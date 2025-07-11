Stock up on study tables, coffee tables and more: Up to 70% off at Amazon Prime Day Sale

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE, and it's the right time to give your space a smart upgrade. From minimal wooden coffee tables to compact study desks, Amazon is offering up to 70% off across a wide range of furniture picks. This Amazon Sale (July 2025) offers some solid options that balance comfort and style without overstepping the budget. Functional and compact tables for home and workspaces are now on sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

If you’ve been waiting to create a better work-from-home corner or simply want a practical piece that fits into your living room setup, these deals are worth checking out. With additional savings on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards, plus exclusive offers for Prime members, the Prime Day Sale 2025 makes shopping for furniture surprisingly practical.

Study tables with up to 70% off on Amazon

Find sturdy, compact study tables perfect for home offices or student corners. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE with up to 70% off on designs that combine utility and space-saving form. These deals won’t last long, especially with added bank offers and Prime deals.

Loading Suggestions...

This modern computer desk by Lukzer features a polished oak brown finish and a sturdy engineered wood build. With a spacious work surface and one-tier shelf, it suits home offices, bedrooms or compact setups. Functional and sleek, it’s a great pick during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

The Green Soul Mekong study table offers a strong build with a laminated wood black finish. Designed for compact spaces, it includes three shelves for organised storage. Ideal for students and professionals alike, this versatile piece is now a valuable buy during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted from pure Sheesham wood, this heavy-duty writing desk features a polished finish and four built-in drawers. Its sturdy build and no-assembly design make it perfect for home offices or student use. A solid, ready-to-use option is now priced better during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Dining tables with up to 60% off on Amazon

Add a functional dining table to your home without spending too much. Amazon Sale (July 2025) offers up to 60% off on sleek, modern and space-smart dining options. Pair it with bank discounts using ICICI and SBI cards, and enjoy extra savings during the Prime Day Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted from solid Sheesham wood, this 6-seater dining set includes four cushioned chairs and a bench. Its polished honey finish adds warmth to any room. With no assembly needed and durable build quality, it's a functional and stylish addition now available at a better price during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

This 4-seater dining set by MoonWooden features a square table and four chairs, all crafted from durable Sheesham wood. The honey finish gives it a warm, modern appeal. With a compact design and easy DIY assembly, it’s a smart buy for smaller homes during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

ORMEE’s 6-seater dining set includes a sturdy rectangular table, four chairs and a bench, all crafted from solid wood. Designed for durability and everyday use, it suits both home dining rooms and living areas. With self-assembly and a warm honey finish, it’s a practical pick during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Coffee tables with a minimum 50% off on Amazon

Style your living room with coffee tables now at a minimum of 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. From wooden classics to glass-top designs, the variety fits both casual corners and formal setups. The Prime Day Sale 2025 is the ideal time to grab these limited-time furniture deals.

Loading Suggestions...

Made from Sheesham wood with a polished honey finish, this round coffee table adds both charm and function. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, it’s available at a lower price, making it a smart pick for updating your living space without spending too much.

Loading Suggestions...

DecorNation’s Elissa coffee table brings a simple rectangular form with a natural wood finish. It’s lightweight, sturdy and fits easily into modern spaces. With Amazon Sale 2025 prices running through Prime Day Sale 2025, it’s a cost-effective upgrade worth adding to your home setup while the offer lasts.

Loading Suggestions...

Green Soul’s coffee table in walnut finish features a soft suede-like texture and a practical shelf for storage. Both sturdy and stylish, it fits well in compact living spaces. Now available at a reduced price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, it’s a practical buy worth considering.

Side tables at a minimum of 50% off on Amazon

Side tables now start at 50% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. These compact picks add both function and charm to your space. Perfect for bedrooms or living rooms, they’re easy upgrades during the Amazon Sale 2025, especially with extra bank offers and Prime-only deals in play.

Loading Suggestions...

This grey end table by Device Bas with BROWN ART SHOPPEE is a space-saving pick that works as a nightstand, bookcase or coffee table. Made from engineered wood, it suits compact rooms or kids’ areas well. Available now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, it’s both practical and affordable.

Loading Suggestions...

Yookeer’s dark brown bedside table packs storage into a compact build with three open shelves. Made from engineered wood, it suits bedrooms, reading corners or display needs. Its simple, modern design fits smaller spaces with ease. Grab it at a reduced price now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 on Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

The ABOUT SPACE wooden side table is built from engineered wood and designed for tight spots in bedrooms, halls or living areas. Its clean, rectangular frame fits neatly beside sofas or beds. With space-saving function and everyday use in mind, it’s a solid pick during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Nesting tables at a minimum of 50% off on Amazon

Nesting tables are ideal for small spaces and are now available at striking discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025. Lightweight, stylish and functional, they’re easy to shift around and blend well with any setup. Make the most of the Prime Day Sale 2025 to add this flexible furniture option to your home.

Loading Suggestions...

RIZIK STORE’s handmade nesting table set pairs a white marble-look top with a gold iron frame for a stylish, compact solution. Perfect for living rooms or reading corners, it adds form and function without taking up too much space. Grab it at a better price during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

aboxoo’s 2-piece nesting coffee table set blends retro design with a modern industrial frame. Compact, sturdy and easy to move, it works well in small living areas. With the Amazon Sale 2025 live, this space-saving set is now available at a lower price, making it a smart addition for practical homes.

Loading Suggestions...

Nest Nature Haven’s round coffee table set offers a glossy marble-look top and a golden frame that fits modern interiors. Compact yet steady, it suits small spaces well. With the Amazon Sale 2025 live, it’s a practical buy for anyone looking to upgrade their furniture setup without stretching the budget.

Similar articles for you

Dinner sets: Top 8 picks to transform your table with style and function

Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep. Here are our top 8 picks for you

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live from 12th to 14th July, packed with discounts across categories including electronics, fashion, furniture and more.

Are bank offers available during this sale? Yes, you can get up to a 10% discount and savings using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Is this sale open to all Amazon users? The biggest deals and early access are exclusive to Prime members. So if you’re not a member yet, this might be the right time to sign up.

What kind of deals are on furniture? From study tables and coffee tables to dining sets and more, you’ll find up to 70% off on selected furniture during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.