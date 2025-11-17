Step inside Sonam Kapoor's artistic Mumbai home with vintage artworks, grand chandeliers and museum-worthy decor details

Sonam Kapoor's lavish Mumbai home is the quintessential embodiment of maximalism done right. The actor recently opened the doors of her luxuriously curated home for a special evening for the global leadership of Architectural Digest. She posted the pictures from the gathering on her Instagram, sharing a peek into her gorgeous decor. Sonam Kapoor's home decor exudes a maximalist grandeur. (Picture credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

If you are planning a year-end home renovation or looking for 2026 decor moodboard ideas, here's a closer look at the actor's home for decor inspiration.

ALSO READ: Step inside Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's pretty Mumbai home with soft-minimal, all white interiors

Sonam Kapoor's home decor style

Sonam Kapoor's home decor radiated an artistic, old-world charm, almost like stepping into a vintage art gallery or museum from another bygone era. The details are gasp-worthy and seem straight out of a desi Pinterest board. Artwork of every kind adorned the walls, from vivid full-length tapestries to a collection of multiple framed pieces. Every wall seemed to tell a different story. Similarly, floors too carried the same sense of opulence, covered with carpets and rugs.

The decor, including the wooden furniture, was rooted in heritage, with rich, intricate carvings. But it was the dining setup that was a true showstopper, really capturing the sense of grandeur in the rawest form with overflowing floral decoration, while handwoven jute placemats and terracotta matkas acted as anchors. The lighting complemented the overall aesthetic well.



Celebrity home decor takeaways

Here are some takeaways based on Sonam Kapoor's ethereal home decor:

Lighting: Install recessed lighting near statement wall artworks to make them the highlight of the space. Sculptured, crystal chandelier over dining table and lounge sofas. For overall heritage-inspired ambience, use warm-toned lighting.

Artwork: Create variety by mixing different formats of artworks, like fabric tapestries, oil paintings, framed art and wallpaper panels.

Colour palette: Warm saturated tones like brown, gold, and maroon capture the world-warm charm well.

Accessories: Add handcrafted decor pieces.

Greenery: Include large indoor plants with flared foliage in antique vases and pots.

Dinner table set up: Invest in traditional tableware.

If traditional maximalism is your decor moodboard for 2026, consider Sonam's Mumbai home's decor as your inspiration.