Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Tables for your home at up to 80% off at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025; LIVE NOW!

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Upgrade your home with stylish dining tables, coffee tables, and centre tables now available at up to 80% off in the Amazon Sale 2025.

Ramdoot Furniture CNC Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set 6 Seater | Six Seater Dining Table 6 Seater with 4 Cushion Chairs & 1 Bench for Living Room | 6 Seater Dining Set for Hotel Restaurant |Honey View Details checkDetails

₹22,559

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ORMEE Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set with Chairs for Living Room Home | Wooden Dining Room Sets Furniture for Hotels & Restaurants - Honey Finish (4 Seater) View Details checkDetails

₹12,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Liana Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Green Cushion Chairs | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly Natural Finish View Details checkDetails

₹25,244

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Fame MDF Study Desk(Walnut Finish,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jangid Handicraft Solid Sheesham Wood Study Table for Adults | Computer Table for Home | Wooden Writing Desk Work from Home Table | Rosewood | Basic Assembly, Honey Finish View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Apollo Engineered Wood Study & Computer Table and Office Desk (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹2,575

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MODERN FURNITURE SHEESHAM Wood Center Coffee Table for Living Room Home with Storage | Tea Table Wooden | Center Table for Living Room - Natural Teak View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Attic Carlston Coffee Table|Coffee Table for Living Room|Solid Wood Centre Table with Ceramic Top|Tobacco Brown Finish View Details checkDetails

₹15,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Carya Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut) | Living Room Center Table | Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top and 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹2,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MURALICRAFT Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table for Bedroom | Wooden Set of 2 Bed Side Nightstand Lamp Table with Drawer & Open Shelf Storage for Home & Hotels | Rosewood, Honey View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wooden Street Facile Side End Table | Engineered Wood Side Table for Living Room - Wooden Organizer Stand Space Saving Storage (16 x 14 x 18 Inches, Exotic Teak Frosty White) View Details checkDetails

₹996

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ETIQUETTE ART Modern Bedside Table with Solid Wood Legs, Minimalist and Practical End Side Table with Drawer Storage, Easy Assembly (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RIZIK STORE® Iron Frame Handmade 20.5 x 20.5 Round Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Engineered Wood Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony (White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,429

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TANWAR HANDICRAFT Solid Wood Nesting Table Set of 3 Stools Bedside Table Nightstand Sofa Side Table, End Table for Living Room Bedroom Home Office | Nest of Tables (Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹3,420

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Solid Sheesham Wood Nesting Table for Living Room | Set of 3 Stools | Warm Chestnut Finish (Basic Assembly Required) View Details checkDetails

₹4,674

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Decoworld || Elegant Console Table With Storage || Console Tables For Living Room And Entryway || Side Tables For Room Decor (Gold) - Metal View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tribesigns 41.3 Console Table, Industrial 4-Tier Sofa Entryway Table with Circle Base, Narrow Wood Accent Tables with Storage Shelves for Living Room, Hallway, Foyer, White Gold View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

REDWOOD Sheesham Wood Console Table for Living Room | Wooden Modern Side Entrance Table for Home & Office | Entryway Hallway Foyer Table | Solid Black Coated Iron Metal & Brown View Details checkDetails

₹4,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS
If you’ve been eyeing new tables for your home, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 might just be the time to bring them in. From compact centre tables to sleek dining tables that work in both large and small spaces, the variety this year is better than ever. Coffee tables with smart storage, nesting table sets, and even classic wood styles are all part of the Amazon Freedom Festival discounts.

Shop dining and coffee tables at up to 80% off during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. Limited-time deals.

This is not just about looks. Many of these pieces are practical, sturdy, and easy to blend into most home layouts. With the Amazon sale already live, these tables are moving quickly. So if you’re ready to change things up, this is a good moment to browse.

Dining tables with a minimum 40% off at The Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Dining tables in this Amazon Sale 2025 are more than just a place to eat. With a minimum of 40% off, you’ll find everything from compact 4-seaters to extendable styles perfect for family get-togethers. These dining tables balance function and style with ease, making them a reliable choice for Indian homes that need furniture to work a little harder without losing charm.

Our top picks for you

1.

Ramdoot Furniture CNC Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set 6 Seater | Six Seater Dining Table 6 Seater with 4 Cushion Chairs & 1 Bench for Living Room | 6 Seater Dining Set for Hotel Restaurant |Honey
2.

ORMEE Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set with Chairs for Living Room Home | Wooden Dining Room Sets Furniture for Hotels & Restaurants - Honey Finish (4 Seater)
3.

DRIFTINGWOOD Liana Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Green Cushion Chairs | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly Natural Finish
Study tables with up to 80% off at The Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Study tables are getting a serious price cut at the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. With up to 80% off, there are options for every need, from foldable styles for tight spaces to solid wood builds with drawers and built-in shelves. These tables don’t just support your work; they help define a space that feels calm and sorted. It’s a good time to rethink that corner you've been ignoring.

Our top picks for you

4.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Fame MDF Study Desk(Walnut Finish,Black)
5.

Jangid Handicraft Solid Sheesham Wood Study Table for Adults | Computer Table for Home | Wooden Writing Desk Work from Home Table | Rosewood | Basic Assembly, Honey Finish
6.

DeckUp Apollo Engineered Wood Study & Computer Table and Office Desk (Walnut, Matte Finish)
Coffee tables starting at 2999 at The Amazon Great Freedom Festival

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is offering coffee tables starting at just 2999, which is a solid deal for something that often anchors a room. You’ll spot everything from minimalist wooden designs to glossy top pieces with hidden storage. These tables are not just decorative. They help pull your seating area together while still giving you a spot for remotes, mugs, or your current reads.

Our top picks for you

7.

MODERN FURNITURE SHEESHAM Wood Center Coffee Table for Living Room Home with Storage | Tea Table Wooden | Center Table for Living Room - Natural Teak
8.

The Attic Carlston Coffee Table|Coffee Table for Living Room|Solid Wood Centre Table with Ceramic Top|Tobacco Brown Finish
9.

Green Soul Carya Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut) | Living Room Center Table | Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top and 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided
Side tables starting at 1999 at The Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Side tables might be small, but they can change how a room functions. This Amazon sale brings starting prices down to 1999, making them easy add-ons. From sleek metallic finishes to wood styles that fit beside your bed or sofa, they’re as useful as they are good-looking. A well-placed side table can hold your evening tea or even double up as a charging spot.

Our top picks for you

10.

MURALICRAFT Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table for Bedroom | Wooden Set of 2 Bed Side Nightstand Lamp Table with Drawer & Open Shelf Storage for Home & Hotels | Rosewood, Honey
11.

Wooden Street Facile Side End Table | Engineered Wood Side Table for Living Room - Wooden Organizer Stand Space Saving Storage (16 x 14 x 18 Inches, Exotic Teak Frosty White)
12.

ETIQUETTE ART Modern Bedside Table with Solid Wood Legs, Minimalist and Practical End Side Table with Drawer Storage, Easy Assembly (White)
Nesting tables with up to 80% off at The Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Nesting tables are the kind of quiet furniture pieces that do more than they let on. With up to 80% off in the Amazon Sale 2025, they’re an easy buy for anyone who likes to keep their space flexible. Use them together when you have guests, split them up when you need side tables. These sets are smart without being flashy and ideal for multifunctional homes.

Our top picks for you

13.

RIZIK STORE® Iron Frame Handmade 20.5" x 20.5" Round Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Engineered Wood Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony (White)
14.

TANWAR HANDICRAFT Solid Wood Nesting Table Set of 3 Stools Bedside Table Nightstand Sofa Side Table, End Table for Living Room Bedroom Home Office | Nest of Tables (Walnut Finish)
Console tables with a minimum 30% off at The Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Console tables are perfect for those narrow spaces that usually get ignored. At the Amazon Freedom Festival, they come with a minimum 30% discount, making them more accessible than ever. Place one in your entryway or behind the sofa, and it instantly feels more put-together. With options in wood, glass, and mixed materials, this sale covers everything from statement pieces to quiet utility.

Our top picks for you

16.

Decoworld || Elegant Console Table With Storage || Console Tables For Living Room And Entryway || Side Tables For Room Decor (Gold) - Metal
17.

Tribesigns 41.3" Console Table, Industrial 4-Tier Sofa Entryway Table with Circle Base, Narrow Wood Accent Tables with Storage Shelves for Living Room, Hallway, Foyer, White Gold
18.

REDWOOD Sheesham Wood Console Table for Living Room | Wooden Modern Side Entrance Table for Home & Office | Entryway Hallway Foyer Table | Solid Black Coated Iron Metal & Brown
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: FAQs

  • What furniture is on offer during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025?

    You’ll find deals on tables of all kinds, including dining tables, coffee tables, study tables, centre tables, nesting tables, and side tables. This sale also includes console tables and compact options that work well for smaller homes.

  • What kind of discounts can I expect on tables at this Amazon sale?

    Expect discounts of up to 80% on several styles. Study tables and nesting tables are seeing the biggest markdowns, while dining tables are available at a minimum of 40% off. Coffee tables start at just 2999.

  • Are there bank offers available during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale?

    Yes. You can get an extra 10% instant discount with SBI debit and credit cards. Terms and conditions apply, so check the payment section before placing your order.

  • Is this sale the best time to buy tables and home furniture?

    If you’ve been planning a home refresh, this is a good time to explore. Many of the best tables and functional pieces are now priced lower than usual, thanks to the Amazon Sale 2025.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
