to an academy near their home. She loved the game, and soon enough, became very good at playing it, excelling in U-12 and U-14 national- and Asia-level tournaments.

Realising their daughter’s potential, Raina’s parents — her mother, Lalita Raina, is an employee with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) while her father, Ravinderkrishan Raina, works with a pharmaceutical company — shifted the family to Pune so she could enrol in the Hemant Bendrey Tennis Academy at the age of 14. Even though this meant her mother had to commute daily from Pune to Lonavala for work.

Bendrey, a well-known Indian tennis coach, saw a rare temperament in Raina. “Kids at that age often cry for days after losing. Ankita would cry for that one day, but would come back to the court the next day with the same enthusiasm,” Bendrey says. Also, she was always turning up at 7.30 am for training sessions that started at 8.30.

Bendrey believes he has coached youngsters more talented than Raina, some of whom even played the juniors at Wimbledon, but then faded away.

“This girl wanted to keep going. She had that persistence, and she survived,” he says.

Survived. Succeeded.

Since turning pro in 2009, Raina has won 11 singles and 19 doubles titles on the ITF (International Tennis Federation) circuit, a rung below the elite WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) level. Since her maiden ITF triumph in 2011, she has won at least one title every year save 2015.

Raina broke into the Top 200 of world rankings in 2018, won the country a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games and played a key role in India earning a maiden playoffs spot in the Fed Cup (now the Billie Jean King Cup) last March.

In WTA tournaments, the current world No 181 in singles and 115 in doubles stunned 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur at the 2019 Kunming Open, beat 126-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto in singles at the Phillip Island Trophy earlier this week in Melbourne and made the doubles semi-finals. However, she is yet to string together consistent results at the top level.

What she has done consistently is travel alone since she was 12, sorting out her bookings and hotels, taking care of her own food and tournament schedules. She has seldom been able to afford a travelling coach or trainer. Raina vividly remembers struggling with the food and language in China and panicking when she, then 14, missed her stop on a long-distance train in Morocco.

“I had to pull the chain to stop the train,” she says, laughing. “But such experiences gave me the extra edge to be mentally stronger, which helped me on court. Right now if I see a 12- or 14-year-old Indian girl travelling alone, I do wonder how I did it!”

Her attitude to losses remains the same. Her goal seems, first, to make it onto the court. Second, to give it her all while she’s there. “In tennis, you compete every week, so you are going to lose a lot of matches,” she says. “But you have to get up the next day and do the process again. Regardless of how long the wait will be. The journey has been great so far. But it’s not complete. I’m still waiting for a singles Grand Slam main draw. I’m sure it’s coming.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Losing my marbles: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:44 PM IST
My friends Janak and Kanak both love logic games
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images for LTA)
(Getty Images for LTA)
art culture

Ready Player One: Slam debut done, Ankita Raina has her eye on the Singles

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST
The 28-year-old tennis pro excels at staying in the game. She’s only the fifth Indian woman to make it to a Grand Slam. She lost, but that never fazes her. The Singles will come, she says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nishi Singh is a multifaceted personality who continues to hone her skills in music and painting.
Nishi Singh is a multifaceted personality who continues to hone her skills in music and painting.
art culture

If you are hard working, you can achieve anything: Nishi Singh

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:16 PM IST
The Delhi-based singer-painter has come up with a new single, and is now focusing on another solo number in the near future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for baguette, a traditional craft loaf(Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash)
France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for baguette, a traditional craft loaf(Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash)
art culture

France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for baguette, a traditional craft loaf

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:38 PM IST
To shield the baguette from imposters around the world and also protect it from being pushed off shop shelves, French bakers submit application to get it added to the UN rankings of intangible treasures
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bibliophiles can't keep calm as shots of Diggi Palace to feature in virtual JLF(Twitter/JaipurLitFest)
Bibliophiles can't keep calm as shots of Diggi Palace to feature in virtual JLF(Twitter/JaipurLitFest)
art culture

Bibliophiles can't keep calm as shots of Diggi Palace to feature in virtual JLF

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Jaipur Literature Festival, now in its 14th edition, will feature over 300 speakers and performers representing around 25 Indian and 18 international languages and over 23 nationalities. The virtual event will feature shots of Delhi and Jaipur's Darbar Hall to give a sense of where it all began
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dalai Lama(Instagram)
Dalai Lama(Instagram)
art culture

Tibetan Buddhism tradition is true Nalanda tradition: Dalai Lama

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Previously, Tibetan Buddhism was described as Lamaism. Now, more and more people recognise that the Tibetan Buddhism tradition is based on a logical approach. Therefore, a number of scientists are also now showing interest, said Dalai Lama.
READ FULL STORY
Close
he event was conceptualised as a live workshop wherein renowned artists from India and Bangladesh displayed their creativity on canvas, he said. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
he event was conceptualised as a live workshop wherein renowned artists from India and Bangladesh displayed their creativity on canvas, he said. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
art culture

India, Bangladesh artists come together to commemorate 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:40 PM IST
An art carnival based on the theme '1971 : Retrospective Through an Artist Eye' was organised at the Army's Eastern Command headquarters Fort William as part of commemorative events for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The museum's board of trustees and board of governors said in a public letter that Charles Venable's resignation was “necessary for Newfields to become the cultural institution our community needs and deserves.”(Unsplash)
The museum's board of trustees and board of governors said in a public letter that Charles Venable's resignation was “necessary for Newfields to become the cultural institution our community needs and deserves.”(Unsplash)
art culture

Indianapolis art museum chief quits amid job posting flap

AP, Indianapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The president of the The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields resigned on Wednesday, days after the institution apologized for posting a job listing seeking a new director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some local political leaders and officials from the handicrafts and tourism departments were also seen interacting with the envoys at the gathering.(Unsplash)
Some local political leaders and officials from the handicrafts and tourism departments were also seen interacting with the envoys at the gathering.(Unsplash)
art culture

JK: Visiting envoys interact with artists in Kashmir valley

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The first day of the visit of 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday ended with a meeting with writers and artists at the musical fountain located within the convention complex of the famous Dal lake here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Churchill wartime painting gift to Roosevelt up for auction(Reuters)
Churchill wartime painting gift to Roosevelt up for auction(Reuters)
art culture

Landscape painted by Churchill, which was gifted to Roosevelt, up for auction

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The famous wartime landscape painted by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1943 and gifted to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt will be up for auction next month. The landscape which is currently a part of Angelina Jolie's family collection is expected to fetch up to $3.5 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man flashes a three-finger salute as he stands in front of a painting by graffiti artist "Headache Stencil" in the "112 the Exhibition" at WTF Gallery and Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
A man flashes a three-finger salute as he stands in front of a painting by graffiti artist "Headache Stencil" in the "112 the Exhibition" at WTF Gallery and Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
art culture

Photos | Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:33 PM IST
A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the project would "make the visit to the state capital and its surroundings a more riveting experience". (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the project would "make the visit to the state capital and its surroundings a more riveting experience". (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Kerala govt launches Travancore Heritage tourism project

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:12 PM IST
In a tourism initiative, the Kerala government has launched a 100 crore Travancore Heritage Project to conserve and showcase the cultural richness and tangible legacy of the erstwhile kingdom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing 75 years celebration of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, the Prime Minister called upon the people to work towards making India "a hub of spiritual and wellness tourism".(ANI)
Addressing 75 years celebration of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, the Prime Minister called upon the people to work towards making India "a hub of spiritual and wellness tourism".(ANI)
art culture

PM Modi urges people to make India hub of spiritual, wellness tourism

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that household wisdom, habits and Yoga-Ayurveda played a big role in the fight against the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The artist, who doesn't disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand's monarchy.(Reuters)
The artist, who doesn't disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand's monarchy.(Reuters)
art culture

Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:21 PM IST
A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Revenues touched 6.96 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) over the six days to Wednesday midday, live data from ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment shows, with higher prices padding the total and Chinese productions dominating screens.(Unsplash)
Revenues touched 6.96 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) over the six days to Wednesday midday, live data from ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment shows, with higher prices padding the total and Chinese productions dominating screens.(Unsplash)
art culture

Chinese discouraged from Lunar New Year travel go to movies instead

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Chinese cinemas racked up record box-office revenues during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as coronavirus travel curbs compelled millions to forego visits home during what is usually the world's biggest annual domestic migration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP