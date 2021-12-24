Take a photo tour of Stately Homes and Palaces in Kolkata

Anirban Mitra’s new coffee-table book, Calcutta: Stately Homes and Palaces (released in October), catalogues the interiors of 35 palatial homes and estates built in north Calcutta between the late 1700s and early 1900s, when this was the administrative centre of the British East India Company, and later the imperial capital of British India. In about 200 photographs, shot between 2005 and 2015, he captures a world frozen in time. Vast halls hold Venetian chandeliers, Japanese porcelain and Belgian mirrors. Colonnades stretch out from pillared porches; drawing rooms open up onto balustraded balconies peopled with marble statues. Take a look.

A wide-angle view of a courtyard in a north Kolkata mansion. A new coffee-table book by Anirban Mitra, called Calcutta: Stately Homes and Palaces and released in October, catalogues the interiors of 35 palatial homes and estates built in north Calcutta between the late 1700s and early 1900s, when this was the administrative centre of the British East India Company, and later the imperial capital of British India. (Photo: Anirban Mitra)

By Cherylann Mollan