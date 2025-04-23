New Delhi, Kathak exponent Aditi Mangaldas, who is known for confronting present-day social concerns in her choreography, feels that humans never learn from history as terror and violence have become increasingly more acceptable. Restaging ‘WITHIN’ reminds us we don't learn from history: Kathak doyenne Aditi Mangaldas

Organised by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Arts under its performance art vertical, Mangaldas' dance production 'WITHIN' will be staged at Kamani Auditorium on Thursday.

The production, first premiered in 2013 in Delhi, confronts themes of violence, ignorance, and turmoil while seeking solace in kindness, compassion, and humanity.

"Looking back today, has anything changed at all? As human beings, we are still struggling constantly with the binary within us. The binary of brutality and humanity; femininity and masculinity; the good and the bad," she told PTI.

"WITHIN", which was last staged in Delhi in 2018, explores the inner landscape of human experience, where contrasting forces such as humanity and brutality, masculinity and femininity, good and evil, intertwine to create a delicate balance.

"Today, when I have re-staged ‘WITHIN’, after so many years - it comes as a painful reminder that we never learn from history, do we? In fact, at times, it seems that we are moving backwards! Exclusivity, terror, violence, become more and more acceptable - and inclusivity, humanity, compassion and empathy are so rare to find," the 65-year-old said.

Presented by repertory members of the Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company and the Drishtikon Dance Foundation, the production has been staged globally in Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, Russia, Georgia, Singapore, and Romania.

A disciple of Kathak stalwarts like Kumudini Lakhia and Pandit Birju Maharaj, Mangaldas has broken new ground by using her knowledge and experience of Kathak as a springboard to evolve a contemporary dance vocabulary, infused with the spirit of the classical.

In the nearly dozen years since its inception, the production's form both skeletal and muscular and the structure of its intention has remained the same even as Mangaldas constantly revisits her work to keep it relevant.

"One has to be open to adaptation and the current influences, and constantly revisit the work to ensure it remains relevant. Certain things remain the same, and yet there are minor changes which make all the difference in the overall essence of a work. I firmly believe that dance must always be breathing and be relevant to the now,” she said.

Inspired by philosophical musings of J Krishnamurti, the mystic-poet Kabir, and Sufi poet Hazrat Shah Niaz, the programme has been structured in two parts - "Knotted" and "Unwrapped" - offering a dual perspective on Kathak.

While "Knotted" is in the genre of contemporary dance based on Kathak, "Unwrapped" is a return to the classical essence of Kathak.

"'Knotted' is the first half of the evening and explores the struggle of brutality and humanity within each of us. It is dark and disturbing and the intention is to leave the audience unsettled during the intermission where they may question or at least glance within and observe this half embrace of the binaries within themselves," Mangaldas said.

The second half in classical Kathak centres around the query - "Is there another way to discover humanity, the eternity within us?"

"The work ends with a joyous celebration of life where, if one's within is full of humanity, one reflects that all around. The metaphor is the eternal space of the Siddha sculpture and a mirror which helps you understand who you are,” she said.

The event is curated by Aditi Jaitly Jadeja, senior curator - performing arts at KNMA.

"At KNMA, we remain committed to fostering accessibility to world-class artistic experiences. WITHIN is an internationally celebrated production that exemplifies the intersection of tradition and innovation in contemporary performance," she said.

