Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Tales of the trials of a full-time writer: Poonam Saxena on Amritlal Nagar
art culture

Tales of the trials of a full-time writer: Poonam Saxena on Amritlal Nagar

Nagar dedicated himself to building a great oeuvre as a Hindi writer, but he did so at considerable cost to himself and his family. Sadly, it is still almost impossible to make a living as a writer in India.
PREMIUM
Nagar spent seven years working as a film writer in Bombay, yearning all the while to return to his beloved Lucknow. In his memoirs, Tukde-Tukde Dastan, he wrote: ‘I didn’t have the mental satisfaction I should have got through film writing… It’s true that in this country, by writing for sahitya especially Hindi sahitya, you can’t earn enough to run your household…’
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 07:09 PM IST
ByPoonam Saxena

Forty years ago, director BR Chopra released his hugely successful film Nikaah. It was based on a radio play by Achala Nagar, who worked with Akashvani in Bombay. It was her first film as a screenplay and dialogue writer; with it, she began a thriving innings as a film writer (she went on to write hits such as Nagina and Baghban.)

While working on her second film, Aakhir Kyon?, for J Om Prakash, she quit her radio job. It wasn’t an easy decision, giving up a secure paycheque for the uncertain world of films. But in it were echoes of what her father, the outstanding Hindi writer Amritlal Nagar, did in 1956.

He gave up his radio job for an economically unstable life as a writer. He’d been a film writer for seven years in the 1940s and gave up that career too, to dedicate himself to the kind of writing he loved. Amritlal Nagar would go on to write 14 novels, dozens of short stories, reportage and memoirs. A Lucknow that no longer exists lives on in his works, through unforgettable characters and through the sights, sounds and aromas that he captured.

RELATED STORIES

Nagar died on February 23, 1990, leaving behind a legacy that he crafted at great cost to himself and his family, his life a testament to just how hard it is to pursue a living as a writer in India.

As a child, Nagar was forced to read novels in secret. His father Rajaram Nagar wanted him to be a doctor. It wasn’t bald ambition; Rajaram had dreamed of being a doctor himself. But he was the only surviving son of 15 children born to his parents. They wouldn’t let him leave the city.

Stifled, forced to settle for a career in the postal service, he died by suicide at 40. Nagar was 19, and now responsible for his young wife as well as his mother, grandmother and two younger brothers.

Top Mobile Deals

He abandoned his studies and took up a job as a clerk with an insurance company, but quit in 18 days. He started bringing out literary magazines with a few friends, but that petered out. The family savings dwindled to nothing.

In 1940, aged 23, he headed to Bombay to write for films; he would stay there for seven years. He was lucky, and found work easily. But he was haunted by the way the industry treated those it no longer needed: women once famous as gramophone singers were cast aside, low-level functionaries were fired without warning and ended up as beggars.

Economically, this was a comfortable time. But in his memoirs, Tukde-Tukde Dastan, he wrote: “I didn’t have the mental satisfaction I should have got through film writing… It’s true that in this country, by writing for sahitya especially Hindi sahitya, you can’t earn enough to run your household…” He yearned to return to his beloved Lucknow and be an independent writer again. His wife Pratibha told him they would manage with less money. “All I want is that you should write,” she said.

Nagar left Bombay in October 1947 and moved into an 19th-century haveli in Chowk. The years that followed would be difficult, but among his most productive. He had already published Bhookh (Hunger) in 1947, a seminal work on the Bengal famine of 1943. Now he started gathering material for his ambitious novel on Lucknow’s middle class, Boond aur Samudra (The Drop and the Ocean).

But meanwhile, the savings from Bombay dwindled. Once again, money became an issue.

Around this time, in a welcome act of patronage by the government of India, All India Radio (AIR) began recruiting literary writers for jobs, allowing them to work for just a few hours a day. Sumitranandan Pant was appointed as a chief producer; Bhagavaticharan Varma and others were roped in as producers. After six years with no real income, “the radio job came like a boon from the gods,” wrote Nagar. He completed Boond aur Samudra during his AIR stint.

Three years later, however, AIR changed the rules and required its producers to clock in a full day’s work, Nagar quit. He never worked another job.

Nagar’s best work was produced during his years as an independent writer. He would eventually win a Padma Bhushan and a fair amount of fame in his own lifetime. But it came at great cost. He and his wife had to take dramatic measures to get by.

Their four children, for instance, were sent to live with Pratibha’s well-off mother in Agra. “I would go to Lucknow in my summer holidays and my father wrote letters to me regularly,” Achala says. On visits home, Achala would hear her mother tell people she would pay them their dues once the royalties from Nagar’s books came in (they came in twice a year).

Nagar would live out his years in the rented haveli in Chowk, until his death aged 73. It is strange and troubling to think that he would struggle just as much today. There is still no culture of modern-day patronage of sahitya in India.

Forty years ago, director BR Chopra released his hugely successful film Nikaah. It was based on a radio play by Achala Nagar, who worked with Akashvani in Bombay. It was her first film as a screenplay and dialogue writer; with it, she began a thriving innings as a film writer (she went on to write hits such as Nagina and Baghban.)

While working on her second film, Aakhir Kyon?, for J Om Prakash, she quit her radio job. It wasn’t an easy decision, giving up a secure paycheque for the uncertain world of films. But in it were echoes of what her father, the outstanding Hindi writer Amritlal Nagar, did in 1956.

He gave up his radio job for an economically unstable life as a writer. He’d been a film writer for seven years in the 1940s and gave up that career too, to dedicate himself to the kind of writing he loved. Amritlal Nagar would go on to write 14 novels, dozens of short stories, reportage and memoirs. A Lucknow that no longer exists lives on in his works, through unforgettable characters and through the sights, sounds and aromas that he captured.

Nagar died on February 23, 1990, leaving behind a legacy that he crafted at great cost to himself and his family, his life a testament to just how hard it is to pursue a living as a writer in India.

RELATED STORIES

As a child, Nagar was forced to read novels in secret. His father Rajaram Nagar wanted him to be a doctor. It wasn’t bald ambition; Rajaram had dreamed of being a doctor himself. But he was the only surviving son of 15 children born to his parents. They wouldn’t let him leave the city.

Stifled, forced to settle for a career in the postal service, he died by suicide at 40. Nagar was 19, and now responsible for his young wife as well as his mother, grandmother and two younger brothers.

He abandoned his studies and took up a job as a clerk with an insurance company, but quit in 18 days. He started bringing out literary magazines with a few friends, but that petered out. The family savings dwindled to nothing.

Top Mobile Deals

In 1940, aged 23, he headed to Bombay to write for films; he would stay there for seven years. He was lucky, and found work easily. But he was haunted by the way the industry treated those it no longer needed: women once famous as gramophone singers were cast aside, low-level functionaries were fired without warning and ended up as beggars.

Economically, this was a comfortable time. But in his memoirs, Tukde-Tukde Dastan, he wrote: “I didn’t have the mental satisfaction I should have got through film writing… It’s true that in this country, by writing for sahitya especially Hindi sahitya, you can’t earn enough to run your household…” He yearned to return to his beloved Lucknow and be an independent writer again. His wife Pratibha told him they would manage with less money. “All I want is that you should write,” she said.

Nagar left Bombay in October 1947 and moved into an 19th-century haveli in Chowk. The years that followed would be difficult, but among his most productive. He had already published Bhookh (Hunger) in 1947, a seminal work on the Bengal famine of 1943. Now he started gathering material for his ambitious novel on Lucknow’s middle class, Boond aur Samudra (The Drop and the Ocean).

But meanwhile, the savings from Bombay dwindled. Once again, money became an issue.

Around this time, in a welcome act of patronage by the government of India, All India Radio (AIR) began recruiting literary writers for jobs, allowing them to work for just a few hours a day. Sumitranandan Pant was appointed as a chief producer; Bhagavaticharan Varma and others were roped in as producers. After six years with no real income, “the radio job came like a boon from the gods,” wrote Nagar. He completed Boond aur Samudra during his AIR stint.

Three years later, however, AIR changed the rules and required its producers to clock in a full day’s work, Nagar quit. He never worked another job.

Nagar’s best work was produced during his years as an independent writer. He would eventually win a Padma Bhushan and a fair amount of fame in his own lifetime. But it came at great cost. He and his wife had to take dramatic measures to get by.

Their four children, for instance, were sent to live with Pratibha’s well-off mother in Agra. “I would go to Lucknow in my summer holidays and my father wrote letters to me regularly,” Achala says. On visits home, Achala would hear her mother tell people she would pay them their dues once the royalties from Nagar’s books came in (they came in twice a year).

Nagar would live out his years in the rented haveli in Chowk, until his death aged 73. It is strange and troubling to think that he would struggle just as much today. There is still no culture of modern-day patronage of sahitya in India.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poonam Saxena

Poonam Saxena is the national weekend editor of the Hindustan Times. She writes on cinema, television, culture and books

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP