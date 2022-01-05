Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Spreading colours of freedom
Spreading colours of freedom

Rajya Lalit Kala Academy, UP and Rashtriya Kala Manch, Awadh Prant together organised an art competition for the young artists of the city
Published on Jan 05, 2022 07:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Rajya Lalit Kala Academy, UP and Rashtriya Kala Manch, Awadh Prant together organised an art competition for the young artists of the city. The contest saw a total of 60 fine art students from Lucknow Unversity, Dr Shankuntala Misra College, Goel Institute and Techno Institute of Higher studies participating in the contest held on the DSMRU campus.

Talking about the event organiser Abhinav Deep said, “Our jury will go through the art works of the students and the result will be declared on January 12, 2022. The contest saw some truly amazing pieces made by the budding artists. It will surely be a tough decision for the selectors to come up with only three winners.” The topic for the three-hour long contest was Azaadi ka Amrit Mohatsav. The event was declared opened by regional organisation minister Ghanshyam Shahi, Girish Chandra along with Sitaram Kashyap.

