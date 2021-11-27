South Indian films you can also watch in their Bollywood remakes

Thevar Magan, remade as Virasat

Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri are unforgettable in Virasat (1997). The screenplay by Kamal Haasan won numerous awards. He wrote the Tamil original too, Thevar Magan (Son of Thevar; 1992), and starred in it alongside superstar Sivaji Ganesan. The story is about a respected village chieftain, and a son who has radically different ideas about what is best for their village. Thevar Magan was India’s official entry to the Oscars that year, and won five National Awards. Ramji Rao Speaking, remade as Hera Pheri

Three unemployed single men with not much going for them get tangled up in a kidnapping scheme to make a quick buck. The hilarious plot of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking, created as a comment on the crisis of unemployment in Kerala at the time, translated beautifully into Hindi, with the 2000 film, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, spawning a Hindi franchise. There are also Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Odia versions.

Manichitrathazhu, remade as Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Shobana and Vidya Balan in the Malayalam original and Hindi remake respectively.

The 2007 Bollywood horror comedy was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (The Ornate Lock). Akshay Kumar takes the place of Mohanlal and Vidya Balan is unforgettable, in the Hindi version, as the woman harried by a ghost. The film was also a hit in Kannada, Tamil and Bengali.

Pokiri, remade as Wanted

The 2006 Telugu gangster action film Pokiri (Rogue), about an undercover officer who infiltrates and takes down warring mafia gangs, shot Mahesh Babu to superstardom. It was remade in 2009, with Salman Khan in the lead.

Drishyam, remade as Drishyam

The 2013 Malayalam superhit starring Mohanlal has been remade in six languages, including Mandarin. The movie is about a father who takes the blame for a murder his daughter has committed. The Tamil version stars Kamal Haasan. The Hindi remake, released in 2015, stars Ajay Devgn. A gripping sequel to the Malayalam original was released this year.

